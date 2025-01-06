iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Raaj Medisafe India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

77
(-3.75%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:43:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Raaj Medisafe India Ltd

Raaj Medisafe FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

2.63

-1.37

-1.41

-0.81

Depreciation

-0.71

-0.31

-0.31

-0.27

Tax paid

-0.31

0

0

0

Working capital

1.81

3.97

-0.48

0.12

Other operating items

Operating

3.41

2.28

-2.2

-0.97

Capital expenditure

0.5

7.66

0.29

0.19

Free cash flow

3.91

9.94

-1.91

-0.78

Equity raised

-24.21

-16.14

-19.77

-18.07

Investing

0

0.06

0

0

Financing

15.82

17.64

14.92

14.46

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-4.48

11.49

-6.77

-4.4

Raaj Medisafe : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Raaj Medisafe India Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.