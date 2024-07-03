iifl-logo-icon 1
Raaj Medisafe India Ltd Share Price

77
(-3.75%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:43:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open80
  • Day's High80
  • 52 Wk High122.6
  • Prev. Close80
  • Day's Low77
  • 52 Wk Low 38.21
  • Turnover (lac)1.07
  • P/E32.39
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value17.03
  • EPS2.47
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)101.74
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Raaj Medisafe India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Packaging

Open

80

Prev. Close

80

Turnover(Lac.)

1.07

Day's High

80

Day's Low

77

52 Week's High

122.6

52 Week's Low

38.21

Book Value

17.03

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

101.74

P/E

32.39

EPS

2.47

Divi. Yield

0

Raaj Medisafe India Ltd Corporate Action

29 Feb 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

12 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 12 Sep, 2024

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

12 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

Raaj Medisafe India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Raaj Medisafe India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:15 PM
Sep-2024Aug-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 73.44%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 73.44%

Non-Promoter- 26.55%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 26.55%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Raaj Medisafe India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.9

10.9

10.9

10.9

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-0.07

-3.41

-6.75

-9.83

Net Worth

10.83

7.49

4.15

1.07

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

31.8

5.46

4.61

4.42

yoy growth (%)

481.58

18.45

4.39

146.05

Raw materials

-21.82

-3.3

-2.47

-2.24

As % of sales

68.61

60.44

53.69

50.83

Employee costs

-2.44

-1.09

-0.68

-0.53

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

2.63

-1.37

-1.41

-0.81

Depreciation

-0.71

-0.31

-0.31

-0.27

Tax paid

-0.31

0

0

0

Working capital

1.81

3.97

-0.48

0.12

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

481.58

18.45

4.39

146.05

Op profit growth

-829.62

21.5

407.27

-70.43

EBIT growth

-895.92

-43.9

143.54

-42.13

Net profit growth

-268.51

-4.26

71.72

-22.98

No Record Found

Raaj Medisafe India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd

GRWRHITECH

5,087.9

38.3211,820.4195.730.2588.83933.22

Inox India Ltd

INOXINDIA

1,103.9

52.5910,019.3849.431303.5385.75

EPL Ltd

EPL

267.75

40.698,533.7863.51.66357.630.83

AGI Greenpac Ltd

AGI

1,071

25.956,929.0972.080.56599.18295.36

Polyplex Corporation Ltd

POLYPLEX

1,376.9

04,322.4314.70.22392.52218.54

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Raaj Medisafe India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Arpit Bangur

Non Executive Director

Krishna Jajoo

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sachin Sarda

Joint Managing Director

Navin Jhawar

Independent Director

Hemant Kasliwal

Independent Director

Ateet Agrawal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Raaj Medisafe India Ltd

Summary

Raaj Medisafe India Limited (Formerly known Manoj Surgical Industries Limited), incorporated in September, 1985, was later on changed from Manoj Surgical Industries Limited to Raaj Medisafe India Limited in July, 2008. The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing Medical Disposable Devices in Dhar District of Madhya Pradesh. The manufacturing plant at Pithampur is a modern plant conforming to cGMP requirements. The Companys principal activity is to manufacture plastic bottles, caps & plugs, plastic liners and aluminum caps.Pursuant to the order dated 15 October, 2020 passed by the National Company Law Tribunal, Indore Bench at Ahmedabad sanctioning the Scheme of Amalgamation of Padma Polytex India Private Limited with the Company, the Company allotted 58,97,612 Fully paid up Equity Shares of Rs. 10 each to the shareholders of Padma Polytex India Private Limited on 24 March, 2021 in 2020-21.
Company FAQs

What is the Raaj Medisafe India Ltd share price today?

The Raaj Medisafe India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹77 today.

What is the Market Cap of Raaj Medisafe India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Raaj Medisafe India Ltd is ₹101.74 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Raaj Medisafe India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Raaj Medisafe India Ltd is 32.39 and 4.70 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Raaj Medisafe India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Raaj Medisafe India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Raaj Medisafe India Ltd is ₹38.21 and ₹122.6 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Raaj Medisafe India Ltd?

Raaj Medisafe India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 54.15%, 3 Years at 22.05%, 1 Year at 106.08%, 6 Month at -11.11%, 3 Month at -31.51% and 1 Month at -12.40%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Raaj Medisafe India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Raaj Medisafe India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 73.44 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 26.56 %

