SectorFinance
Open₹51.26
Prev. Close₹51.26
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.15
Day's High₹51.26
Day's Low₹51.26
52 Week's High₹51.26
52 Week's Low₹9.31
Book Value₹15.55
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)15.47
P/E102.52
EPS0.5
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.02
3.02
3.02
3.02
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1.58
1.48
1.5
1.48
Net Worth
4.6
4.5
4.52
4.5
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.04
0.35
-0.87
-0.57
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,347.05
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,684.45
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
145.45
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
296.55
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
446.35
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Rita R Shah
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Rajendra B Shah
Non Executive Director
MANISH GIRISHBHAI PATEL
Non Executive Director
Ajitsinh K Chavda
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Mahendra Natverlal Soni
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by R R Securities Ltd
Summary
R R Securities Ltd was incorporated on 10th September, 1993 with Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The Main Object of the Company to carry on business of merchant banking in all aspects, to act as manager to issue and offers, whether by way of public offer or otherwise, of shares, Stocks, debentures, bonds, units, participation certificate, deposit certificates, promissory notes, bills, warrants or any instrument whether or not referred to as the securities and also invest in and acquire or otherwise and hold sell, by or otherwise deal in shares, debentures, debenture stocks, bonds, units, obligations and securities issued or guaranteed by Indian or foreign governments, states, dominions, sovereigns, municipalities or public authorities or bodies and by any company, corporation, firm or person whether incorporated in India or elsewhere and to manage investment pools .The Company operates mainly in two business activities, Long Term Investment of funds and Rental Income from Fixed Assets and Real estates and Profit and loss making from Real Estate Investment. In 2023, the Company witnessed growth opportunity in both the sectors. However, firstly the Stock Market and long-term investment market have improved, accordingly, the Company made long term safe risk appetite Mutual Fund Securities. The Financial Investment Segment saw buoyancy in the Financial and Capital market and the Company has earned major financial income from this area during the year.
The R R Securities Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹51.26 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of R R Securities Ltd is ₹15.47 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of R R Securities Ltd is 102.52 and 3.30 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a R R Securities Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of R R Securities Ltd is ₹9.31 and ₹51.26 as of 06 Jan ‘25
R R Securities Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 85.09%, 3 Years at 162.31%, 1 Year at 373.75%, 6 Month at 349.65%, 3 Month at 237.02% and 1 Month at 34.22%.
