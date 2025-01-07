Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
14.73
19.93
53.59
56.96
yoy growth (%)
-26.06
-62.8
-5.92
-26.57
Raw materials
-11.38
-14.35
-38.65
-38.27
As % of sales
77.22
72
72.12
67.19
Employee costs
-1.5
-1.69
-2.19
-2.12
As % of sales
10.23
8.52
4.08
3.73
Other costs
-6.54
-8.33
-15.7
-15.61
As % of sales (Other Cost)
44.4
41.79
29.3
27.4
Operating profit
-4.69
-4.45
-2.95
0.95
OPM
-31.86
-22.33
-5.51
1.66
Depreciation
-0.59
-0.62
-0.64
-0.55
Interest expense
-1.68
-1.29
-1.19
-1.14
Other income
1.14
1.27
1.02
0.6
Profit before tax
-5.83
-5.09
-3.77
-0.14
Taxes
1.47
1.58
1.19
-0.12
Tax rate
-25.3
-31.09
-31.68
85.65
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-4.35
-3.51
-2.58
-0.26
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-4.35
-3.51
-2.58
-0.26
yoy growth (%)
24.06
36.12
858.87
-136.33
NPM
-29.57
-17.62
-4.81
-0.47
