Summary

Incorporated in 1981 Raasi Refractories Ltd is mainly engaged in manufacturing of High Alumina and High Grog Refractories and mortars and insulation and acid proof bricks. It has large production facility over an area of about 100 acres of land at Narketpally near Hyderabad. The Company was promoted by B.V.Raju, K.S.N.Raju and Dr R V Raju.To manufacture 15000 tonnes of high alumina and high grog refractories the company undertook a project in 1984 at Nalgonda in Andhra Pradesh.The total cost of the project was Rs.3.00 crores. The project was completed on 1984.The ring chamber kiln was commissioned on December 1984. Trial production in some departments was started by the end of December 1984. Commercial production commenced on 1985.The Company successfully marketed fire clay checker bricks and mullite bricks and developed silica bricks. The Company undertook to manufacture high value added items like silica bricks, mulite bricks, kynite bricks etc. Presently, it is concentrating on development of slice coke over Refractories and also contemplating to upgrade its existing laboratory facilities.

Read More