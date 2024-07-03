SectorRefractories
Open₹24.99
Prev. Close₹23.8
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.95
Day's High₹24.99
Day's Low₹23.02
52 Week's High₹54.74
52 Week's Low₹18.66
Book Value₹-28.02
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)11.4
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.71
4.71
4.71
4.71
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-18.03
-18.32
-19.19
-20.34
Net Worth
-13.32
-13.61
-14.48
-15.63
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
20.9
48.21
41.26
21.75
yoy growth (%)
-56.63
16.84
89.68
200.89
Raw materials
-8.48
-27.84
-29.09
-9.67
As % of sales
40.59
57.74
70.49
44.46
Employee costs
-0.14
-0.14
-0.71
-0.43
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.4
1.62
1.55
0.68
Depreciation
-0.28
-0.29
-0.28
-1.21
Tax paid
-0.05
-0.4
0
0
Working capital
0.41
-6.49
12.47
7.42
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-56.63
16.84
89.68
200.89
Op profit growth
-25.12
-21.02
-1.62
604.95
EBIT growth
-26.15
-22.62
20.93
-1,270.99
Net profit growth
-71.07
-69.99
488.41
-121.65
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
RHI Magnesita India Ltd
RHIM
496.45
|44.05
|10,251.76
|48.79
|0.5
|660.94
|192.75
Vesuvius India Ltd
VESUVIUS
4,611.3
|35.77
|9,360.94
|68.46
|0.28
|443.52
|642.03
Raghav Productivity Enhancers Ltd
RPEL
745.95
|148.6
|3,424.3
|4.67
|0.6
|26.36
|36.43
IFGL Refractories Ltd
IFGLEXPOR
455.5
|34.09
|1,641.59
|13.66
|1.54
|253.62
|186.54
Morganite Crucible (India) Ltd
1,535.7
|32.32
|859.99
|8.92
|2.6
|44.31
|245.94
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Nominee
Rajendra Prasad Kandikattu
Independent Director
Satyanarayana Kapuganti
Non Executive Director
Suresh Silumula
Non Executive Director
Konda Soujanya
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Nitin Kumar Pugalia
Managing Director
Laxmaiah Konda
Non Executive Director
V Konda
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Raasi Refractories Ltd
Summary
Incorporated in 1981 Raasi Refractories Ltd is mainly engaged in manufacturing of High Alumina and High Grog Refractories and mortars and insulation and acid proof bricks. It has large production facility over an area of about 100 acres of land at Narketpally near Hyderabad. The Company was promoted by B.V.Raju, K.S.N.Raju and Dr R V Raju.To manufacture 15000 tonnes of high alumina and high grog refractories the company undertook a project in 1984 at Nalgonda in Andhra Pradesh.The total cost of the project was Rs.3.00 crores. The project was completed on 1984.The ring chamber kiln was commissioned on December 1984. Trial production in some departments was started by the end of December 1984. Commercial production commenced on 1985.The Company successfully marketed fire clay checker bricks and mullite bricks and developed silica bricks. The Company undertook to manufacture high value added items like silica bricks, mulite bricks, kynite bricks etc. Presently, it is concentrating on development of slice coke over Refractories and also contemplating to upgrade its existing laboratory facilities.
The Raasi Refractories Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹24.2 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Raasi Refractories Ltd is ₹11.40 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Raasi Refractories Ltd is 0 and -0.85 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Raasi Refractories Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Raasi Refractories Ltd is ₹18.66 and ₹54.74 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Raasi Refractories Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 42.86%, 3 Years at 20.30%, 1 Year at 4.39%, 6 Month at -27.77%, 3 Month at -10.69% and 1 Month at 21.43%.
