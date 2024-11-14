iifl-logo-icon 1
Quality RO Industries Ltd Board Meeting

135.4
(-1.99%)
Jan 13, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Quality RO Indu. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20245 Nov 2024
Quality RO Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial result of the Company for the half year ended on 30th September 2024 and any other business. Outcome of Board Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.11.2024) Revised financial result for the half year ended on 30th September, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 19/12/2024)
Board Meeting31 Aug 202431 Aug 2024
Please find attached Outcome of the Board Meeting. Please find attached disclosure under Regulation 30 (LODR)
Board Meeting25 May 202418 May 2024
Quality RO Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Standalone and consolidated financial result for the year ended on 31sr March 2024 alongwith Audit Report thereon. Outcome of Board Meeting of Company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25.05.2024)
Board Meeting20 Apr 202420 Apr 2024
As per regulation 30 of SEBI(LODR), regulation, 2015 please find attached disclosure for outcome of board meeting for your reference. Appointment of the Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the company.

