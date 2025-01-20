Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-26.06
-74.3
42.93
Op profit growth
5.49
-293.87
1,027.8
EBIT growth
8.9
-262.6
609.5
Net profit growth
-17.39
-664.98
-74.03
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-31.86
-22.33
2.95
0.37
EBIT margin
-28.14
-19.1
3.01
0.6
Net profit margin
-18.12
-16.22
0.73
4.06
RoCE
-10.91
-9.39
5.82
RoNW
-3.19
-2.97
0.46
RoA
-1.75
-1.99
0.35
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-7.95
-9.62
1.7
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-9.71
-11.48
0.34
4.57
Book value per share
57.53
66.75
94.8
86.47
Valuation ratios
P/E
-1.35
-0.98
23.44
0
P/CEPS
-1.1
-0.82
116.79
6.06
P/B
0.18
0.14
0.42
0.32
EV/EBIDTA
-5.21
-5.67
8.19
17.28
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-25.3
-31.09
-40.83
-24.05
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
38.38
114.8
36.25
Inventory days
159.23
150.14
36.15
Creditor days
-127.05
-112.78
-26.54
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
2.45
2.95
-1.7
-0.58
Net debt / equity
0.77
0.66
0.29
0.27
Net debt / op. profit
-3.17
-3.34
4.15
38.8
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-77.22
-72
-69.25
-70.13
Employee costs
-10.23
-8.52
-2.41
-2.31
Other costs
-44.4
-41.79
-25.37
-27.16
