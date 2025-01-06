Purshottam Investofin Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.81
-0.76
-2.19
8.79
Other operating items
Operating
-0.81
-0.76
-2.19
8.79
Capital expenditure
0.06
0.01
0.59
0.02
Free cash flow
-0.75
-0.75
-1.6
8.81
Equity raised
47.33
46.91
46.85
46.37
Investing
-0.75
-0.6
0
-2.67
Financing
20.88
-0.22
0.46
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
66.71
45.34
45.71
52.51
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.