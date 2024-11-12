iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Rajasthan Cylinders & Containers Ltd Board Meeting

42.5
(-2.01%)
Jan 16, 2025|12:37:00 PM

Rajasthan Cylind CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting12 Nov 20244 Nov 2024
Rajasthan Cylinders & Containers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. The Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held on Tuesday, the 12th day of November, 2024 at the registered office of the Company situated at SP-825, Road No. 14, VKI Area, Jaipur-302013 (Rajasthan), inter-alia, considered and approved the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September, 2024 and took note of the Limited Review Report thereon. The meeting of the Board started at 12:30 P.M. and concluded at 02.30 P.M. Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.11.2024)
Board Meeting13 Aug 20245 Aug 2024
Rajasthan Cylinders & Containers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. The Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held on Tuesday, the 13th day of August, 2024 at the registered office of the Company situated at SP-825, Road No. 14, VKI Area, Jaipur-302013 (Rajasthan), inter-alia, considered and approved the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on 30th June, 2024 and took note of the Limited Review Report thereon. The meeting of the Board started at 03:00 P.M. and concluded at 04:30 P.M. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/08/2024)
Board Meeting29 May 202420 May 2024
Rajasthan Cylinders & Containers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2024. The Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held on Wednesday, the 29th day of May, 2024 at the registered office of the Company situated at SP-825, Road No. 14, VKI Area, Jaipur-302013 (Rajasthan), inter-alia, considered and approved the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended on 31st March, 2024 and took note of Auditors Report thereon. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
Board Meeting9 Feb 202429 Jan 2024
Rajasthan Cylinders & Containers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023. The Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held on Friday, the 09th day of February, 2024 at the registered office of the Company situated at SP-825, Road No. 14, VKI Area, Jaipur-302013 (Rajasthan), inter-alia, considered and approved the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2023 and took note of Limited Review Report thereon. The meeting of the Board started at 02:00 P.M. and concluded at 03:30 P.M. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/02/2024)

Rajasthan Cylind: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Rajasthan Cylinders & Containers Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.