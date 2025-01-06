iifl-logo-icon 1
Rajasthan Cylinders & Containers Ltd Cash Flow Statement

46.9
(1.52%)
Jan 6, 2025

QUICKLINKS FOR Rajasthan Cylinders & Containers Ltd

Rajasthan Cylind FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-5.83

-5.09

-3.77

-0.14

Depreciation

-0.59

-0.62

-0.64

-0.55

Tax paid

1.47

1.58

1.19

-0.12

Working capital

-4.98

-1.14

-2.67

0.69

Other operating items

Operating

-9.93

-5.28

-5.89

-0.13

Capital expenditure

-2.01

0

0.55

2.11

Free cash flow

-11.94

-5.28

-5.34

1.97

Equity raised

29.4

37.29

43.23

44.59

Investing

-0.46

0.31

-0.3

-0.5

Financing

22.96

15.8

14.11

15.41

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

39.96

48.13

51.69

61.48

QUICKLINKS FOR Rajasthan Cylinders & Containers Ltd

