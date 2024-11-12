Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 4 Nov 2024

Rajasthan Cylinders & Containers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. The Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held on Tuesday, the 12th day of November, 2024 at the registered office of the Company situated at SP-825, Road No. 14, VKI Area, Jaipur-302013 (Rajasthan), inter-alia, considered and approved the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September, 2024 and took note of the Limited Review Report thereon. The meeting of the Board started at 12:30 P.M. and concluded at 02.30 P.M. Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.11.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024

Rajasthan Cylinders & Containers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. The Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held on Tuesday, the 13th day of August, 2024 at the registered office of the Company situated at SP-825, Road No. 14, VKI Area, Jaipur-302013 (Rajasthan), inter-alia, considered and approved the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on 30th June, 2024 and took note of the Limited Review Report thereon. The meeting of the Board started at 03:00 P.M. and concluded at 04:30 P.M. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/08/2024)

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 20 May 2024

Rajasthan Cylinders & Containers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2024. The Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held on Wednesday, the 29th day of May, 2024 at the registered office of the Company situated at SP-825, Road No. 14, VKI Area, Jaipur-302013 (Rajasthan), inter-alia, considered and approved the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended on 31st March, 2024 and took note of Auditors Report thereon. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)

Board Meeting 9 Feb 2024 29 Jan 2024