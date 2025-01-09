R O Jewels Ltd Management Discussions

Business Overview

Our Company was originally incorporated RO Jewels Private Limited under the Companies Act, 2013 vide certificate of incorporation dated December 11, 2018 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Central Registration Centre, Manesar. Subsequently, Our Company was converted in to a public company pursuant to a special resolution passed by our shareholders at the EGM held on September 20, 2019 and consequently name was changed to ?RO Jewels Limited (ROJL) vide fresh certificate of incorporation dated October 01, 2019 issued by Registrar of Companies, Gujarat, Dadra and Nagar Havelli. Subsequently, our Company has acquired the business of Proprietorship Concern of one of our Promoter- Mr. Bharat Rasiklal Shah viz, M/s Ravi Ornaments through the Business Succession Agreement dated December 18, 2019. Consequently, the business of the proprietorship firm was merged into RO Jewels Limited. The CIN of the Company is U74999GJ2018PLC105540.

We are engaged in the wholesale business of gold and silver chains. Our registered office and business of operation is based in Ahmedabad. We essentially sell gold based chains, bracelets, gold/silver bars and necklaces. We procure gold & silver majorly through the bullion market and partially from the local markets in Ahmedabad. We purchase only readymade Chains and other jewelries from the jewellery manufacturers or independent jewellery wholesalers located in Ahmedabad and Mumbai. These are then sold through our showroom situated at Manek Chowk, Ahmedabad and by our marketing and sales team directly to other jewellery stores. Our jewellery is widely sold throughout Gujarat only through B2B marketing and/ or Direct/Outbound marketing strategy.

We have a diversified portfolio for chains and jewelries that cater to our customers taste, preference, choice and the ever changing trends in the chain and jewellery designs. Our portfolio offers our customers a wide variety of traditional, Indo-western, & modern chain and jewellery. We procure chains and jewelries that are hallmarked from BIS recognized Assaying and Hallmarking Centre for our customers. The BIS hallmark, is a mark of conformity widely accepted by the consumer bestow the additional confidence to the consumer on the purity of our gold jewellery. Our promoters together have an approximate 40 years of experience in gems and jewellery industry.

OUR COMPETITIVE STRENGTHS:

We sell under our established brand named Ravi Ornaments in the local jewelers market in Ahmedabad. We maintain long term strong business relationships with our key suppliers as we procure chains and jewelries in bulk. We have smooth credit cycle with our debtors and creditors. This gives us leverage over the others as there is flexibility in payment cycle. Our company has experienced Promoters & Management.

OUR BUSINESS STRATEGY:

Focus on increasing Market Share in the Domestic Market. Grow sales in regulated markets through business arrangements.

Focus on increasing product visibility through various branding, advertising and marketing methods. Active and regular participation in trade fairs and exhibitions.

OUR SALES &MARKETING STRATEGY

Currently, we sell our branded products only in Indian Markets-in Gujarat. The efficiency of the marketing and sales network is critical success factor of our Company. Our marketing team along with our promoters through their experience and good rapport with customers owing to timely and quality delivery of service plays an instrumental role in creating and expanding the sales network of our Company. The marketing channels adopted by our Company include participation in domestic trade fairs and jewellery exhibitions etc. Our marketing team maintains an ongoing relationship with our customers. They also regularly solicit prospective customers by providing them with the structured findings and updated catalogues. Further, we follow structured approach for our product development which involves market research, sales analysis and brand development. We share our findings with our existing and potential customers in securing new orders.

COMPETITION

Jewellery retailing trade is a highly competitive industry. The location wherein company presently has its showroom, has national, local organized and unorganized players. The company carries the risk of establishing volumes in a highly competitive industry. The company sees an opportunity in the increased competition by way of attracting more and more people. Our Company believes that increase in competition is more likely to enlarge the collective pie resulting in overall growth of the organizing retailing of jewellery, which would counter balance, the impact of increased competition from advent of new large retailers.

UTILITIES AND INFRASTRUCTURE

Our registered office and corporate office is well equipped with computer systems, internet connectivity, other communication equipment, security and other facilities, which are required for our business operations to function smoothly.

PLANT & MACHINERY

Since we are into wholesaling and trading of gold and silver chains and other jewelries, we do not own any major plant and machinery.

HUMAN RESOURCES/ EMPLOYEES/ MANPOWER

We believe that our employees are key contributors to our business success. We focus on attracting and retaining the best possible talent. Our Company looks for specific skill-sets, interests and background that would be an asset for our business.