SectorFinance
Open₹9.76
Prev. Close₹9.3
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.39
Day's High₹9.76
Day's Low₹9.76
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹17.29
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)11.22
P/E33.66
EPS0.29
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
11.5
11.5
11.5
11.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
8.05
6.49
5.29
3.62
Net Worth
19.55
17.99
16.79
15.12
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-12.06
-0.04
-4.99
-19.25
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
927.4
|39.02
|5,76,312.93
|3,940.44
|0.6
|15,486.39
|141.6
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
2,017.5
|206.71
|3,22,358.82
|7.57
|0.05
|64.64
|52.39
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
328.8
|382.33
|2,08,895.98
|97.14
|0.15
|151.53
|39.32
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
138.2
|27.75
|1,80,606.75
|1,681.87
|0.58
|6,723.9
|40.3
Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd
BAJAJHLDNG
13,878.9
|119.56
|1,54,458.28
|90.72
|0.67
|138.02
|1,740.67
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Uttam Bagri
Independent Director
Neelam Ingle
Independent Director
Nahar Singh Mahala
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
YOJANA RATNAKAR PEDNEKAR
Level 9(unit801)centrum house,
CST rd vidyanagari marg kalina,
Maharashtra - 400098
Tel: -
Website: http://www.pyxisfinvest.com
Email: cs@centrum.co.in
9 ShivShakti Indl Es,
J R Boricha Marg, Lower Parel,
Mumbai - 400 011
Tel: 91-22-23016761/8261
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Pyxis Finvest Limited was originally incorporated with the Registrar of Companies, on November 25, 2005 as BCB Finance Private Limited. The Company, through the Shareholders Resolution was converted i...
Reports by Pyxis Finvest Ltd
