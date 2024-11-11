|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|11 Nov 2024
|28 Oct 2024
|Purshottam Investofin Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve As Attached As Attached (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|6 Aug 2024
|29 Jul 2024
|Purshottam Investofin Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited Financial Result for the quarter (Q1) ended June 30 2024 and to consider any other item by permission of the board. As Attached (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 06.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|28 May 2024
|9 May 2024
|Purshottam Investofin Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve for Approval Of The Audited Financial Results and to consider any other item by permission of the board. The Board Meeting to be held on 21/05/2024 has been revised to 28/05/2024 The Board Meeting to be held on 21/05/2024 has been revised to 28/05/2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 15/05/2024) As Attached (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.05.2024) As Attached (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|23 Jan 2024
|15 Jan 2024
|Purshottam Investofin Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited Financial Result for the quarter (Q3) and Nine Months ended on 31st December 2023 and to consider any other item by permission of the board. As Attached (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/01/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.