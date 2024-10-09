iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

R O Jewels Ltd Board Meeting

3
(2.04%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:50:00 PM

R O Jewels CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting12 Dec 202412 Dec 2024
As attached Appointment of Statutory Auditor.
Board Meeting22 Oct 20241 Oct 2024
RO Jewels Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday October 09 2024 to inter-alia consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 and any other matter with the permission of Chair. The Board Meeting to be held on 09/10/2024 has been revised to 15/10/2024 The Board Meeting to be held on 09/10/2024 has been reschedule to 15/10/2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/10/2024) RO Jewels Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/10/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors meeting rescheduled for October 15, 2024, has been rescheduled again. The meeting will now take place on Tuesday, October 22, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 15/10/2024) Pursuant to Regulations 30 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on ,Tuesday 22 October , 2024, and approved the following matters: 1. Consideration and approval of the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. 2. Limited Review Report on Un-audited Financial Results for quarter and half year ended on 30th September, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 22/10/2024) Financial Result for the quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 21.11.2024)
Board Meeting6 Sep 202430 Aug 2024
RO Jewels Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1.To fix datetime and venue of the upcoming AGM. 2.Directors Report and Notice of AGM 3.To consider increase in Authorised Share capital of the company. AS attached (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/09/2024)
Board Meeting17 Jul 20244 Jul 2024
Quarterly Results RO Jewels Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/07/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Revised Board Meeting intimation for Approving Unaudited (Standalone) Financial Results for the Quarter ended on 30th June,2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/07/2024) Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company was held today i.e. 17th July, 2024 at the registered office of the Company. In the meeting the Board has considered and approved the following matters: 1. Considered and approved the Unaudited (Standalone) Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30th June, 2024. 2. Appointed Mr. Aanand Amratlal Desai as an Internal Auditor of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-25. As attached Appointment of Internal Auditor of the Company for the period of 2 years from 2024-25 to 2025-26. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 17/07/2024)
Board Meeting30 May 202423 May 2024
RO Jewels Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024 2. Any other matter with the permission of chair ATTACHED HEREWITH THE AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULT ALONG WITH THE DECLARATION AND AUDIT REPORT (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.05.2024)
Board Meeting28 May 202428 May 2024
The Board has decided to shift the Registered Office Address of the Company from 810, Eighth Floore, Addore Asspire, Nr. Gulbai Tekra BRTS Stop, Panjrapole to University Road, S A C, Ahmadabad City, Ahmedabad-380015 to 707 Addor Asspire, Nr. Gulbai Tekra BRTS Bus Stop, University to Panjrapole Road, Ahmedabad-380015 with effect from today onwards. Read less..
Board Meeting1 May 20243 May 2024
Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company was held today i.e. 1st May, 2024 at the registered office of the Company. AS attached (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 01.05.2024)
Board Meeting29 Mar 202422 Mar 2024
RO Jewels Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To take note and approve the resignation of Statutory Auditor To Consider the appointment of Statutory Auditor Any other business with the permission of chair As Attached (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/03/2024)
Board Meeting4 Mar 202426 Feb 2024
RO Jewels Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We hereby inform that pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday 4th March 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company to transact the following business: 1. To appoint Additional Non-Executive Non-Independent Director in the Company. 2. Any other Business with the prior permission of Chairperson. The Board has considered and approved the appointment of Mr. Mukeshkumar Sevantilal Surani as an additional Director (Non-Executive) of the Company with effect from 04th March, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 04.03.2024)

R O Jewels: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR R O Jewels Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.