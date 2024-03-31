TO

THE MEMBERS OF

RAJASTHAN CYLINDERS AND CONTAINERS LIMITED

Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements

Qualified Opinion

We have audited the financial statements of Rajasthan Cylinders and Containers Limited (“the Company”), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as “the Financial Statements”).

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, except for the effects of the matter described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion section of our report, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, (“Ind-AS”) and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March 2024, and its loss (including other comprehensive income), changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Qualified Opinion

(i) The interest payable u/s 16 of MSMED Act, 2006 and other disclosures of trade payable to micro enterprises and small enterprises has not been ascertained and not provided for. (Refer Note No. 19).

(ii) Balances of Trade Payable, Loans given, Interest receivable on loans and Unsecured Loan Taken are subject to confirmation and consequent adjustment, if any. (Refer Note No. 35).

(iii) The Company has recognised deferred tax assets amounting to Rs. 533.79 Lakhs as on 31st March 2024, which includes deferred tax assets on carried forward unused tax losses and other taxable temporary differences on the basis of expected availability of future taxable profits for utilization of such deferred tax assets. However, in view of the history of losses recorded by the Company and no operational segment, we are unable to comment on any adjustments that may be required to the carrying value of aforesaid net deferred tax assets as at 31 March 2024.

(Refer Note No. 6)

Had the impact of above qualification in Para (iii), without considering Para (i and ii) for which impact could not be determined, been considered, the total comprehensive income for the year would have been Rs. -669.96 Lakhs as against reported total comprehensive income of Rs. -136.17 Lakhs and other equity would have been Rs. 746.85 Lakhs as against the reported figure of Rs. 1280.64 Lakhs and Deferred Tax Assets would have been Rs. Nil as against reported figure of Rs. 533.79 Lakhs.

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditor?s Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAI?s Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our qualified opinion.

Material Uncertainty related to Going Concern

The company has closed its manufacturing operations due to unsatisfactory performance of the company and continued operational losses. The company has disposed off its Plant & Machinery in one or more tranches. These events or conditions, indicate that a material uncertainty exists that may cast significant doubt on the Company?s ability to continue as a going concern. However, consent of Board of Directors is accorded to appoint a consultant for setting a new project, hence, the financial statements have been prepared on going concern basis. (Refer Note 36)

Key Audit Matters

Key Audit Matters (‘KAM?) are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. Except for the matters described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion section, we have determined that there are no key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditor?s report thereon

The Company?s Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Company?s annual report, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors? report thereon. Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we will not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Financial Statements The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance (including other comprehensive income), changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under Section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, Management and Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Company?s ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Company?s financial reporting process.

Auditor?s Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor?s report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of management?s use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Company?s ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor?s report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that individually or in aggregate makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors? Report) Order, 2020 (“the Order”) issued by the Central Government of India in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in “Annexure A” a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that: a. We have sought and except for the effects of matters described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion paragraph obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit. b. Except for the effects of the matters described in the basis for qualified opinion paragraph above, in our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books. c. The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d. Except for the effects of the matters described in the basis for qualified opinion paragraph above, in our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended.

e. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31stMarch 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f. The qualification relating to the maintenance of account and other matters connected there with are as stated in the Basis for Qualified Opinion paragraph.

g. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in “Annexure B”. Our report expresses a modified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements. h. With respect to the matter to be included in the Auditors? Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended,: In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act.

i. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors? Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations as at 31st March 2024 on its financial position in its financial statements - Refer Note 34 to the financial statements;

ii. The Company did not have any long term contracts including derivative, contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses;

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity (“Intermediaries”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity

(“Funding Parties”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. The company has not declared or paid any dividend during the FY 2023-24. Hence, the provisions of section 123 of Companies Act, 2013 does not apply.

vi. Proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 for maintaining books of account using accounting software which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility is applicable to the Company with effect from April 1, 2023. Based on our examination which included test checks, the company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated w.e.f 05.04.2023 till the end of year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with in respect of Accounting Software.

