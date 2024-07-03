Summary

Quality RO Industries Limited was incorporated on September 30, 2021 as Quality RO Industries Private Limited. Subsequently, the Company acquired entire running business with assets and liabilities of M/s Quality RO Products, sole proprietorship concern of its Promoter Mr. Vivek Dholiya vide Business Transfer Agreement dated November 02, 2021. Thereafter, the Company converted into Public Limited Company and its name was changed to Quality RO Industries Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated December 13, 2021 was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad. The Company is engaged in the business of supplying of various water treatment products as well as logistics services. As a supplier, the Company procures polypropylene raw materials and manufactures various types of softener quality equipment such as filter parts, premium filter cartridges, taps, membrane housing, and also engage in contract manufacturing for water treatment industry. The Company make sales through online platforms. In addition, it is also engaged in providing logistics services on a contractual basis to a few local infrastructure companies. The Companys factory is situated in Vadodara, Gujarat which is well equipped with computer systems, internet connection, other communication equipment and other facilities. Secondly, the Company is involved in contractual manufacturing based on die casting. During the die casting process, molten metal is forced into a mould cavity under high pressu

