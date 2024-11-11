iifl-logo-icon 1
R R Securities Ltd Board Meeting

R R Securities CORPORATE ACTIONS

PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting11 Nov 202428 Oct 2024
R.R.SECURITIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve TO CONSIDER UNAUDITED STANDALONE FINANCIAL RESULT FOR THE 2ND QUARTER ENDED 30/09/2024 ON 11/11/2024 MONDAY UNAUDITED STANDALONE IND AS COMPLIANT FINANCIAL RESULT FOR THE QUARTER AND HALF YEAR ENDED 30/09/2024 ATTACHED (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.11.2024)
Board Meeting10 Aug 202429 Jul 2024
R.R.SECURITIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve BOARD MEETING TO CONSIDER UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULT FOR THE QUARTER ENDED 30/06/2024 ON SATURDAY 10TH AUGUST 2024 AND OTHER ITEMS AS PER AGENDA ATTACHED UNAUDITED STANDALONE IND AS COMPLIANT FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE 1ST QUARTER ENDED 30TH JUNE 2024 OF THE FINANCIAL YEAR 2024-25 AS REVIEWED BY AUDIT COMMITTEE AND APPROVED, CONFIRMED AND TAKEN ON RECORD BY THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS IN THEIR MEETING HELD ON 10/08/2024 IS ATTACHED (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 10/08/2024)
Board Meeting25 May 202416 May 2024
R.R.SECURITIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve BOARD MEETING OF R R SECURITIES LTD TO CONSIDER AND APPROVE AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR AND QUARTER ENDED 31ST MARCH 2024 AND OTHER BUSINESSES AS PER AGENDA ENCLOSED. AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER AND YEAR ENDED 31/03/2024 ATTACHED (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/05/2024)
Board Meeting12 Feb 20241 Feb 2024
R.R.SECURITIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board meeting scheduled on Monday 12/02/2024 to consider review and take on record the standalone ind as compliant unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 31/12/2023 at 05.30 P.M.

R R Securities: Related News

No Record Found

