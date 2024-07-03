Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹46.2
Prev. Close₹46.2
Turnover(Lac.)₹2.72
Day's High₹47.88
Day's Low₹43
52 Week's High₹55
52 Week's Low₹32
Book Value₹41.41
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)15.77
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.36
3.36
3.36
3.36
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
12.81
14.17
14.35
10.15
Net Worth
16.17
17.53
17.71
13.51
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
14.73
19.93
53.59
56.96
yoy growth (%)
-26.06
-62.8
-5.92
-26.57
Raw materials
-11.38
-14.35
-38.65
-38.27
As % of sales
77.22
72
72.12
67.19
Employee costs
-1.5
-1.69
-2.19
-2.12
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-5.83
-5.09
-3.77
-0.14
Depreciation
-0.59
-0.62
-0.64
-0.55
Tax paid
1.47
1.58
1.19
-0.12
Working capital
-4.98
-1.14
-2.67
0.69
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-26.06
-62.8
-5.92
-26.57
Op profit growth
5.49
50.55
-411.07
-58.6
EBIT growth
8.9
47.62
-358.28
-60.21
Net profit growth
24.06
36.12
858.87
-136.33
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
78.73
|0
|83,130.82
|-63.48
|0
|282.42
|45.21
SJVN Ltd
SJVN
109.05
|46.4
|42,854.42
|473.06
|1.65
|994.51
|37.08
Sagility India Ltd
SAGILITY
52.84
|330.25
|24,736.14
|73.19
|0
|420.76
|21
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
GODREJAGRO
757.55
|36.13
|14,564.76
|131.94
|1.32
|1,843.51
|121.82
Rites Ltd
RITES
295.25
|36.14
|14,189.83
|85.96
|3.05
|510.39
|51.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Avinash Bajoria
Whole-time Director
Preetanjali Bajoria
Independent Director
Yuktia Pilania
Independent Director
Dhiresh Bansilal Soni
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Neha Dusad
Director
Avanti Bajoria
Additional Director
Girdhari Lal Sharma
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Rajasthan Cylinders & Containers Ltd
Summary
Rajasthan Cylinders & Containers Limited is an integrated manufacturing unit which is indulged in manufacturing of LPG Cylinders and marketing of LPG. The Company was incorporated on 24th December, 1980 as a Limited Company and Certificate of commencement of Business was obtained on 10.03.1981 from the Registrar of Companies, Jaipur, Rajasthan and it was promoted by Shri S.G. Bajoria, Shri G.G. Bajoria and Associates. The Company was mainly engaged in the business of manufacturing and selling LPG Cylinders, Valves & Regulators and rendering refilling services of LPG Gas. It also provides the bottling facilities to fill the LPG in the Cylinders. The Companys manufacturing unit is situated at VKI Area, Jaipur. In order to comply with the clause 40A of Listing Agreement which states that the Minimum Public Shareholding in listed companyshould be at least 25 % of the total share capital, Mr. Avinash Bajoria, Mr.Ashutosh Bajoria and Mr. Krishna Gopal Bajoria ajoria (promoter/promoter group) divested their shareholding in the company by way of Offer for Sale (OFS) through BSE Ltd on July 23, 2014. Consequently, the public shareholding in the company increased from 11.55% to 26.37% and the shareholding of promoters/promoter group decreased from 88.45% to 73.63% during the fiscal year 2014-15.During the year 2014-15, the Companys equity shares got listed with BSE Ltd., with effect from October 16, 2014 under the direct listing norms. The equity shares of the company are already liste
Read More
The Rajasthan Cylinders & Containers Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹46.9 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Rajasthan Cylinders & Containers Ltd is ₹15.77 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Rajasthan Cylinders & Containers Ltd is 0 and 1.12 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Rajasthan Cylinders & Containers Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Rajasthan Cylinders & Containers Ltd is ₹32 and ₹55 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Rajasthan Cylinders & Containers Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 29.70%, 3 Years at 22.63%, 1 Year at 29.30%, 6 Month at 20.06%, 3 Month at 25.41% and 1 Month at 13.37%.
