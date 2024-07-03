Quality RO Industries Ltd Summary

Quality RO Industries Limited was incorporated on September 30, 2021 as Quality RO Industries Private Limited. Subsequently, the Company acquired entire running business with assets and liabilities of M/s Quality RO Products, sole proprietorship concern of its Promoter Mr. Vivek Dholiya vide Business Transfer Agreement dated November 02, 2021. Thereafter, the Company converted into Public Limited Company and its name was changed to Quality RO Industries Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated December 13, 2021 was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad. The Company is engaged in the business of supplying of various water treatment products as well as logistics services. As a supplier, the Company procures polypropylene raw materials and manufactures various types of softener quality equipment such as filter parts, premium filter cartridges, taps, membrane housing, and also engage in contract manufacturing for water treatment industry. The Company make sales through online platforms. In addition, it is also engaged in providing logistics services on a contractual basis to a few local infrastructure companies. The Companys factory is situated in Vadodara, Gujarat which is well equipped with computer systems, internet connection, other communication equipment and other facilities. Secondly, the Company is involved in contractual manufacturing based on die casting. During the die casting process, molten metal is forced into a mould cavity under high pressure. The moulds, also called dies, are made from non-ferrous metals such as zinc and aluminium. Manufacturers generally use die casting for high-volume production, especially for small to mid-sized castings. Die cast parts are ubiquitous, from everyday consumer objects such as sink faucets and steering wheels to industrial parts such as pneumatic nailers. As a trader, company is a reseller of RO equipment and spares; where it purchases these items from wholesalers and resell into smaller-sized businesses.Moreover, Company is engaged in contractual logistics services to local infrastructure and manufacturing companies. While these services are outsourced to third-party providers, the Company intends to invest in logistic assets; viz. trucks to local infrastructure companies, thereby generating carting income in the process. These contract logistics services involve activities such as warehousing, transportation and distributing goods, processing orders, collecting payments and providing certain aspects of customer services to nearing cities in Vadodara, Gujarat. At present, the company is in the process of installing Solar Power Project with approx. 1450 kwh Capacity.In February 2022, the Company raised money from public through IPO by issuing 5,30,000 Equity Shares aggregating to Rs 2.70 Crore.