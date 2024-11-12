Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

RAAJ MEDISAFE INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting is convened on 12.11.2024 inter-alia to take on record Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended September 30 2024 and other reports/statements and other items as per Agenda attached. The Board of Directors has approved and taken on records the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 and other statements related thereto. The Board of Directors has also approved/taken on record the other items as per letter attached (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.11.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 10 Aug 2024

RAAJ MEDISAFE INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve a. Appointment of Additional Directors (Non-executive Independent Directors) b. Re-designate Shri Arpit Bangur as Managing Director and Shri Navin Jhawar as Jt. Managing Director. c. Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Other Items as per agenda attached herewith. The Board of Directors in its meeting held on 14.08.2024 has approved the following changes in Board of Directors: a. Appointment of Managing Director b. Change in Designation c. Appointment of two additional directors (to be designated as Non-executive Independent Directors) (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.08.2024)

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 22 May 2024

RAAJ MEDISAFE INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Next meeting of the Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on Wednesday 29th May 2024 at 3.00 PM at the Registered office of the Company inter-alia to consider and approve Financial Statements and cash flow statement for the year ended March 31 2024 and Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024 and Statement of Assets and Liabilities as at March 31 2024 and other items of business as per agenda attached. The Board of Directors has inter-alia approved the Audited Financial Results and Cashflow Statement of the Company for the quarter/year ended March 31, 2024 and Statement of Assets and Liabilities as at March 31, 2024. Other items of Agenda have been approved/noted as per detailed letter attached. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)

Board Meeting 6 May 2024 3 May 2024

RAAJ MEDISAFE INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting is scheduled to be held on Monday May 06 2024 at 11.00 AM for Allotment of Equity Shares inter alia to consider and to approve allotment of 227500 Fully paid up equity Shares of Rs. 10 Each at a premium of Rs.34 per share Boar of Directors in its meeting held on today i.e. May 6, 2024 has approved the allotment of 2275000 Equity Shares of Rs. 10 each at a premium of Rs.34.00 Per share on Preferential Basis as per details given in the letter attached herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/05/2024)

Board Meeting 29 Feb 2024 23 Feb 2024

RAAJ MEDISAFE INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Meeting of the Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on Thurday February 29 2024 inti-alia to consider increase in Authorised Capital and Preferential issue of equity shares. The Detailed Agenda is as per Letter attached herewith The Board of Directors inter-alia has approved: 1) Further issue of equity shares on Preferential Basis aggregating to Rs.1001.00 Lakhs; 2) Increase of Authorised Capital from Rs.1225.00 Lakhs to Rs.1500 Lakhs; 3) Convening of EGM and 4) Notice of EGM. Also Approved Additional Item of acquisition of Building, Plant and Machinery including lease hold rights of Plot No. 46, Industrial Growth Centre Sector III, Pithampur, District Dhar (MP) though a Bidding Process initiated by Bank of Baroda to recover its outstanding dues from Super Hygiene Private Limited Details of the Items approved are as per letter attached. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/02/2024)

Board Meeting 9 Feb 2024 31 Jan 2024