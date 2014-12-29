iifl-logo-icon 1
Radford Global Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

5.56
(-4.96%)
Dec 29, 2014

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Revenue

15.62

14.94

11.03

21.34

yoy growth (%)

4.55

35.42

-48.29

630.83

Raw materials

-7.9

-10.85

-10.1

-21.33

As % of sales

50.61

72.61

91.57

99.94

Employee costs

-5.58

-3.63

-1.34

-0.16

As % of sales

35.71

24.34

12.23

0.75

Other costs

-1.95

-0.37

-0.19

-0.12

As % of sales (Other Cost)

12.48

2.49

1.73

0.6

Operating profit

0.18

0.08

-0.61

-0.27

OPM

1.17

0.55

-5.54

-1.3

Depreciation

-0.12

-0.02

0

-4.49

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0.28

0.42

0.87

0.94

Profit before tax

0.34

0.47

0.26

0.66

Taxes

-0.1

-0.14

-0.08

-0.2

Tax rate

-30.94

-30.9

-30.9

-30.91

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.23

0.33

0.18

0.45

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.23

0.33

0.18

0.45

yoy growth (%)

-27.47

83.23

-60.68

643.13

NPM

1.53

2.21

1.63

2.14

