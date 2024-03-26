Pyxis Finvest Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-12.06
-0.04
-4.99
-19.25
Other operating items
Operating
-12.06
-0.04
-4.99
-19.25
Capital expenditure
0
0
0
0
Free cash flow
-12.06
-0.04
-4.99
-19.25
Equity raised
21.05
34.92
32.88
28.51
Investing
0
0
0
-0.28
Financing
0.27
0.02
4.75
28.58
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
9.26
34.9
32.64
37.56
