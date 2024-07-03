iifl-logo-icon 1
Rajasthan Cylinders & Containers Ltd Share Price

46.9
(1.52%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open46.2
  • Day's High47.88
  • 52 Wk High55
  • Prev. Close46.2
  • Day's Low43
  • 52 Wk Low 32
  • Turnover (lac)2.72
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value41.41
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)15.77
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Rajasthan Cylinders & Containers Ltd KEY RATIOS

Rajasthan Cylinders & Containers Ltd Corporate Action

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

16 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 17 Sep, 2024

arrow

Rajasthan Cylinders & Containers Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Rajasthan Cylinders & Containers Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:05 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 68.98%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 68.98%

Non-Promoter- 31.01%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 31.01%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Rajasthan Cylinders & Containers Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.36

3.36

3.36

3.36

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

12.81

14.17

14.35

10.15

Net Worth

16.17

17.53

17.71

13.51

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

14.73

19.93

53.59

56.96

yoy growth (%)

-26.06

-62.8

-5.92

-26.57

Raw materials

-11.38

-14.35

-38.65

-38.27

As % of sales

77.22

72

72.12

67.19

Employee costs

-1.5

-1.69

-2.19

-2.12

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-5.83

-5.09

-3.77

-0.14

Depreciation

-0.59

-0.62

-0.64

-0.55

Tax paid

1.47

1.58

1.19

-0.12

Working capital

-4.98

-1.14

-2.67

0.69

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-26.06

-62.8

-5.92

-26.57

Op profit growth

5.49

50.55

-411.07

-58.6

EBIT growth

8.9

47.62

-358.28

-60.21

Net profit growth

24.06

36.12

858.87

-136.33

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Rajasthan Cylinders & Containers Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

78.73

083,130.82-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

109.05

46.442,854.42473.061.65994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

52.84

330.2524,736.1473.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

757.55

36.1314,564.76131.941.321,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

295.25

36.1414,189.8385.963.05510.3951.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Rajasthan Cylinders & Containers Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Avinash Bajoria

Whole-time Director

Preetanjali Bajoria

Independent Director

Yuktia Pilania

Independent Director

Dhiresh Bansilal Soni

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Neha Dusad

Director

Avanti Bajoria

Additional Director

Girdhari Lal Sharma

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Rajasthan Cylinders & Containers Ltd

Summary

Rajasthan Cylinders & Containers Limited is an integrated manufacturing unit which is indulged in manufacturing of LPG Cylinders and marketing of LPG. The Company was incorporated on 24th December, 1980 as a Limited Company and Certificate of commencement of Business was obtained on 10.03.1981 from the Registrar of Companies, Jaipur, Rajasthan and it was promoted by Shri S.G. Bajoria, Shri G.G. Bajoria and Associates. The Company was mainly engaged in the business of manufacturing and selling LPG Cylinders, Valves & Regulators and rendering refilling services of LPG Gas. It also provides the bottling facilities to fill the LPG in the Cylinders. The Companys manufacturing unit is situated at VKI Area, Jaipur. In order to comply with the clause 40A of Listing Agreement which states that the Minimum Public Shareholding in listed companyshould be at least 25 % of the total share capital, Mr. Avinash Bajoria, Mr.Ashutosh Bajoria and Mr. Krishna Gopal Bajoria ajoria (promoter/promoter group) divested their shareholding in the company by way of Offer for Sale (OFS) through BSE Ltd on July 23, 2014. Consequently, the public shareholding in the company increased from 11.55% to 26.37% and the shareholding of promoters/promoter group decreased from 88.45% to 73.63% during the fiscal year 2014-15.During the year 2014-15, the Companys equity shares got listed with BSE Ltd., with effect from October 16, 2014 under the direct listing norms. The equity shares of the company are already liste
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Rajasthan Cylinders & Containers Ltd share price today?

The Rajasthan Cylinders & Containers Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹46.9 today.

What is the Market Cap of Rajasthan Cylinders & Containers Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Rajasthan Cylinders & Containers Ltd is ₹15.77 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Rajasthan Cylinders & Containers Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Rajasthan Cylinders & Containers Ltd is 0 and 1.12 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Rajasthan Cylinders & Containers Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Rajasthan Cylinders & Containers Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Rajasthan Cylinders & Containers Ltd is ₹32 and ₹55 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Rajasthan Cylinders & Containers Ltd?

Rajasthan Cylinders & Containers Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 29.70%, 3 Years at 22.63%, 1 Year at 29.30%, 6 Month at 20.06%, 3 Month at 25.41% and 1 Month at 13.37%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Rajasthan Cylinders & Containers Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Rajasthan Cylinders & Containers Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 68.99 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 31.01 %

