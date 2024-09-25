|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|25 Sep 2024
|12 Sep 2024
|AGM 25/09/2024 At the 39th Annual General Meeting held on Wednesday, the 25th day of September 2024, at 3:00 PM and Concluded at 3:14 PM(evoting at AGM concluded at 3:29 PM), the Shareholders have approved .... Read More.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25.09.2024) We attach herewith the proceedings of the 39th Annual General Meeting of the shareholders of the Company held on 25th day of September, 2024 at 3.00 PM through VC/OAVM. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 30/09/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.