ANNEXURE - A FORMING PART OF THE INDEPENDENT AUDITOR?S REPORT OF RAJASTHAN CYLINDERS AND CONTAINERS LIMITED

Referred to in paragraph under the heading of “Report on other Legal & Regulatory Requirements” of our report of even date to the Members of Rajasthan Cylinders and Containers Ltd. on the financial statement for the year ended March 31st 2024;

(i) (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment and relevant details of right-of-use assets.

(B) The company does not have any intangible assets, hence reporting under this clause is not required.

(b) As explained to us, the company has a phased program for physical verification of Property, Plant and Equipment and right-of-use assets. In our opinion, the frequency of verification is reasonable, considering the size of the company and nature of its Property, Plant and Equipment and right-of-use assets. Pursuant to the program, physical verification has been carried out during the year and no material discrepancies have been noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of all the immovable properties (other than properties where the company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) are held in the name of the Company except for the following:

Description of Property Gross Carrying Value Rs in Lakhs Held in name of Whether promoter, director or their relative or employee Period Held Since Reasons for not being in the name of the company Flat No. ACR 2 & 3, Road No 9A, VKIA, Jaipur 9.66 M/s Rajasthan Synthetics Industries Ltd No 31.07.09 The seller was allotted these flats by RIICO, but could not get title deed (lease agreement). However, the said flats have been sold through registered sale agreement.

(d) The Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment (including right-of- use assets) and intangible assets during the year.

(e) No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) The inventories lying at its location has been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals during the year, except for goods in transit and those lying with third parties. In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate having regard to the size of the company and the nature of its operation. Management has not found discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventories on such physical verification of inventories when compared with books of account.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, at any point of time of the year, the Company has not been sanctioned any working capital limits in excess of Rs. 5 crore, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets, and hence reporting under clause (ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(iii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, during the year the Company has not made any investments in, provided any guarantee or security to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or any other parties. However, the Company has granted loans and advances in the nature of loans to companies, firms, limited liability partnership and other parties during the year.

(a) The company has provided loans/ advances and security to parties other than subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates, the details of which are given below:

Particulars Security Loans/ Advances (including interest) (i) Aggregate amount granted/provided during the year - 225.84 (ii) Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date in respect of above cases 1000 671.23

(b) The company has not made any investment, provided guarantee or security during the year. However, the company has provided loans and advances during the year and terms and conditions of the grant of all loans and advances in the nature of loans during the year are, in our opinion, prima facie, not prejudicial to the company?s interest. However, company has provided security by way of equitable mortgage for securing loan of Rs. 1000.00 lakhs to related parties in earlier year. In case of default by related parties, the security provided may be securitized by the bank.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, in the case of unsecured loans given, schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has not been stipulated and repayments or receipts are on demand basis.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there is no overdue amount for more than ninety days in respect of loans and advances in nature of loan given as the company has not demanded the loans including interest thereon.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, no fresh loan has been granted or renewed to settle the overdues of existing loans given to same parties. (f) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has granted loans repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment.

Particulars All parties Promoters Related Parties Aggregate amount of loans/ advances in nature of loans - Repayable on Demand (A) 671.23 13.93 NIL - Agreement does not specify any terms or period of repayment (B) - - - Total (A+B) 671.23 13.93 NIL Percentage of Loans/ advances in nature of loans to the total advances 100.00 2.08 -

(iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Act, with respect to the loans, investments and guarantees made, as applicable except security provided in earlier year which is continuing by way of equitable mortgage on the immovable property of the company in favour of a bank for securing loan of Rs. 500.00 lakhs to Managing Director of the company and Rs. 500.00 lakhs to relative of Managing Director, to this extent the company has not complied with provisions of sections 185 of the Act.

(v) As per information and explanations given to us, the company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits within the meaning of Section 73 to 76 of the Act, and the rules framed thereunder. Accordingly, clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable.

(vi) As explained to us, the Central Government has not prescribed maintenance of the cost records under section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect to the company?s products.

