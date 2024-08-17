iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Radford Global Ltd Share Price

5.56
(-4.96%)
Dec 29, 2014|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Radford Global Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

5.56

Prev. Close

5.85

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

5.56

Day's Low

5.56

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

2.92

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

39.09

P/E

92.67

EPS

0.06

Divi. Yield

0

Radford Global Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Radford Global Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Radford Global Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:43 AM
Jun-2017Mar-2017Dec-2016Sep-2016
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 7.35%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 7.35%

Non-Promoter- 92.64%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 92.64%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Radford Global Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Equity Capital

14.06

14.06

14.06

14.06

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

6.35

6.11

5.78

5.6

Net Worth

20.41

20.17

19.84

19.66

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Revenue

15.62

14.94

11.03

21.34

yoy growth (%)

4.55

35.42

-48.29

630.83

Raw materials

-7.9

-10.85

-10.1

-21.33

As % of sales

50.61

72.61

91.57

99.94

Employee costs

-5.58

-3.63

-1.34

-0.16

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Profit before tax

0.34

0.47

0.26

0.66

Depreciation

-0.12

-0.02

0

-4.49

Tax paid

-0.1

-0.14

-0.08

-0.2

Working capital

0.21

0.5

-0.53

-0.48

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

4.55

35.42

-48.29

630.83

Op profit growth

123.27

-113.45

119.3

778.07

EBIT growth

-27.43

83.24

-60.69

627.32

Net profit growth

-27.47

83.23

-60.68

643.13

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Radford Global Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Radford Global Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole-time Director

Prakash Biyani

Director

Vaibhav Laddha

Director

Nitin S Murarka

Director

Ajay Dhuria

Director

Archit Kulkarni

Director

Usha Nikam

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Radford Global Ltd

Summary

Radford Global Limited was incorporated on 21st September 1994. The Company operates in the business of manpower recruitment services, real estate development & wholesale trading in textile, fabrics, yarn, household linen and articles of clothing products.
Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Radford Global Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.