Pyxis Finvest Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/05/2025 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Friday 2nd May 2025 at the Corporate Office of the Company at 1207 A P.J. Towers Dalal Street Fort Mumbai - 400 001 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited financial results together with the Audit Report of the Company for the half year ended 31st March 2025. Pyxis Finvest Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2025 ,inter alia, to consider and approve With reference to our earlier announcement ref no. 9553001 dated 22nd April, 2025 pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015, please be informed that due to unavailability of quorum, the meeting of the Board of Directors which was scheduled to be held on Friday 2nd May, 2025, is now postponed and re-scheduled on Friday 30th May, 2025 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited financial results together with the Audit Report of the Company for the half year ended 31st March, 2025 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/05/2025) Board in its meeting dated 30-May-2025 have approved the audited financial results for the half year and year ended 31-Mar-2025 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.05.2025)