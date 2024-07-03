iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Raasi Refractories Ltd Share Price

24.2
(1.68%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:39:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open24.99
  • Day's High24.99
  • 52 Wk High54.74
  • Prev. Close23.8
  • Day's Low23.02
  • 52 Wk Low 18.66
  • Turnover (lac)1.95
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-28.02
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)11.4
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Raasi Refractories Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Refractories

Open

24.99

Prev. Close

23.8

Turnover(Lac.)

1.95

Day's High

24.99

Day's Low

23.02

52 Week's High

54.74

52 Week's Low

18.66

Book Value

-28.02

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

11.4

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Raasi Refractories Ltd Corporate Action

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

6 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 06 Sep, 2024

arrow

Raasi Refractories Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Raasi Refractories Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:46 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 50.74%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 50.74%

Non-Promoter- 2.09%

Institutions: 2.09%

Non-Institutions: 47.16%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Raasi Refractories Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4.71

4.71

4.71

4.71

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-18.03

-18.32

-19.19

-20.34

Net Worth

-13.32

-13.61

-14.48

-15.63

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

20.9

48.21

41.26

21.75

yoy growth (%)

-56.63

16.84

89.68

200.89

Raw materials

-8.48

-27.84

-29.09

-9.67

As % of sales

40.59

57.74

70.49

44.46

Employee costs

-0.14

-0.14

-0.71

-0.43

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.4

1.62

1.55

0.68

Depreciation

-0.28

-0.29

-0.28

-1.21

Tax paid

-0.05

-0.4

0

0

Working capital

0.41

-6.49

12.47

7.42

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-56.63

16.84

89.68

200.89

Op profit growth

-25.12

-21.02

-1.62

604.95

EBIT growth

-26.15

-22.62

20.93

-1,270.99

Net profit growth

-71.07

-69.99

488.41

-121.65

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Raasi Refractories Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

RHI Magnesita India Ltd

RHIM

496.45

44.0510,251.7648.790.5660.94192.75

Vesuvius India Ltd

VESUVIUS

4,611.3

35.779,360.9468.460.28443.52642.03

Raghav Productivity Enhancers Ltd

RPEL

745.95

148.63,424.34.670.626.3636.43

IFGL Refractories Ltd

IFGLEXPOR

455.5

34.091,641.5913.661.54253.62186.54

Morganite Crucible (India) Ltd

1,535.7

32.32859.998.922.644.31245.94

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Raasi Refractories Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Nominee

Rajendra Prasad Kandikattu

Independent Director

Satyanarayana Kapuganti

Non Executive Director

Suresh Silumula

Non Executive Director

Konda Soujanya

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Nitin Kumar Pugalia

Managing Director

Laxmaiah Konda

Non Executive Director

V Konda

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Raasi Refractories Ltd

Summary

Incorporated in 1981 Raasi Refractories Ltd is mainly engaged in manufacturing of High Alumina and High Grog Refractories and mortars and insulation and acid proof bricks. It has large production facility over an area of about 100 acres of land at Narketpally near Hyderabad. The Company was promoted by B.V.Raju, K.S.N.Raju and Dr R V Raju.To manufacture 15000 tonnes of high alumina and high grog refractories the company undertook a project in 1984 at Nalgonda in Andhra Pradesh.The total cost of the project was Rs.3.00 crores. The project was completed on 1984.The ring chamber kiln was commissioned on December 1984. Trial production in some departments was started by the end of December 1984. Commercial production commenced on 1985.The Company successfully marketed fire clay checker bricks and mullite bricks and developed silica bricks. The Company undertook to manufacture high value added items like silica bricks, mulite bricks, kynite bricks etc. Presently, it is concentrating on development of slice coke over Refractories and also contemplating to upgrade its existing laboratory facilities.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Raasi Refractories Ltd share price today?

The Raasi Refractories Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹24.2 today.

What is the Market Cap of Raasi Refractories Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Raasi Refractories Ltd is ₹11.40 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Raasi Refractories Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Raasi Refractories Ltd is 0 and -0.85 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Raasi Refractories Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Raasi Refractories Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Raasi Refractories Ltd is ₹18.66 and ₹54.74 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Raasi Refractories Ltd?

Raasi Refractories Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 42.86%, 3 Years at 20.30%, 1 Year at 4.39%, 6 Month at -27.77%, 3 Month at -10.69% and 1 Month at 21.43%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Raasi Refractories Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Raasi Refractories Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 50.74 %
Institutions - 2.10 %
Public - 47.16 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Raasi Refractories Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.