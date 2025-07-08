iifl-logo
Pyxis Finvest Ltd Share Price Live

9.76
(4.95%)
Mar 26, 2024

  • Open9.76
  • Day's High9.76
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close9.3
  • Day's Low9.76
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)0.39
  • P/E33.66
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value17.29
  • EPS0.29
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)11.22
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Pyxis Finvest Ltd KEY RATIOS

Pyxis Finvest Ltd Corporate Action

22 Apr 2025

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

30 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 30 Aug, 2024

Pyxis Finvest Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Pyxis Finvest Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025
Mar-2025Dec-2024Sep-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 73.42%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 73.42%

Non-Promoter- 26.57%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 26.57%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Pyxis Finvest Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

11.5

11.5

11.5

11.5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

8.05

6.49

5.29

3.62

Net Worth

19.55

17.99

16.79

15.12

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-12.06

-0.04

-4.99

-19.25

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

No Record Found

Pyxis Finvest Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

927.4

39.025,76,312.933,940.440.615,486.39141.6

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

2,017.5

206.713,22,358.827.570.0564.6452.39

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

328.8

382.332,08,895.9897.140.15151.5339.32

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

138.2

27.751,80,606.751,681.870.586,723.940.3

Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd

BAJAJHLDNG

13,878.9

119.561,54,458.2890.720.67138.021,740.67

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Pyxis Finvest Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Uttam Bagri

Independent Director

Neelam Ingle

Independent Director

Nahar Singh Mahala

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

YOJANA RATNAKAR PEDNEKAR

Registered Office

Level 9(unit801)centrum house,

CST rd vidyanagari marg kalina,

Maharashtra - 400098

Tel: -

Website: http://www.pyxisfinvest.com

Email: cs@centrum.co.in

Registrar Office

9 ShivShakti Indl Es,

J R Boricha Marg, Lower Parel,

Mumbai - 400 011

Tel: 91-22-23016761/8261

Website: -

Email: -

Summary

Pyxis Finvest Limited was originally incorporated with the Registrar of Companies, on November 25, 2005 as BCB Finance Private Limited. The Company, through the Shareholders Resolution was converted i...
Reports by Pyxis Finvest Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Pyxis Finvest Ltd share price today?

The Pyxis Finvest Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹9.76 today.

What is the Market Cap of Pyxis Finvest Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Pyxis Finvest Ltd is ₹11.22 Cr. as of 26 Mar ‘24

What is the PE and PB ratio of Pyxis Finvest Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Pyxis Finvest Ltd is 33.66 and 0.56 as of 26 Mar ‘24

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Pyxis Finvest Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Pyxis Finvest Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Pyxis Finvest Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 26 Mar ‘24

What is the CAGR of Pyxis Finvest Ltd?

Pyxis Finvest Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -21.02%, 3 Years at -31.07%, 1 Year at -4.78%, 6 Month at 4.95%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Pyxis Finvest Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Pyxis Finvest Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 73.42 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 26.58 %

