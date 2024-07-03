Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹42
Prev. Close₹42.37
Turnover(Lac.)₹3.8
Day's High₹43
Day's Low₹42
52 Week's High₹63.6
52 Week's Low₹19.45
Book Value₹68.8
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)27.02
P/E2.73
EPS15.52
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6.28
6.28
6.28
6.28
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
32.83
21.39
24.31
23.95
Net Worth
39.11
27.67
30.59
30.23
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.81
-0.76
-2.19
8.79
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2013
Gross Sales
0.62
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
0.62
Other Operating Income
0.07
Other Income
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Nitin Kumar Patni
Company Secretary
Ankit Gupta
Managing Director
SAHIB SINGH GUSAIN
Whole-time Director
Pramod Kumar Jain
Independent Director
Raj Kumar Kedia
Additional Director
Mohita Patree
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Summary
Purshottam Investofin Limited was incorporated in India on 04th November 1988, registered with Reserve Bank of India (RBI) as a Non-Banking Financial Company dated 14 May, 2003.The primary business of the Company is to provide Loan & making Investments. The Company is listed with the BSE Limited.During the period 2012-2013, the Company was involved in corporate restructuring under Section 391 and 394. The Scheme of Arrangement was approved by Honble Delhi High Court vide dasti order dated 22 March 2013 and received the certified true copy of the same on 27 May 2013 as per the details: (a) Amalgamation of (1) Loire Impex Private Limited, (2) Rhone Sales Private Limited, (3) Omura Developers Private Limited and (4) Zeal Computech Private Limited with the Company; (b) Reduction of Post merger issued and paid up capital of the Company by transferring 80% of its post merger to Securities Premium Account. (c) De-merger of Investment Business of the Company into Catalyst International Limited and (d) Reduction of post merger and post-demerger share capital of the Company and Catalyst International Limited, respectively.As per the Scheme of Arrangement approved by the Delhi High Court dated 22 March 2013, the issued, subscribed and paid up Capital of the Company reduced from Rs. 15,02,98,750/- to 20%. i.e. Rs.3,00,59,750/-. The remaining 80% capital. i.e. Rs.12,02,39,000/- was transferred to Securities Premium Account of the Company. The Company filed Form 21 for reduction of Capita
Read More
The Purshottam Investofin Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹43 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Purshottam Investofin Ltd is ₹27.02 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Purshottam Investofin Ltd is 2.73 and 0.62 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Purshottam Investofin Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Purshottam Investofin Ltd is ₹19.45 and ₹63.6 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Purshottam Investofin Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 37.69%, 3 Years at 54.58%, 1 Year at 70.92%, 6 Month at -8.09%, 3 Month at -18.68% and 1 Month at 0.64%.
