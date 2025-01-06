R R Securities Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.04
0.35
-0.87
-0.57
Other operating items
Operating
-0.04
0.35
-0.87
-0.57
Capital expenditure
0
-0.47
-0.09
-0.03
Free cash flow
-0.04
-0.12
-0.97
-0.61
Equity raised
2.78
2.11
1.59
1.42
Investing
0.24
0.24
0
0
Financing
0.1
0.39
1.63
3.27
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
3.07
2.62
2.25
4.08
