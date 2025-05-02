iifl-logo
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting30 May 202522 Apr 2025
Pyxis Finvest Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/05/2025 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Friday 2nd May 2025 at the Corporate Office of the Company at 1207 A P.J. Towers Dalal Street Fort Mumbai - 400 001 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited financial results together with the Audit Report of the Company for the half year ended 31st March 2025. Pyxis Finvest Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2025 ,inter alia, to consider and approve With reference to our earlier announcement ref no. 9553001 dated 22nd April, 2025 pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015, please be informed that due to unavailability of quorum, the meeting of the Board of Directors which was scheduled to be held on Friday 2nd May, 2025, is now postponed and re-scheduled on Friday 30th May, 2025 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited financial results together with the Audit Report of the Company for the half year ended 31st March, 2025 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/05/2025) Board in its meeting dated 30-May-2025 have approved the audited financial results for the half year and year ended 31-Mar-2025 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.05.2025)
Board Meeting14 Nov 20244 Nov 2024
Pyxis Finvest Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board meeting to consider and approve Unaudited financial results together with Limited Review Report for the half year ended 30-Sept-2024 to be held on Thursday 14th November 2024 The outcome of the Board Meeting held on 14th November, 2024 in which un-audited financial results for the half year ended 30th September, 2024 are approved. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.11.2024)
Board Meeting28 Oct 202428 Oct 2024
Appointment of Mr. Utsav Uttam Bagri as Chief Financial Officer w.e.f. 28th October, 2024
Board Meeting30 Aug 202430 Aug 2024
Statutory Auditor M/s P D Saraf & Co., has expressed their unwillingness to continue with its pending term as statutory Auditor due to pre occupation and change in management. Board has appointed M/s Bhatter & Co., Chartered Accountants (FRN 131092W) as statutory Auditors subject to approval of members in the forthcoming Annual General Meeting. Necessary disclosures are annexed 1. Considered and approved Directors Report and Secretarial Audit Report for the year ended 31st March, 2024 2. Considered and approved Notice calling 19th AGM on Monday 30th September, 2024 at 11:00 am at the corporate office 3. Fixing Cut off / Record date as 21st September, 2024 for the purpose of AGM 4. Appointment of M/s Bhatter & Co as Statutory Auditor (FRN 131092W), subject to approval of members in AGM
Board Meeting16 Aug 202419 Aug 2024
Board of the Company has appointed i. M/s Kothari H. & Associates as the Secretarial Auditor u/s 204 of the Companies Act, 2013, for the financial year 2024-25 ii. M/s MAKK & Co., as the Internal Auditor u/s 138 of the Companies Act, 2013 for the financial year 2024-25 Read less..
Board Meeting1 Aug 20242 Aug 2024
The registered office address changed to 208, P.J. Towers, Dalal Street, Fort, Mumbai - 400001 w.e.f. 1st August, 2024
Board Meeting30 Jul 202430 Jul 2024
Appointment of Ms. Yojana R. Pednekar as a Company Secretary and Compliance Officer w.e.f. 30-Jul-2024

