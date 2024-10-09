Board Meeting 12 Dec 2024 12 Dec 2024

As attached Appointment of Statutory Auditor.

Board Meeting 22 Oct 2024 1 Oct 2024

RO Jewels Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday October 09 2024 to inter-alia consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 and any other matter with the permission of Chair. The Board Meeting to be held on 09/10/2024 has been revised to 15/10/2024 The Board Meeting to be held on 09/10/2024 has been reschedule to 15/10/2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/10/2024) RO Jewels Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/10/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors meeting rescheduled for October 15, 2024, has been rescheduled again. The meeting will now take place on Tuesday, October 22, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 15/10/2024) Pursuant to Regulations 30 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on ,Tuesday 22 October , 2024, and approved the following matters: 1. Consideration and approval of the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. 2. Limited Review Report on Un-audited Financial Results for quarter and half year ended on 30th September, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 22/10/2024) Financial Result for the quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 21.11.2024)

Board Meeting 6 Sep 2024 30 Aug 2024

RO Jewels Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1.To fix datetime and venue of the upcoming AGM. 2.Directors Report and Notice of AGM 3.To consider increase in Authorised Share capital of the company. AS attached (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/09/2024)

Board Meeting 17 Jul 2024 4 Jul 2024

Quarterly Results RO Jewels Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/07/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Revised Board Meeting intimation for Approving Unaudited (Standalone) Financial Results for the Quarter ended on 30th June,2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/07/2024) Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company was held today i.e. 17th July, 2024 at the registered office of the Company. In the meeting the Board has considered and approved the following matters: 1. Considered and approved the Unaudited (Standalone) Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30th June, 2024. 2. Appointed Mr. Aanand Amratlal Desai as an Internal Auditor of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-25. As attached Appointment of Internal Auditor of the Company for the period of 2 years from 2024-25 to 2025-26. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 17/07/2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 23 May 2024

RO Jewels Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024 2. Any other matter with the permission of chair ATTACHED HEREWITH THE AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULT ALONG WITH THE DECLARATION AND AUDIT REPORT (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 28 May 2024 28 May 2024

The Board has decided to shift the Registered Office Address of the Company from 810, Eighth Floore, Addore Asspire, Nr. Gulbai Tekra BRTS Stop, Panjrapole to University Road, S A C, Ahmadabad City, Ahmedabad-380015 to 707 Addor Asspire, Nr. Gulbai Tekra BRTS Bus Stop, University to Panjrapole Road, Ahmedabad-380015 with effect from today onwards. Read less..

Board Meeting 1 May 2024 3 May 2024

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company was held today i.e. 1st May, 2024 at the registered office of the Company. AS attached (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 01.05.2024)

Board Meeting 29 Mar 2024 22 Mar 2024

RO Jewels Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To take note and approve the resignation of Statutory Auditor To Consider the appointment of Statutory Auditor Any other business with the permission of chair As Attached (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/03/2024)

Board Meeting 4 Mar 2024 26 Feb 2024