SectorTrading
Open₹3.19
Prev. Close₹3.12
Turnover(Lac.)₹3.11
Day's High₹3.19
Day's Low₹3
52 Week's High₹7.47
52 Week's Low₹2.9
Book Value₹2.6
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)15.69
P/E14.86
EPS0.21
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.09
10.09
2.83
2.83
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2.93
2.01
7.26
7.08
Net Worth
13.02
12.1
10.09
9.91
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
43.72
125.35
4.24
yoy growth (%)
-65.12
2,854.21
Raw materials
-43.29
-125.11
-4.2
As % of sales
99.01
99.8
99.13
Employee costs
-0.11
-0.08
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
0.07
-0.09
0.01
Depreciation
-0.01
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
Working capital
0.09
8.67
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-65.12
2,854.21
Op profit growth
-204.53
-467.53
EBIT growth
-185.66
-723.92
Net profit growth
-184.49
-728.52
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director & CFO
Shubham Bharatbhai Shah
Whole-time Director
Bharat Rasiklal Shah
Director
Pravinaben Shah
Independent Director
Yashesh Vasant Patel
Independent Director
Taresh Limbachiya
Additional Director
Mukesh Surani
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by R O Jewels Ltd
Summary
RO Jewels Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name RO Jewels Private Limited on December 11, 2018. Subsequently, the Company was converted in to a Public Company and name was changed to RO Jewels Limited (ROJL) on October 01, 2019. Subsequently, the Company has acquired the business of Proprietorship Concern of one of its Promoter - Mr. Bharat Rasiklal Shah viz. M/s Ravi Ornaments through the Business Succession Agreement dated December 18, 2019. Consequently, the business of the proprietorship firm was merged into the Company.The Company is engaged in the wholesale business of gold and Silver chains. The Company essentially sells gold based chains, bracelets, gold/silver bars and necklaces. It procures gold & silver majorly through the bullion market and partially from the local markets in Ahmedabad. The Company purchases only readymade Chains and other jewelries from the jewellery manufacturers or independent jewellery wholesalers located in Ahmedabad and Mumbai. These are then sold through their showroom situated at Manek Chowk, Ahmedabad and by its marketing and sales team directly to other jewellery stores. The Companys jewellery is widely sold throughout Gujarat only through B2B marketing and/ or Direct/Outbound marketing strategy.The Company has a diversified portfolio for chains and jewelries that caters to customers taste, preference, choice and the ever changing trends in the chain and jewellery designs. The portfolio offers its
The R O Jewels Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹3.11 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of R O Jewels Ltd is ₹15.69 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of R O Jewels Ltd is 14.86 and 1.20 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a R O Jewels Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of R O Jewels Ltd is ₹2.9 and ₹7.47 as of 06 Jan ‘25
R O Jewels Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 9.08%, 3 Years at 31.89%, 1 Year at -27.10%, 6 Month at -38.46%, 3 Month at -7.96% and 1 Month at -1.58%.
