AGM 25/09/2024 At the 39th Annual General Meeting held on Wednesday, the 25th day of September 2024, at 3:00 PM and Concluded at 3:14 PM(evoting at AGM concluded at 3:29 PM), the Shareholders have approved .... Read More.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25.09.2024) We attach herewith the proceedings of the 39th Annual General Meeting of the shareholders of the Company held on 25th day of September, 2024 at 3.00 PM through VC/OAVM. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 30/09/2024)