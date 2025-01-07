Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
31.8
5.46
4.61
4.42
yoy growth (%)
481.58
18.45
4.39
146.05
Raw materials
-21.82
-3.3
-2.47
-2.24
As % of sales
68.61
60.44
53.69
50.83
Employee costs
-2.44
-1.09
-0.68
-0.53
As % of sales
7.67
19.96
14.85
12.05
Other costs
-3.47
-1.62
-1.91
-1.73
As % of sales (Other Cost)
10.92
29.77
41.38
39.15
Operating profit
4.06
-0.55
-0.45
-0.09
OPM
12.78
-10.19
-9.93
-2.04
Depreciation
-0.71
-0.31
-0.31
-0.27
Interest expense
-0.74
-0.94
-0.66
-0.5
Other income
0.02
0.45
0.01
0.05
Profit before tax
2.63
-1.37
-1.41
-0.81
Taxes
-0.31
0
0
0
Tax rate
-12.13
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
2.31
-1.37
-1.41
-0.81
Exceptional items
-0.01
0
0
-0.01
Net profit
2.29
-1.36
-1.42
-0.83
yoy growth (%)
-268.51
-4.26
71.72
-22.98
NPM
7.22
-24.95
-30.87
-18.76
