Rajasthan Cylinders & Containers Ltd Key Ratios

43
(-2.58%)
Jan 20, 2025|11:55:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-26.06

-74.3

42.93

Op profit growth

5.49

-293.87

1,027.8

EBIT growth

8.9

-262.6

609.5

Net profit growth

-17.39

-664.98

-74.03

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-31.86

-22.33

2.95

0.37

EBIT margin

-28.14

-19.1

3.01

0.6

Net profit margin

-18.12

-16.22

0.73

4.06

RoCE

-10.91

-9.39

5.82

RoNW

-3.19

-2.97

0.46

RoA

-1.75

-1.99

0.35

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-7.95

-9.62

1.7

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-9.71

-11.48

0.34

4.57

Book value per share

57.53

66.75

94.8

86.47

Valuation ratios

P/E

-1.35

-0.98

23.44

0

P/CEPS

-1.1

-0.82

116.79

6.06

P/B

0.18

0.14

0.42

0.32

EV/EBIDTA

-5.21

-5.67

8.19

17.28

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-25.3

-31.09

-40.83

-24.05

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

38.38

114.8

36.25

Inventory days

159.23

150.14

36.15

Creditor days

-127.05

-112.78

-26.54

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

2.45

2.95

-1.7

-0.58

Net debt / equity

0.77

0.66

0.29

0.27

Net debt / op. profit

-3.17

-3.34

4.15

38.8

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-77.22

-72

-69.25

-70.13

Employee costs

-10.23

-8.52

-2.41

-2.31

Other costs

-44.4

-41.79

-25.37

-27.16

