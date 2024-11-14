|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|5 Nov 2024
|Quality RO Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial result of the Company for the half year ended on 30th September 2024 and any other business. Outcome of Board Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.11.2024) Revised financial result for the half year ended on 30th September, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 19/12/2024)
|Board Meeting
|31 Aug 2024
|31 Aug 2024
|Please find attached Outcome of the Board Meeting. Please find attached disclosure under Regulation 30 (LODR)
|Board Meeting
|25 May 2024
|18 May 2024
|Quality RO Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Standalone and consolidated financial result for the year ended on 31sr March 2024 alongwith Audit Report thereon. Outcome of Board Meeting of Company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|20 Apr 2024
|20 Apr 2024
|As per regulation 30 of SEBI(LODR), regulation, 2015 please find attached disclosure for outcome of board meeting for your reference. Appointment of the Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the company.
