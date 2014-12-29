Radford Global Ltd Management Discussions

We are pleased to present the Management Discussion and Analysis Reports for the year ended March 31, 2016 as under:

> Industry Structure:

Staffing - an established form of outsourcing globally - is yet to be recognized and adopted as an effective means of running a business in India. With a penetration of just 2%, with a suitable and supporting regulation. The Staffing Industry provides a platform for recognised employment, work choice, even compensation, annual benefits and health benefits for the temporary workforce that constitutes almost 70% of Indias total workforce.

To enhance long-term growth and ensure its continued ability to make positive contributions to the economy as well as the society through the services of the Staffing Industry. The principal focus of the Federations activities shall be triangular employment relationships, in which the staffing company is the employer of the temporary worker, who works under the supervision of the user company.

Staffing Industry covers a meagre 2% penetration of the possible employable size in India. Of the 400m employable in India, about 10% are employed in the organized sector, and while about 250m are self-employed. This leaves almost 110m who are employed by the temp/ flexi-staffing and the unorganised sector.

Current study aims to highlight on the scale and status of flexi staffing industry in India. The report has been made analytical to bring forth the growth of flexi staffing in the next 2 years across high contributing sectors and in the top states of the country. This shall help to have an understanding of the factors driving the economic and employment growth

Indian flexi staffing firms are gearing up each year through their expertise to augment the market, yet it is still a nascent sector. With only 2% penetration of Flexi Staff in a diverse country like India; customer engaging tactics are few and alike

The Company is engaged in the business of trading in textile products and real estate business. The company carries on its activity of Purchase, acquire on lease or hire or in any other manner, any lands, Estates and properties of any nature ,rights or interests therein and to develop the same and to build, construst, execute, improve, administer, manage, sell, lease or control in India and in any part of the world, works relating to housing complexes, apartments, commercial complexes, markets, warehouses, hotels, farms, farmhouses, resorts, amusement parks, docks, harbours, piers, wharves, canals, roads, bridges ,Tunnels, irrigation & software, telecommunication, textile and chemicals other civil works.

The government has myriad plans to open up job opportunities, including promoting digital entrepreneurship and creating career opportunities in this sector. 2016 is the year that has set expectations high and many will be seen taking the plunge in the job arena.

> Opportunities And Threat

. Opportunities

Thanks to our team, our board of directors, and our investors for contributing to and recognizing us for the value that we can deliver on. Our business builds talent sustainability for the good of companies, communities, countries and, most importantly, individuals themselves. Synchronizing supply and demand of talent is what the worlds economies need now, and this is what we do. Experience and employment are on the minds of societies at large, and we are at the center of this, connecting people with opportunities that they previously did not have access to. By building agility, employability and vitality into the worlds workforce, we are ensuring the talent sustainability of the worlds workforce. This intersection of profitability and responsibility is where we live, and we are proud of it.In a world of uncertainty, we are strident in our pursuit of superior returns to our shareholders. We have the offerings. We have the opportunity.

.Threat

1. Low capital base as the business requires large funds (Internal)

2. Fewer branches & franchisee outlets (Internal)

3. Labour compliance complexity

> Internal controls and their adequacy:

The company has proper and adequate system of internal controls to ensure that all assets are safeguarded and protected against loss from unauthorised use or disposition, and those transactions are authorised, recorded and reported correctly. The internal control is supplemented by an extensive programme of internal audits, review by management and the Audit Committee, and documented policies, guidelines and procedures. The internal control is designed to ensure that financial and other records are reliable for preparing financial information and other data, and for maintaining accountability of assets.

> Outlook:

Our Employment Outlook provides a rich overview of hiring sentiments and trends across key sectors and 5 major cities in India.

Radford Global Limited - Established in 1994 is now one of the leading providers of human resource services and foremost People, Supply Chain Company with 5 regional offices Our services span the entire supply chain of human resources in India, covering 3 Es - Employment, Employability and Education to match human potential and the ambition of business.

we deliver professional talent specializing in IT, Finance and Engineering to accelerate clients businesses each year.

We delivered strong performance in 2016, enabled by disciplined execution and strategic investments, positioning us well for further growth and success

> Cautionary statement:

Statements in this Management Discussion and Analysis describing the Companys objectives, projections, estimates and expectations may be forward looking statements within the meaning of applicable laws and regulations. Actual results might differ substantially or materially from those expressed or implied. Important developments that could affect the Companys operations include a downtrend in the Indian online sector, advertising spends, new disruptive technologies or business models, significant changes in political and economic environment in India, exchange rate fluctuations, tax laws, litigation, labour relations and interest costs.

> Human relations:

The Company has adopted a progressive policy for helping employees to develop their organizational skills, knowledge and abilities to achieve efficiency.

The focus of all aspects of Human Resource Development is on developing a superior workforce so that the organization and individual employee can accomplish their work goals of service to customers.