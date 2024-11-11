iifl-logo-icon 1
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting11 Nov 202428 Oct 2024
Purshottam Investofin Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve As Attached As Attached (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/11/2024)
Board Meeting6 Aug 202429 Jul 2024
Purshottam Investofin Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited Financial Result for the quarter (Q1) ended June 30 2024 and to consider any other item by permission of the board. As Attached (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 06.08.2024)
Board Meeting28 May 20249 May 2024
Purshottam Investofin Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve for Approval Of The Audited Financial Results and to consider any other item by permission of the board. The Board Meeting to be held on 21/05/2024 has been revised to 28/05/2024 The Board Meeting to be held on 21/05/2024 has been revised to 28/05/2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 15/05/2024) As Attached (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.05.2024) As Attached (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
Board Meeting23 Jan 202415 Jan 2024
Purshottam Investofin Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited Financial Result for the quarter (Q3) and Nine Months ended on 31st December 2023 and to consider any other item by permission of the board. As Attached (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/01/2024)

