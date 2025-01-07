Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Nov-2021
Revenue
0.16
yoy growth (%)
Raw materials
-0.07
As % of sales
44.93
Employee costs
0
As % of sales
1.31
Other costs
-0.04
As % of sales (Other Cost)
29.26
Operating profit
0.04
OPM
24.49
Depreciation
-0.01
Interest expense
0
Other income
0
Profit before tax
0.01
Taxes
0
Tax rate
-25.38
Minorities and other
0
Adj. profit
0.01
Exceptional items
0
Net profit
0.01
yoy growth (%)
NPM
8.76
