iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Raasi Refractories Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

23.2
(-2.52%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Raasi Refractories Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

20.9

48.21

41.26

21.75

yoy growth (%)

-56.63

16.84

89.68

200.89

Raw materials

-8.48

-27.84

-29.09

-9.67

As % of sales

40.59

57.74

70.49

44.46

Employee costs

-0.14

-0.14

-0.71

-0.43

As % of sales

0.68

0.3

1.73

1.97

Other costs

-9.15

-16.05

-6.17

-6.28

As % of sales (Other Cost)

43.78

33.3

14.96

28.87

Operating profit

3.12

4.17

5.28

5.36

OPM

14.93

8.65

12.79

24.68

Depreciation

-0.28

-0.29

-0.28

-1.21

Interest expense

-2.49

-2.3

-3.51

-3.5

Other income

0.06

0.04

0.07

0.03

Profit before tax

0.4

1.62

1.55

0.68

Taxes

-0.05

-0.4

0

0

Tax rate

-12.61

-25.06

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.35

1.21

1.55

0.68

Exceptional items

0

0

2.48

0

Net profit

0.35

1.21

4.04

0.68

yoy growth (%)

-71.07

-69.99

488.41

-121.65

NPM

1.67

2.51

9.8

3.16

Raasi Refractor : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Raasi Refractories Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.