To

The Members of

Raaj Medisafe India Limited

Report on the audit of the IND AS Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying IND AS Financial Statements of Raaj Medisafe India Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, and the Statement of Profit and Loss and Statement of Cash flows and notes to the IND AS Financial Statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid IND AS Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013(‘Act) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31,2024 and its Statement of Profit and Loss account and Statement of Cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under section 143 (10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the auditors responsibilities for the audit of the IND AS Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the IND AS Financial Statements under the provisions of the Act and the rules there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the code of ethics.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone IND AS Financial Statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the IND AS Financial Statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Key Audit Matter Auditors Response 1. Accuracy of recognition measurement, presentation and disclosures of revenues and other related balances in view of adoption of IND AS 115 We assessed the companys process to identify the impact of the existing revenue accounting policy Our audit approach consisted testing of the design and operating effectiveness of the internal controls and substantive testing as follows: i) We have reviewed the Companys Accounting policies for Revenue Recognition (Refer Note No. 1 of the standalone financial statements. ii) We have carried out substantive procedures on sample basis for evaluation of operating effectiveness and each income stream, basis of management estimation and their corresponding disclosure.

Information other than the IND AS Financial Statements and auditors report thereon

The Companys board of directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Directors Report and other company related information, but does not include the standalone IND AS Financial Statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the IND AS Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the IND AS Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the IND AS Financial Statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements responsibility for the IND AS Financial Statements

The Companys board of directors are responsible for the matters stated in section 134 (5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these IND AS Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position and financial performance and Cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the IND AS Financial Statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors responsibilities for the audit of the IND AS Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the IND AS Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these IND AS Financial Statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the IND AS Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the Companys internal control.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the IND AS Financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the IND AS Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the IND AS Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

• We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

• We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

Report on other legal and regulatory requirements

1. As required by section 197(16) of the Act based on our audit, we report that the Company has paid remuneration to its directors during the year in accordance with the provisions of and limits laid down under section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act. 16.

2. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (‘the Order) issued by the Central Government of India in terms of section 143(11) of the Act we give in the Annexure A, a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

3. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account;

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid IND AS Financial Statements comply with the accounting standards specified under section 133 of the Act, read with rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014Companies Rules 2015 as amended except for IND AS 107 re. Financial Instruments Disclosures;

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31,2024 taken on record by the board of directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31,2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act;

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to IND AS Financial Statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B"to this report.

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us;

i.

The company has disclosed the impact of the pending litigations on its financial position in its IND AS Financial Statements- Refer Note No. 32 to the IND AS Financial Statements.

ii.

The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses; and

iii.

There were no amounts which required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv.

(a) Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes no. 37A to the accounts, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes no. 37A to the accounts, no funds have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

(c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances performed by us nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v.

During the year the company has not declared or paid any interim, final dividend to the accumulated loss sustained by the company.

vi.

As stated in note 39 to the financial statements and based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has been operated from 3rd April, 2023 for relevant transactions recorded in the software.

ANNEXURE ‘A TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

Referred to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date to the Auditor of Raaj Medisafe Limited, on the Ind AS financial statements for the year ended 31st March 2024

In terms of the information and explanations given to us and the books and records of the Company examined by us in the normal course of audit and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we state that

i. (a) (a) As per information and explanations given to us, the Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment;

(b) As per information and explanations given to us, Property, Plant and Equipment have been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals; no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification;

(c) The title deeds of all the immovable properties disclosed in the financial statements are held in the name of the company except the following.

Des c ription of Property Gross Carrying Value Held in name of Whether promoter, director or their relative or employee Period held - Indicate Range where appropriate Reason for not being held in name of company Land , Building & Plant and Machinery 9,69,36,126/ - Super Hyigene Products Pvt. Ltd. No 36 days Possession of property and mutation is under process

(d) The Company has not revalued any of its property, plant and equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year

(e) As per information and explanations given to us, no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the company as at 31st March, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made there under.

ii. (a) As per information and explanations given to us, the inventories were physically verified during the year by the Management at reasonable intervals. In our opinion the coverage and procedure of such verification by the Management is appropriate having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its operations. No material discrepancies were noticed on such physical verification of inventories when compared with books of accounts.

