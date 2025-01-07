iifl-logo-icon 1
Raaj Medisafe India Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

78.8
(2.34%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

31.8

5.46

4.61

4.42

yoy growth (%)

481.58

18.45

4.39

146.05

Raw materials

-21.82

-3.3

-2.47

-2.24

As % of sales

68.61

60.44

53.69

50.83

Employee costs

-2.44

-1.09

-0.68

-0.53

As % of sales

7.67

19.96

14.85

12.05

Other costs

-3.47

-1.62

-1.91

-1.73

As % of sales (Other Cost)

10.92

29.77

41.38

39.15

Operating profit

4.06

-0.55

-0.45

-0.09

OPM

12.78

-10.19

-9.93

-2.04

Depreciation

-0.71

-0.31

-0.31

-0.27

Interest expense

-0.74

-0.94

-0.66

-0.5

Other income

0.02

0.45

0.01

0.05

Profit before tax

2.63

-1.37

-1.41

-0.81

Taxes

-0.31

0

0

0

Tax rate

-12.13

0

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

2.31

-1.37

-1.41

-0.81

Exceptional items

-0.01

0

0

-0.01

Net profit

2.29

-1.36

-1.42

-0.83

yoy growth (%)

-268.51

-4.26

71.72

-22.98

NPM

7.22

-24.95

-30.87

-18.76

