|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|27 Sep 2024
|17 Sep 2024
|AGM 27/09/2024 Intimation under Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. Intimation of appointment of Statutory Auditors of the Company. Proceedings of the 44th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on Friday, 27th September, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 27.09.2024) Intimation regarding appointment of Statutory Auditors and re-appointment of Whole-time Director of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.09.2024)
