Raasi Refractories Ltd Cash Flow Statement

23.2
(-2.52%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Raasi Refractor FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.4

1.62

1.55

0.68

Depreciation

-0.28

-0.29

-0.28

-1.21

Tax paid

-0.05

-0.4

0

0

Working capital

0.41

-6.49

12.47

7.42

Other operating items

Operating

0.48

-5.57

13.74

6.89

Capital expenditure

0

0.22

0

0.19

Free cash flow

0.49

-5.35

13.75

7.08

Equity raised

-41.38

-43.8

-51.84

-53.12

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

53.88

62.42

81.55

37.08

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

12.99

13.26

43.45

-8.96

