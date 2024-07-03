SectorPackaging
Open₹80
Prev. Close₹80
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.07
Day's High₹80
Day's Low₹77
52 Week's High₹122.6
52 Week's Low₹38.21
Book Value₹17.03
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)101.74
P/E32.39
EPS2.47
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.9
10.9
10.9
10.9
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-0.07
-3.41
-6.75
-9.83
Net Worth
10.83
7.49
4.15
1.07
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
31.8
5.46
4.61
4.42
yoy growth (%)
481.58
18.45
4.39
146.05
Raw materials
-21.82
-3.3
-2.47
-2.24
As % of sales
68.61
60.44
53.69
50.83
Employee costs
-2.44
-1.09
-0.68
-0.53
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
2.63
-1.37
-1.41
-0.81
Depreciation
-0.71
-0.31
-0.31
-0.27
Tax paid
-0.31
0
0
0
Working capital
1.81
3.97
-0.48
0.12
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
481.58
18.45
4.39
146.05
Op profit growth
-829.62
21.5
407.27
-70.43
EBIT growth
-895.92
-43.9
143.54
-42.13
Net profit growth
-268.51
-4.26
71.72
-22.98
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd
GRWRHITECH
5,087.9
|38.32
|11,820.41
|95.73
|0.2
|588.83
|933.22
Inox India Ltd
INOXINDIA
1,103.9
|52.59
|10,019.38
|49.43
|1
|303.53
|85.75
EPL Ltd
EPL
267.75
|40.69
|8,533.78
|63.5
|1.66
|357.6
|30.83
AGI Greenpac Ltd
AGI
1,071
|25.95
|6,929.09
|72.08
|0.56
|599.18
|295.36
Polyplex Corporation Ltd
POLYPLEX
1,376.9
|0
|4,322.43
|14.7
|0.22
|392.52
|218.54
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Arpit Bangur
Non Executive Director
Krishna Jajoo
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sachin Sarda
Joint Managing Director
Navin Jhawar
Independent Director
Hemant Kasliwal
Independent Director
Ateet Agrawal
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Raaj Medisafe India Ltd
Summary
Raaj Medisafe India Limited (Formerly known Manoj Surgical Industries Limited), incorporated in September, 1985, was later on changed from Manoj Surgical Industries Limited to Raaj Medisafe India Limited in July, 2008. The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing Medical Disposable Devices in Dhar District of Madhya Pradesh. The manufacturing plant at Pithampur is a modern plant conforming to cGMP requirements. The Companys principal activity is to manufacture plastic bottles, caps & plugs, plastic liners and aluminum caps.Pursuant to the order dated 15 October, 2020 passed by the National Company Law Tribunal, Indore Bench at Ahmedabad sanctioning the Scheme of Amalgamation of Padma Polytex India Private Limited with the Company, the Company allotted 58,97,612 Fully paid up Equity Shares of Rs. 10 each to the shareholders of Padma Polytex India Private Limited on 24 March, 2021 in 2020-21.
Read More
The Raaj Medisafe India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹77 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Raaj Medisafe India Ltd is ₹101.74 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Raaj Medisafe India Ltd is 32.39 and 4.70 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Raaj Medisafe India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Raaj Medisafe India Ltd is ₹38.21 and ₹122.6 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Raaj Medisafe India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 54.15%, 3 Years at 22.05%, 1 Year at 106.08%, 6 Month at -11.11%, 3 Month at -31.51% and 1 Month at -12.40%.
