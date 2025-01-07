Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
43.72
125.35
4.24
yoy growth (%)
-65.12
2,854.21
Raw materials
-43.29
-125.11
-4.2
As % of sales
99.01
99.8
99.13
Employee costs
-0.11
-0.08
0
As % of sales
0.26
0.06
0.15
Other costs
-0.22
-0.24
0
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0.51
0.19
0.15
Operating profit
0.09
-0.08
0.02
OPM
0.21
-0.07
0.56
Depreciation
-0.01
0
0
Interest expense
0
0
-5.49
Other income
0
0
0
Profit before tax
0.07
-0.09
0.01
Taxes
0
0
0
Tax rate
-0.6
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.07
-0.09
0.01
Exceptional items
0
0
0
Net profit
0.07
-0.09
0.01
yoy growth (%)
-184.49
-728.52
NPM
0.18
-0.07
0.35
