PVV Infra Ltd Partly Paid-up Peer Comparison - Competitive Analysis

Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
DLF Ltd
DLF
611.3
|55.37
|1,51,315.8
|296.32
|0.98
|562.9
|117.03
Lodha Developers Ltd
LODHA
1,022.3
|35.62
|1,02,116.5
|1,145.7
|0.42
|4,307.3
|198
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd
PRESTIGE
1,420.4
|0
|61,180.92
|45.8
|0.13
|1,129.4
|274.24
Phoenix Mills Ltd
PHOENIXLTD
1,694.05
|207.1
|60,581.27
|45.8
|0.15
|145.63
|151.03
Oberoi Realty Ltd
OBEROIRLTY
1,519.4
|32.08
|55,245.72
|471.82
|0.53
|1,180.17
|417.92
No Record Found
