R O Jewels Ltd Share Price

3.11
(-0.32%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:20:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open3.19
  • Day's High3.19
  • 52 Wk High7.47
  • Prev. Close3.12
  • Day's Low3
  • 52 Wk Low 2.9
  • Turnover (lac)3.11
  • P/E14.86
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value2.6
  • EPS0.21
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)15.69
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

R O Jewels Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

3.19

Prev. Close

3.12

Turnover(Lac.)

3.11

Day's High

3.19

Day's Low

3

52 Week's High

7.47

52 Week's Low

2.9

Book Value

2.6

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

15.69

P/E

14.86

EPS

0.21

Divi. Yield

0

R O Jewels Ltd Corporate Action

16 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

16 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 16 Sep, 2024

arrow

12 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

3 May 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

R O Jewels Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

View More

View More

R O Jewels Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:29 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 4.33%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 4.33%

Non-Promoter- 95.67%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 95.67%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

R O Jewels Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.09

10.09

2.83

2.83

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2.93

2.01

7.26

7.08

Net Worth

13.02

12.1

10.09

9.91

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

43.72

125.35

4.24

yoy growth (%)

-65.12

2,854.21

Raw materials

-43.29

-125.11

-4.2

As % of sales

99.01

99.8

99.13

Employee costs

-0.11

-0.08

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

0.07

-0.09

0.01

Depreciation

-0.01

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

Working capital

0.09

8.67

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-65.12

2,854.21

Op profit growth

-204.53

-467.53

EBIT growth

-185.66

-723.92

Net profit growth

-184.49

-728.52

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

R O Jewels Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT R O Jewels Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director & CFO

Shubham Bharatbhai Shah

Whole-time Director

Bharat Rasiklal Shah

Director

Pravinaben Shah

Independent Director

Yashesh Vasant Patel

Independent Director

Taresh Limbachiya

Additional Director

Mukesh Surani

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by R O Jewels Ltd

Summary

RO Jewels Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name RO Jewels Private Limited on December 11, 2018. Subsequently, the Company was converted in to a Public Company and name was changed to RO Jewels Limited (ROJL) on October 01, 2019. Subsequently, the Company has acquired the business of Proprietorship Concern of one of its Promoter - Mr. Bharat Rasiklal Shah viz. M/s Ravi Ornaments through the Business Succession Agreement dated December 18, 2019. Consequently, the business of the proprietorship firm was merged into the Company.The Company is engaged in the wholesale business of gold and Silver chains. The Company essentially sells gold based chains, bracelets, gold/silver bars and necklaces. It procures gold & silver majorly through the bullion market and partially from the local markets in Ahmedabad. The Company purchases only readymade Chains and other jewelries from the jewellery manufacturers or independent jewellery wholesalers located in Ahmedabad and Mumbai. These are then sold through their showroom situated at Manek Chowk, Ahmedabad and by its marketing and sales team directly to other jewellery stores. The Companys jewellery is widely sold throughout Gujarat only through B2B marketing and/ or Direct/Outbound marketing strategy.The Company has a diversified portfolio for chains and jewelries that caters to customers taste, preference, choice and the ever changing trends in the chain and jewellery designs. The portfolio offers its
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the R O Jewels Ltd share price today?

The R O Jewels Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹3.11 today.

What is the Market Cap of R O Jewels Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of R O Jewels Ltd is ₹15.69 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of R O Jewels Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of R O Jewels Ltd is 14.86 and 1.20 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of R O Jewels Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a R O Jewels Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of R O Jewels Ltd is ₹2.9 and ₹7.47 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of R O Jewels Ltd?

R O Jewels Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 9.08%, 3 Years at 31.89%, 1 Year at -27.10%, 6 Month at -38.46%, 3 Month at -7.96% and 1 Month at -1.58%.

What is the shareholding pattern of R O Jewels Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of R O Jewels Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 4.33 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 95.67 %

