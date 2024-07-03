Summary

Rajasthan Cylinders & Containers Limited is an integrated manufacturing unit which is indulged in manufacturing of LPG Cylinders and marketing of LPG. The Company was incorporated on 24th December, 1980 as a Limited Company and Certificate of commencement of Business was obtained on 10.03.1981 from the Registrar of Companies, Jaipur, Rajasthan and it was promoted by Shri S.G. Bajoria, Shri G.G. Bajoria and Associates. The Company was mainly engaged in the business of manufacturing and selling LPG Cylinders, Valves & Regulators and rendering refilling services of LPG Gas. It also provides the bottling facilities to fill the LPG in the Cylinders. The Companys manufacturing unit is situated at VKI Area, Jaipur. In order to comply with the clause 40A of Listing Agreement which states that the Minimum Public Shareholding in listed companyshould be at least 25 % of the total share capital, Mr. Avinash Bajoria, Mr.Ashutosh Bajoria and Mr. Krishna Gopal Bajoria ajoria (promoter/promoter group) divested their shareholding in the company by way of Offer for Sale (OFS) through BSE Ltd on July 23, 2014. Consequently, the public shareholding in the company increased from 11.55% to 26.37% and the shareholding of promoters/promoter group decreased from 88.45% to 73.63% during the fiscal year 2014-15.During the year 2014-15, the Companys equity shares got listed with BSE Ltd., with effect from October 16, 2014 under the direct listing norms. The equity shares of the company are already liste

