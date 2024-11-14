iifl-logo-icon 1
Raasi Refractories Ltd Board Meeting

23
(-0.86%)
Jan 13, 2025

Raasi Refractor CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20246 Nov 2024
RAASI REFRACTORIES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Approval Of The Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30TH September 2024 The Board of Directors of the company at their meeting held on 14.11.2024 approved the Unaudited Financial Results of the company along with Limited Review Report for the Quarter Ended 30th September, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.11.2024)
Board Meeting14 Aug 20248 Aug 2024
RAASI REFRACTORIES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Approval Of The Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30TH June 2024 and to consider the appointment of internal and secretarial auditor The Board of Directors of the company at their meeting held on 14.08.2024 approved the Unaudited Financial Results of the company along with Limited Review Report for the Quarter Ended 30th June, 2024, appointment of M/s. V Santhosh & Associates., Chartered Accountants, (FRN: 024319S) as the internal auditor of the company and appointment of M/s BPK Associates, Company Secretaries as the secretarial auditor of the company for the Financial Year 2023-2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/08/2024)
Board Meeting1 Jun 202423 May 2024
RAASI REFRACTORIES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year Ended on 31 March 2024 RAASI REFRACTORIES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/06/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year Ended on 31st March 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/05/2024) Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended 31st March, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 01/06/2024)
Board Meeting14 Feb 20246 Feb 2024
RAASI REFRACTORIES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 31ST December 2023 The Board of Directors of the company at their meeting held on 14.02.2024 approved the Unaudited Financial Results of the company along with Limited Review Report for the Quarter Ended 31st December, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/02/2024)

