Rajasthan Cylinders & Containers Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-5.83
-5.09
-3.77
-0.14
Depreciation
-0.59
-0.62
-0.64
-0.55
Tax paid
1.47
1.58
1.19
-0.12
Working capital
-4.98
-1.14
-2.67
0.69
Other operating items
Operating
-9.93
-5.28
-5.89
-0.13
Capital expenditure
-2.01
0
0.55
2.11
Free cash flow
-11.94
-5.28
-5.34
1.97
Equity raised
29.4
37.29
43.23
44.59
Investing
-0.46
0.31
-0.3
-0.5
Financing
22.96
15.8
14.11
15.41
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
39.96
48.13
51.69
61.48
