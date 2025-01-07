iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

R O Jewels Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

3.07
(0.33%)
Jan 7, 2025|12:27:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR R O Jewels Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

43.72

125.35

4.24

yoy growth (%)

-65.12

2,854.21

Raw materials

-43.29

-125.11

-4.2

As % of sales

99.01

99.8

99.13

Employee costs

-0.11

-0.08

0

As % of sales

0.26

0.06

0.15

Other costs

-0.22

-0.24

0

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0.51

0.19

0.15

Operating profit

0.09

-0.08

0.02

OPM

0.21

-0.07

0.56

Depreciation

-0.01

0

0

Interest expense

0

0

-5.49

Other income

0

0

0

Profit before tax

0.07

-0.09

0.01

Taxes

0

0

0

Tax rate

-0.6

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.07

-0.09

0.01

Exceptional items

0

0

0

Net profit

0.07

-0.09

0.01

yoy growth (%)

-184.49

-728.52

NPM

0.18

-0.07

0.35

R O Jewels : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR R O Jewels Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.