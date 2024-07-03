Summary

Purshottam Investofin Limited was incorporated in India on 04th November 1988, registered with Reserve Bank of India (RBI) as a Non-Banking Financial Company dated 14 May, 2003.The primary business of the Company is to provide Loan & making Investments. The Company is listed with the BSE Limited.During the period 2012-2013, the Company was involved in corporate restructuring under Section 391 and 394. The Scheme of Arrangement was approved by Honble Delhi High Court vide dasti order dated 22 March 2013 and received the certified true copy of the same on 27 May 2013 as per the details: (a) Amalgamation of (1) Loire Impex Private Limited, (2) Rhone Sales Private Limited, (3) Omura Developers Private Limited and (4) Zeal Computech Private Limited with the Company; (b) Reduction of Post merger issued and paid up capital of the Company by transferring 80% of its post merger to Securities Premium Account. (c) De-merger of Investment Business of the Company into Catalyst International Limited and (d) Reduction of post merger and post-demerger share capital of the Company and Catalyst International Limited, respectively.As per the Scheme of Arrangement approved by the Delhi High Court dated 22 March 2013, the issued, subscribed and paid up Capital of the Company reduced from Rs. 15,02,98,750/- to 20%. i.e. Rs.3,00,59,750/-. The remaining 80% capital. i.e. Rs.12,02,39,000/- was transferred to Securities Premium Account of the Company. The Company filed Form 21 for reduction of Capita