(b) During the year, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs. 5.00 crores, in aggregate, from banks on the basis of security of current assets. The Company has filed quarterly returns or statements with such banks, there were no material variation observed with the audited books of account.

iii (a) The Company has made investments in one company and advances in nature of loans (advances) to parties. The aggregate amount during the year, and balance outstanding at the balance sheet date with respect to such loans or advances and guarantees or security to subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates and to parties other than subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates are as per the table given below:

The Company has provided loans, during the year and details of which are given below:

A. Aggregate amount granted / provided during the year: Loans (Rs.in crores) Related Party 2.01 Others 0.00 B. Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date in respect of above cases:* Related Party 0.98

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the investments made, guarantees provided, security given and the terms and conditions of the grant of all loans and advances in the nature of loans and guarantees provided are not prima facie prejudicial to the companys interest;

(c) There is no stipulation of schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest and therefore we are unable to comment on the regularity of repayment of principal & payment of interest.

(d) There is no stipulation of schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest and therefore we are unable to comment whether the amount is overdue or not.

(e) There were no loans/advances in nature of loans which fell due during the year.

(f) The company has granted loan to one party i.e M/s Shriniwas Polyfabric and Packwell Pvt. Ltd. amount of Rs. 2.01 crores which was repaid at the year end and balance is Rs.0.98 crores or no advances are in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment.

iv. In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of Sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of the loans and investments made. The Company has not provided any guarantees and security to the parties covered under Sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013.

v. The company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits covered under sections 73 to 76 of the Companies Act, 2013.Hence, reporting under clause (v) of the Order is not applicable.

vi. As per information & explanation given by the management, maintenance of cost records has not been specified by the Central Government under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act,2013 for the business activities carried out by the company. Thus, reporting under this clause is not applicable to the company.

vii According to the information and explanations given to us, in respect of statutory dues:

(a) According to the records made available to us, company is generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services Tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and any other statutory dues to the appropriate authorities. According to the information and explanation given to us there were no outstanding statutory dues as on 31st of March, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanation given to us there are no dues of Income Tax, Goods and Service Tax, VAT, sales tax which have not been deposited by the Company on account of disputes except of the following:-

Nature of the Statue Nature of Dues Amount (in lacs) Period to which the Amount relates Forum where dispute is pending Income Tax Income Tax 5.68 2018-19 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeal), Bhopal

viii. According to the information and explanations given by the management, no transactions recorded in the books of account have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961.

ix. (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given by the management, we are of the opinion that the company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) According to the information and explanations given by the management, the company has not declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender;

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given by the management, the Company has utilized the money obtained by way of term loans during the year for the purposes for which they were obtained,

(d) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given by the management, funds raised on short term basis have not been utilized for long term purposes.

(e) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given by the management, the company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures,

(f) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given by the management, the company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies. Hence reporting on clause (ix) (f) of the Order is not applicable.

x. (a) The company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Hence reporting on clause (x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) The company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year. Hence, reporting on clause (x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

xi. a) According to the information and explanations given by the management, no fraud by the company or any fraud on the company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us by the management, no whistle- blower complaints had been received by the company.

xii. The company is not a Nidhi Company. Therefore, clause xii is not applicable on the company.

xiii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 where applicable, for all transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed by the management in the IND AS Financial Statements & notes to accounts as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv. (a) In our opinion the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business which need to be further strengthen.

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports issued to the Company during the year and covering the period up to 31 March 2024 for the period under audit.

xv. On the basis of the information and explanations given to us, in our opinion, during the year the company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him. Hence provisions of section 192 of the

Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

xvi. (a) In our Opinion and based on our examination, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 (2 of 1934).The company is not a core investment company, hence, reporting under clause (xvi)(a), (b) and (c) of the Order is not applicable.

xvii. Based on our examination, the company has not incurred cash losses in the financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year.

xix. On the basis of information obtained from the management and audit procedures performed and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, the auditors knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans, we are of the opinion that no material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that company is capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date.

xx. Based on our examination, the provision of section 135 is not applicable on the company. Hence this clause is not applicable on the company.

xxi. The company is not required to prepare Consolidate financial statement hence this clause is not applicable.

ANNEXURE "B" TO INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

Report on the internal financial controls with reference to the aforesaid Ind AS financial statements under Section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013

(Referred to in paragraph 2(f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to Ind AS financial statements over financial reporting of Raaj Medisafe (India) Limited ("the Company") as of 31st March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Ind AS financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls with reference to Ind AS financial statements based on the internal controls over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to Ind AS financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to Ind AS financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial control system with reference to Ind AS financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial control with reference to Ind AS financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial control with reference to Ind AS financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and be evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Ind AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system with reference to Ind AS financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of Ind AS financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) Pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company; (2)Provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of Ind AS financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of the Management and directors of the Company; and (3)Provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the Ind AS financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were needs to be strengthen as at 31stMarch 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.