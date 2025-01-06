Raaj Medisafe India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
2.63
-1.37
-1.41
-0.81
Depreciation
-0.71
-0.31
-0.31
-0.27
Tax paid
-0.31
0
0
0
Working capital
1.81
3.97
-0.48
0.12
Other operating items
Operating
3.41
2.28
-2.2
-0.97
Capital expenditure
0.5
7.66
0.29
0.19
Free cash flow
3.91
9.94
-1.91
-0.78
Equity raised
-24.21
-16.14
-19.77
-18.07
Investing
0
0.06
0
0
Financing
15.82
17.64
14.92
14.46
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-4.48
11.49
-6.77
-4.4
