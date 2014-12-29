iifl-logo-icon 1
Radford Global Ltd Cash Flow Statement

5.56
(-4.96%)
Dec 29, 2014

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Profit before tax

0.34

0.47

0.26

0.66

Depreciation

-0.12

-0.02

0

-4.49

Tax paid

-0.1

-0.14

-0.08

-0.2

Working capital

0.21

0.5

-0.53

-0.48

Other operating items

Operating

0.33

0.8

-0.35

-0.03

Capital expenditure

0.2

0.1

0.02

0

Free cash flow

0.53

0.9

-0.33

-0.03

Equity raised

12.22

11.55

11.19

10.28

Investing

0

-0.25

0

1.65

Financing

0.06

0

0.7

0.7

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

12.81

12.21

11.56

12.59

