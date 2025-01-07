iifl-logo-icon 1
Rajasthan Cylinders & Containers Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

42
(-9.19%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Rajasthan Cylinders & Containers Ltd

FINANCIALS

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

14.73

19.93

53.59

56.96

yoy growth (%)

-26.06

-62.8

-5.92

-26.57

Raw materials

-11.38

-14.35

-38.65

-38.27

As % of sales

77.22

72

72.12

67.19

Employee costs

-1.5

-1.69

-2.19

-2.12

As % of sales

10.23

8.52

4.08

3.73

Other costs

-6.54

-8.33

-15.7

-15.61

As % of sales (Other Cost)

44.4

41.79

29.3

27.4

Operating profit

-4.69

-4.45

-2.95

0.95

OPM

-31.86

-22.33

-5.51

1.66

Depreciation

-0.59

-0.62

-0.64

-0.55

Interest expense

-1.68

-1.29

-1.19

-1.14

Other income

1.14

1.27

1.02

0.6

Profit before tax

-5.83

-5.09

-3.77

-0.14

Taxes

1.47

1.58

1.19

-0.12

Tax rate

-25.3

-31.09

-31.68

85.65

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-4.35

-3.51

-2.58

-0.26

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-4.35

-3.51

-2.58

-0.26

yoy growth (%)

24.06

36.12

858.87

-136.33

NPM

-29.57

-17.62

-4.81

-0.47

