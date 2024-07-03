iifl-logo-icon 1
Purshottam Investofin Ltd Share Price

43
(1.49%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:31:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open42
  • Day's High43
  • 52 Wk High63.6
  • Prev. Close42.37
  • Day's Low42
  • 52 Wk Low 19.45
  • Turnover (lac)3.8
  • P/E2.73
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value68.8
  • EPS15.52
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)27.02
  • Div. Yield0
Purshottam Investofin Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

42

Prev. Close

42.37

Turnover(Lac.)

3.8

Day's High

43

Day's Low

42

52 Week's High

63.6

52 Week's Low

19.45

Book Value

68.8

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

27.02

P/E

2.73

EPS

15.52

Divi. Yield

0

Purshottam Investofin Ltd Corporate Action

21 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

21 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 21 Aug, 2024

arrow

7 Aug 2023

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

28 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Purshottam Investofin Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Purshottam Investofin Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:45 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 5.02%

Institutions: 5.01%

Non-Institutions: 94.98%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Purshottam Investofin Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

6.28

6.28

6.28

6.28

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

32.83

21.39

24.31

23.95

Net Worth

39.11

27.67

30.59

30.23

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.81

-0.76

-2.19

8.79

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2013

Gross Sales

0.62

Excise Duty

0

Net Sales

0.62

Other Operating Income

0.07

Other Income

0

Purshottam Investofin Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Purshottam Investofin Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Nitin Kumar Patni

Company Secretary

Ankit Gupta

Managing Director

SAHIB SINGH GUSAIN

Whole-time Director

Pramod Kumar Jain

Independent Director

Raj Kumar Kedia

Additional Director

Mohita Patree

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Purshottam Investofin Ltd

Summary

Purshottam Investofin Limited was incorporated in India on 04th November 1988, registered with Reserve Bank of India (RBI) as a Non-Banking Financial Company dated 14 May, 2003.The primary business of the Company is to provide Loan & making Investments. The Company is listed with the BSE Limited.During the period 2012-2013, the Company was involved in corporate restructuring under Section 391 and 394. The Scheme of Arrangement was approved by Honble Delhi High Court vide dasti order dated 22 March 2013 and received the certified true copy of the same on 27 May 2013 as per the details: (a) Amalgamation of (1) Loire Impex Private Limited, (2) Rhone Sales Private Limited, (3) Omura Developers Private Limited and (4) Zeal Computech Private Limited with the Company; (b) Reduction of Post merger issued and paid up capital of the Company by transferring 80% of its post merger to Securities Premium Account. (c) De-merger of Investment Business of the Company into Catalyst International Limited and (d) Reduction of post merger and post-demerger share capital of the Company and Catalyst International Limited, respectively.As per the Scheme of Arrangement approved by the Delhi High Court dated 22 March 2013, the issued, subscribed and paid up Capital of the Company reduced from Rs. 15,02,98,750/- to 20%. i.e. Rs.3,00,59,750/-. The remaining 80% capital. i.e. Rs.12,02,39,000/- was transferred to Securities Premium Account of the Company. The Company filed Form 21 for reduction of Capita
Company FAQs

What is the Purshottam Investofin Ltd share price today?

The Purshottam Investofin Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹43 today.

What is the Market Cap of Purshottam Investofin Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Purshottam Investofin Ltd is ₹27.02 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Purshottam Investofin Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Purshottam Investofin Ltd is 2.73 and 0.62 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Purshottam Investofin Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Purshottam Investofin Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Purshottam Investofin Ltd is ₹19.45 and ₹63.6 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Purshottam Investofin Ltd?

Purshottam Investofin Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 37.69%, 3 Years at 54.58%, 1 Year at 70.92%, 6 Month at -8.09%, 3 Month at -18.68% and 1 Month at 0.64%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Purshottam Investofin Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Purshottam Investofin Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 0.00 %
Institutions - 5.01 %
Public - 94.99 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Purshottam Investofin Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

