Pyxis Finvest Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
11.5
11.5
11.5
11.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
8.05
6.49
5.29
3.62
Net Worth
19.55
17.99
16.79
15.12
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0.25
0.25
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
19.55
17.99
17.04
15.37
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
17.29
17.7
-0.29
-0.4
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
18.41
18.74
0
0
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-1.12
-1.04
-0.29
-0.4
Cash
2.25
0.28
0.21
0.21
Total Assets
19.54
17.98
-0.08
-0.19
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.