|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Revenue
15.62
14.94
11.03
21.34
yoy growth (%)
4.55
35.42
-48.29
630.83
Raw materials
-7.9
-10.85
-10.1
-21.33
As % of sales
50.61
72.61
91.57
99.94
Employee costs
-5.58
-3.63
-1.34
-0.16
As % of sales
35.71
24.34
12.23
0.75
Other costs
-1.95
-0.37
-0.19
-0.12
As % of sales (Other Cost)
12.48
2.49
1.73
0.6
Operating profit
0.18
0.08
-0.61
-0.27
OPM
1.17
0.55
-5.54
-1.3
Depreciation
-0.12
-0.02
0
-4.49
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0.28
0.42
0.87
0.94
Profit before tax
0.34
0.47
0.26
0.66
Taxes
-0.1
-0.14
-0.08
-0.2
Tax rate
-30.94
-30.9
-30.9
-30.91
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.23
0.33
0.18
0.45
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.23
0.33
0.18
0.45
yoy growth (%)
-27.47
83.23
-60.68
643.13
NPM
1.53
2.21
1.63
2.14
