Summary

Raaj Medisafe India Limited (Formerly known Manoj Surgical Industries Limited), incorporated in September, 1985, was later on changed from Manoj Surgical Industries Limited to Raaj Medisafe India Limited in July, 2008. The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing Medical Disposable Devices in Dhar District of Madhya Pradesh. The manufacturing plant at Pithampur is a modern plant conforming to cGMP requirements. The Companys principal activity is to manufacture plastic bottles, caps & plugs, plastic liners and aluminum caps.Pursuant to the order dated 15 October, 2020 passed by the National Company Law Tribunal, Indore Bench at Ahmedabad sanctioning the Scheme of Amalgamation of Padma Polytex India Private Limited with the Company, the Company allotted 58,97,612 Fully paid up Equity Shares of Rs. 10 each to the shareholders of Padma Polytex India Private Limited on 24 March, 2021 in 2020-21.

Read More