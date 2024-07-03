iifl-logo-icon 1
Quality RO Industries Ltd Share Price

139.1
(-1.90%)
Jan 2, 2025|12:00:00 AM

  • Open139.1
  • Day's High139.1
  • 52 Wk High239.95
  • Prev. Close141.8
  • Day's Low139.1
  • 52 Wk Low 59.7
  • Turnover (lac)9.73
  • P/E24.07
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value38.05
  • EPS5.78
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)35.47
  • Div. Yield0
Quality RO Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Logistics

Open

139.1

Prev. Close

141.8

Turnover(Lac.)

9.73

Day's High

139.1

Day's Low

139.1

52 Week's High

239.95

52 Week's Low

59.7

Book Value

38.05

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

35.47

P/E

24.07

EPS

5.78

Divi. Yield

0

Quality RO Industries Ltd Corporate Action

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

31 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 31 Aug, 2024

Quality RO Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Quality RO Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:16 PM

06 Jan, 2025|07:16 PM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023Mar-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 48.07%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 48.07%

Non-Promoter- 51.92%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 51.92%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Quality RO Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Nov-2021

Equity Capital

2.55

2.55

1.93

1.4

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

7.15

5.68

1.98

0.18

Net Worth

9.7

8.23

3.91

1.58

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Nov-2021

Revenue

0.16

yoy growth (%)

Raw materials

-0.07

As % of sales

44.93

Employee costs

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Nov-2021

Profit before tax

0.01

Depreciation

-0.01

Tax paid

0

Working capital

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarNov-2021

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

Op profit growth

EBIT growth

Net profit growth

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023

Gross Sales

13.22

5.52

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

13.22

5.52

Other Operating Income

0

0

Other Income

0.14

0.07

Quality RO Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Container Corporation Of India Ltd

CONCOR

785.25

37.2247,844.84371.051.462,283.03199.7

Delhivery Ltd

DELHIVERY

341.95

199.9725,400.3319.0902,019.96131.49

Blue Dart Express Ltd

BLUEDART

6,812.5

59.916,166.0660.760.371,448.46628.82

Transport Corporation of India Ltd

TCI

1,155.3

24.549,002.8682.50.6998.5234.86

Zinka Logistics Solutions Ltd

BLACKBUCK

453.35

08,000.66-269.78097.6349.63

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Quality RO Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Vivek Dholiya

Whole-time Director

Damini Dholiya

Independent Director

Ankit Jagdishbhai Kansara

Independent Director

Shirish Amrutlal Kotadia

Independent Director

Pankil Anilbhai Gandhi

Company Secretary

Narendra Gupta

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Quality RO Industries Ltd

Summary

Quality RO Industries Limited was incorporated on September 30, 2021 as Quality RO Industries Private Limited. Subsequently, the Company acquired entire running business with assets and liabilities of M/s Quality RO Products, sole proprietorship concern of its Promoter Mr. Vivek Dholiya vide Business Transfer Agreement dated November 02, 2021. Thereafter, the Company converted into Public Limited Company and its name was changed to Quality RO Industries Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated December 13, 2021 was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad. The Company is engaged in the business of supplying of various water treatment products as well as logistics services. As a supplier, the Company procures polypropylene raw materials and manufactures various types of softener quality equipment such as filter parts, premium filter cartridges, taps, membrane housing, and also engage in contract manufacturing for water treatment industry. The Company make sales through online platforms. In addition, it is also engaged in providing logistics services on a contractual basis to a few local infrastructure companies. The Companys factory is situated in Vadodara, Gujarat which is well equipped with computer systems, internet connection, other communication equipment and other facilities. Secondly, the Company is involved in contractual manufacturing based on die casting. During the die casting process, molten metal is forced into a mould cavity under high pressu
Company FAQs

What is the Quality RO Industries Ltd share price today?

The Quality RO Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹139.1 today.

What is the Market Cap of Quality RO Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Quality RO Industries Ltd is ₹35.47 Cr. as of 02 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Quality RO Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Quality RO Industries Ltd is 24.07 and 3.66 as of 02 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Quality RO Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Quality RO Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Quality RO Industries Ltd is ₹59.7 and ₹239.95 as of 02 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Quality RO Industries Ltd?

Quality RO Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 37.34%, 1 Year at 69.63%, 6 Month at 28.08%, 3 Month at -20.97% and 1 Month at 8.25%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Quality RO Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Quality RO Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 48.07 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 51.93 %

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.