Raasi Refractories Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.4
1.62
1.55
0.68
Depreciation
-0.28
-0.29
-0.28
-1.21
Tax paid
-0.05
-0.4
0
0
Working capital
0.41
-6.49
12.47
7.42
Other operating items
Operating
0.48
-5.57
13.74
6.89
Capital expenditure
0
0.22
0
0.19
Free cash flow
0.49
-5.35
13.75
7.08
Equity raised
-41.38
-43.8
-51.84
-53.12
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
53.88
62.42
81.55
37.08
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
12.99
13.26
43.45
-8.96
