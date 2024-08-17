SectorTrading
Open₹5.56
Prev. Close₹5.85
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹5.56
Day's Low₹5.56
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹2.92
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)39.09
P/E92.67
EPS0.06
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Equity Capital
14.06
14.06
14.06
14.06
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
6.35
6.11
5.78
5.6
Net Worth
20.41
20.17
19.84
19.66
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Revenue
15.62
14.94
11.03
21.34
yoy growth (%)
4.55
35.42
-48.29
630.83
Raw materials
-7.9
-10.85
-10.1
-21.33
As % of sales
50.61
72.61
91.57
99.94
Employee costs
-5.58
-3.63
-1.34
-0.16
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
0.34
0.47
0.26
0.66
Depreciation
-0.12
-0.02
0
-4.49
Tax paid
-0.1
-0.14
-0.08
-0.2
Working capital
0.21
0.5
-0.53
-0.48
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
4.55
35.42
-48.29
630.83
Op profit growth
123.27
-113.45
119.3
778.07
EBIT growth
-27.43
83.24
-60.69
627.32
Net profit growth
-27.47
83.23
-60.68
643.13
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Whole-time Director
Prakash Biyani
Director
Vaibhav Laddha
Director
Nitin S Murarka
Director
Ajay Dhuria
Director
Archit Kulkarni
Director
Usha Nikam
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Radford Global Ltd
Summary
Radford Global Limited was incorporated on 21st September 1994. The Company operates in the business of manpower recruitment services, real estate development & wholesale trading in textile, fabrics, yarn, household linen and articles of clothing products.
Read More
