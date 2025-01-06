Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
20.9
48.21
41.26
21.75
yoy growth (%)
-56.63
16.84
89.68
200.89
Raw materials
-8.48
-27.84
-29.09
-9.67
As % of sales
40.59
57.74
70.49
44.46
Employee costs
-0.14
-0.14
-0.71
-0.43
As % of sales
0.68
0.3
1.73
1.97
Other costs
-9.15
-16.05
-6.17
-6.28
As % of sales (Other Cost)
43.78
33.3
14.96
28.87
Operating profit
3.12
4.17
5.28
5.36
OPM
14.93
8.65
12.79
24.68
Depreciation
-0.28
-0.29
-0.28
-1.21
Interest expense
-2.49
-2.3
-3.51
-3.5
Other income
0.06
0.04
0.07
0.03
Profit before tax
0.4
1.62
1.55
0.68
Taxes
-0.05
-0.4
0
0
Tax rate
-12.61
-25.06
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.35
1.21
1.55
0.68
Exceptional items
0
0
2.48
0
Net profit
0.35
1.21
4.04
0.68
yoy growth (%)
-71.07
-69.99
488.41
-121.65
NPM
1.67
2.51
9.8
3.16
