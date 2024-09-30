Considered and approved Notice and agenda calling the 19% Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company scheduled to be held on Monday, 30% September, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. at the Corporate office of the Company at 1207A, P.J. Towers, Dalal Street, Fort, Mumbai - 400001 In terms of Regulation 30 r/w para A of Part A(13) of Schedule III of SEBI (LODR), 2015 attached are the proceedings of the 19th AGM, Voting results and disclosure on appointment of Directors and Key Managerial Personnel(s) (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 30.09.2024) This is to inform you that the cut-off date / Record date for the purpose of 19th AGM is fixed to be Saturday, 21st September, 2024. As the company is not considering events stated under Regulation 42 of SEBI Listing Regulations 2015, Register of Members and Share Transfer Books are not being closed. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 04.09.2024)