R R Securities Ltd Share Price

51.26
(0.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:32:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open51.26
  • Day's High51.26
  • 52 Wk High51.26
  • Prev. Close51.26
  • Day's Low51.26
  • 52 Wk Low 9.31
  • Turnover (lac)0.15
  • P/E102.52
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value15.55
  • EPS0.5
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)15.47
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

R R Securities Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

51.26

Prev. Close

51.26

Turnover(Lac.)

0.15

Day's High

51.26

Day's Low

51.26

52 Week's High

51.26

52 Week's Low

9.31

Book Value

15.55

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

15.47

P/E

102.52

EPS

0.5

Divi. Yield

0

R R Securities Ltd Corporate Action

22 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 22 Aug, 2024

16 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

28 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

R R Securities Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

R R Securities Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:17 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 1.35%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 1.35%

Non-Promoter- 98.64%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 98.64%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

R R Securities Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.02

3.02

3.02

3.02

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1.58

1.48

1.5

1.48

Net Worth

4.6

4.5

4.52

4.5

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.04

0.35

-0.87

-0.57

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

No Record Found

R R Securities Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,347.05

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,684.45

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

145.45

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

296.55

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

446.35

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT R R Securities Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Rita R Shah

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Rajendra B Shah

Non Executive Director

MANISH GIRISHBHAI PATEL

Non Executive Director

Ajitsinh K Chavda

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Mahendra Natverlal Soni

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by R R Securities Ltd

Summary

R R Securities Ltd was incorporated on 10th September, 1993 with Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The Main Object of the Company to carry on business of merchant banking in all aspects, to act as manager to issue and offers, whether by way of public offer or otherwise, of shares, Stocks, debentures, bonds, units, participation certificate, deposit certificates, promissory notes, bills, warrants or any instrument whether or not referred to as the securities and also invest in and acquire or otherwise and hold sell, by or otherwise deal in shares, debentures, debenture stocks, bonds, units, obligations and securities issued or guaranteed by Indian or foreign governments, states, dominions, sovereigns, municipalities or public authorities or bodies and by any company, corporation, firm or person whether incorporated in India or elsewhere and to manage investment pools .The Company operates mainly in two business activities, Long Term Investment of funds and Rental Income from Fixed Assets and Real estates and Profit and loss making from Real Estate Investment. In 2023, the Company witnessed growth opportunity in both the sectors. However, firstly the Stock Market and long-term investment market have improved, accordingly, the Company made long term safe risk appetite Mutual Fund Securities. The Financial Investment Segment saw buoyancy in the Financial and Capital market and the Company has earned major financial income from this area during the year.
Company FAQs

What is the R R Securities Ltd share price today?

The R R Securities Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹51.26 today.

What is the Market Cap of R R Securities Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of R R Securities Ltd is ₹15.47 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of R R Securities Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of R R Securities Ltd is 102.52 and 3.30 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of R R Securities Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a R R Securities Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of R R Securities Ltd is ₹9.31 and ₹51.26 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of R R Securities Ltd?

R R Securities Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 85.09%, 3 Years at 162.31%, 1 Year at 373.75%, 6 Month at 349.65%, 3 Month at 237.02% and 1 Month at 34.22%.

What is the shareholding pattern of R R Securities Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of R R Securities Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 1.36 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 98.64 %

