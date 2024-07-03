Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorLogistics
Open₹139.1
Prev. Close₹141.8
Turnover(Lac.)₹9.73
Day's High₹139.1
Day's Low₹139.1
52 Week's High₹239.95
52 Week's Low₹59.7
Book Value₹38.05
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)35.47
P/E24.07
EPS5.78
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Nov-2021
Equity Capital
2.55
2.55
1.93
1.4
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
7.15
5.68
1.98
0.18
Net Worth
9.7
8.23
3.91
1.58
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Nov-2021
Revenue
0.16
yoy growth (%)
Raw materials
-0.07
As % of sales
44.93
Employee costs
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Nov-2021
Profit before tax
0.01
Depreciation
-0.01
Tax paid
0
Working capital
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Nov-2021
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
Op profit growth
EBIT growth
Net profit growth
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Gross Sales
13.22
5.52
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
13.22
5.52
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
0.14
0.07
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Container Corporation Of India Ltd
CONCOR
785.25
|37.22
|47,844.84
|371.05
|1.46
|2,283.03
|199.7
Delhivery Ltd
DELHIVERY
341.95
|199.97
|25,400.33
|19.09
|0
|2,019.96
|131.49
Blue Dart Express Ltd
BLUEDART
6,812.5
|59.9
|16,166.06
|60.76
|0.37
|1,448.46
|628.82
Transport Corporation of India Ltd
TCI
1,155.3
|24.54
|9,002.86
|82.5
|0.6
|998.5
|234.86
Zinka Logistics Solutions Ltd
BLACKBUCK
453.35
|0
|8,000.66
|-269.78
|0
|97.63
|49.63
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Vivek Dholiya
Whole-time Director
Damini Dholiya
Independent Director
Ankit Jagdishbhai Kansara
Independent Director
Shirish Amrutlal Kotadia
Independent Director
Pankil Anilbhai Gandhi
Company Secretary
Narendra Gupta
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Quality RO Industries Ltd
Summary
Quality RO Industries Limited was incorporated on September 30, 2021 as Quality RO Industries Private Limited. Subsequently, the Company acquired entire running business with assets and liabilities of M/s Quality RO Products, sole proprietorship concern of its Promoter Mr. Vivek Dholiya vide Business Transfer Agreement dated November 02, 2021. Thereafter, the Company converted into Public Limited Company and its name was changed to Quality RO Industries Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated December 13, 2021 was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad. The Company is engaged in the business of supplying of various water treatment products as well as logistics services. As a supplier, the Company procures polypropylene raw materials and manufactures various types of softener quality equipment such as filter parts, premium filter cartridges, taps, membrane housing, and also engage in contract manufacturing for water treatment industry. The Company make sales through online platforms. In addition, it is also engaged in providing logistics services on a contractual basis to a few local infrastructure companies. The Companys factory is situated in Vadodara, Gujarat which is well equipped with computer systems, internet connection, other communication equipment and other facilities. Secondly, the Company is involved in contractual manufacturing based on die casting. During the die casting process, molten metal is forced into a mould cavity under high pressu
Read More
The Quality RO Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹139.1 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Quality RO Industries Ltd is ₹35.47 Cr. as of 02 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Quality RO Industries Ltd is 24.07 and 3.66 as of 02 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Quality RO Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Quality RO Industries Ltd is ₹59.7 and ₹239.95 as of 02 Jan ‘25
Quality RO Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 37.34%, 1 Year at 69.63%, 6 Month at 28.08%, 3 Month at -20.97% and 1 Month at 8.25%.
