Summary

R R Securities Ltd was incorporated on 10th September, 1993 with Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The Main Object of the Company to carry on business of merchant banking in all aspects, to act as manager to issue and offers, whether by way of public offer or otherwise, of shares, Stocks, debentures, bonds, units, participation certificate, deposit certificates, promissory notes, bills, warrants or any instrument whether or not referred to as the securities and also invest in and acquire or otherwise and hold sell, by or otherwise deal in shares, debentures, debenture stocks, bonds, units, obligations and securities issued or guaranteed by Indian or foreign governments, states, dominions, sovereigns, municipalities or public authorities or bodies and by any company, corporation, firm or person whether incorporated in India or elsewhere and to manage investment pools .The Company operates mainly in two business activities, Long Term Investment of funds and Rental Income from Fixed Assets and Real estates and Profit and loss making from Real Estate Investment. In 2023, the Company witnessed growth opportunity in both the sectors. However, firstly the Stock Market and long-term investment market have improved, accordingly, the Company made long term safe risk appetite Mutual Fund Securities. The Financial Investment Segment saw buoyancy in the Financial and Capital market and the Company has earned major financial income from this area during the year.