(vii) (a) According to the records of the company produced for our verification, the company is regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, employees? state insurance, income tax, sales tax, service tax, custom duty, excise duty, value added tax, Goods and Service Tax, cess and any other statutory dues to appropriate authorities wherever applicable. According to the information and explanation given to us, no undisputed arrears of statutory dues were outstanding as on 31/03/2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanation given to us, the dues in respect of Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, Custom duty, Excise duty, Value added Tax, Goods and Service Tax or other statutory dues that have not been deposited on account of dispute and amount involved and forum where dispute is pending are as under:

Name of statute Nature of Dues Amount (Rs. in Lakhs) Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending Central Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017 Reversal of ITC 16.44 July 2017 to March 2020 Additional Commissioner (Appeals), CGST, Jaipur Central Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017 Refund in Trans-1 4.86 FY 2017-2018 Additional Commissioner (Appeals), CGST, Jaipur

(viii) As per information and explanations given to us and based on the records of the company, there were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

(ix)

(a) According to the records of the Company and information given to us, the Company has not defaulted in the repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender during the year.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the records of the company, the company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or government authority.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us by the management, term loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained.

(d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, funds raised on short-term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures.

(f) The Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies. Hence, the requirement to report on clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(x) (a) The Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

b) During the year, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally) and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(xi) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the course of our audit. Hence clause (xi)(a) of the order is not applicable.

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report.

(c) No whistle -blower complaints were received by the company during the year.

(xii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi company. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xiii) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable Indian accounting standards.

(xiv) (a) In our opinion the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

(b) We have considered, the internal audit reports issued to the Company during the year and covering the period up to 31 March 2024 for the period under audit.

(xv) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of records of the company, the company has not entered into any non cash transaction with the directors or person connected with them. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable.

(xvi) (a) The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under clause (xvi)(a) and (b) of the Order is not applicable.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) According to the information and explanations provided to us during the course of audit, the Group does not have any CICs.

(xvii) The Company has incurred cash losses Rs. 110.79 lakhs in the current year. However, there was no cash loss in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year.

Accordingly, reporting under this clause is not applicable.

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) (a) According to the information and explanation provided to us, the company is not required to comply with section 135 of the Act. Hence the clause (xx)(a) of the order is not applicable.

(b) As per the records of the company, the company does not have any on-going projects pursuant to section 135 sub-section (5). Hence the clause (xx)(b) of the order is not applicable.

(xxi) The reporting under clause 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable in respect of the audit of financial statements and hence no comment in respect of said clause has been included in this report.

Annexure - B to the Independent Auditor?s Report on Financial Statements of Rajasthan Cylinders and Containers Limited

Referred to in paragraph under the heading of “Report on other Legal & Regulatory Requirements” of our report of even date to the Members of Rajasthan Cylinders and Containers Ltd. on the financial statement for the year ended March 31st 2024;

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”)

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Rajasthan Cylinders and Containers Limited (“the Company”) as of 31st March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Management?s Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Company?s management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to company?s policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditor?s Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the “Guidance Note”) and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditor?s judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our qualified audit opinion on the Company?s internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Basis of Qualified Opinion

According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our audit, the following material weaknesses have been identified as at March 31, 2024:

1. The company?s internal financial control were not operating effectively in respect of assessing interest payable under MSMED Act, 2006 and other disclosures of trade payable to micro enterprises and small enterprises has not been ascertained and not provided for which could potentially result in company not recognizing possible interest on this account.

2. The company?s internal financial controls were not operating effectively in respect of balance confirmation of trade payables, trade receivables, Loans given and Unsecured Loans taken.

3. The Company has recognised deferred tax assets amounting to Rs. 533.79 Lakhs as on 31 March 2024, on the basis of expected availability of future taxable profits for utilization of such deferred tax assets. However, in view of the history of losses recorded by the Company and no operational segment, we are unable to comment on any adjustments that may be required to the carrying value of aforesaid net deferred tax assets as at 31 March 2024. Material weakness is a deficiency, or a combination of deficiencies, in internal financial control over financial reporting, such that there is a reasonable possibility that a material misstatement of the Company?s annual financial statements will not be prevented or detected on a timely basis.

Qualified Opinion

In our opinion, except for the possible effects of the material weaknesses described above and on the achievement of the objectives of control criteria, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the ICAI.

We have considered the material weaknesses identified and reported above in determining the nature, timing and extent of audit tests applied in our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2024 and these material weaknesses have affected our opinion on the financial statements of the Company and we have issued a qualified opinion on the financial statements.