Dear Members,

Rajasthan Cylinders and Containers Limited.

Your Directors are pleased to present the 44th Annual Report on the business, operations and affairs of the Company together with the Audited Financial Statements of the company for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024.

1. Financial Performance

The audited financial statements prepared by the Company, in accordance with the Indian Accounting Standards [Ind AS], are provided in the Annual Report of the Company. The highlights of financial performance of the Company for the financial year ended 31st March 2024 are as under:

Particulars FY 2023-24 FY 2022-23 (Rs. in Lakhs) (Rs. in Lakhs) Revenue from operations 0.00 931.51 Other Income 100.46 470.17 Total Income 100.46 1,401.68 Less: Operating Cost (Expenses) 136.88 1,483.33 Net Operating Profit/(Loss) (36.42) (81.65) Less : Finance Cost 6.97 12.31 Less : Depreciation & Amortization Expenses 26.29 52.84 Profit / (Loss) Before Tax (69.68) (146.80) Exceptional Items 0 0 Profit / (Loss) After Exceptional items (69.68) (146.80) Less: Tax Expenses 2.78 177.72 Profit / (Loss) After Tax from Continuing operations (72.46) 30.92 Profit/(Loss) Before Tax from discontinued operations (62.14) 0.00 Tax Expenses of discontinued operations 2.48 0.00 Profit / (Loss) After Tax from Discontinued operations (64.62) 0.00 Profit/(Loss) for the Year (137.08) 30.92 Other Comprehensive Income / (Loss) (Net of Tax) 0.91 (49.16) Total Comprehensive Income / (Loss) (136.17) (18.24)

The Company is not required to prepare consolidated financial statements as there were no Subsidiary or associate company as on 31st March, 2024 and there was no change in the nature of business of the Company during the financial year ended 31st March 2024.

2. Performance Review and State of Company?s Affairs

The company was mainly engaged in the business of manufacturing and selling LPG Cylinders, Valves & Regulators and rendering refilling services of LPG Gas. Over the past years, the Company?s financial performance has drastically been impacted due to certain factors viz pandemic crisis and oil company?s unsupportive policies. This resulted in low production and Company have incurred heavy losses. To come over this situation, and to mitigate the working capital requirement, Board of Directors of the Company had decided to infuse the funds by selling some of its investments during the past years. .

The Company?s business was operating under challenging environment during the financial year 2022-23 due to various macro-economic factors as mentioned above. Apart from that the high cost of raw material and its supplies and the high Interest Cost were also the factors which lead reduction in borrowing powers of the Company and Banks had reduced the working capital exposure of the Company due to downward performance of the Company. Considering all the above factors and challenges which were beyond the control of Company despite several attempts to turn it around, the management had decided not to incur continued operational losses and decided to close its manufacturing operations at its unit located at SP 825, Road No. 14, V K I Area, Jaipur -302013.

The Company?s manufacturing unit has been closed with effect from 09th December, 2022. The Plant and Machinery of the Company were getting obsolete with the period of time and not yielding any benefit to the

Company. Accordingly, to reduce the interest cost and to pay off its creditors, the substantial Plant and Machinery of the Factory Situated at SP-825, Road No. 14, VKI Area, Jaipur-302013 were disposed off.

The highlights of the Company?s performance are as under:-

Total income for the FY 2023-24 under review was Rs. 100.46 Lakhs as against Rs. 1401.68 Lakhs in the previous FY 2022-23. The loss before tax for the FY 2023-24 is Rs. -69.68 Lakhs as against loss of Rs. -146.80 Lakhs in the previous FY 2022-23. The loss after tax for continued operations is Rs. -72.46 Lakhs for the FY 2023-24 as against Profit of Rs 30.92 Lakhs in the previous FY 2022-23. The loss after tax for discontinued operations is Rs. -64.62 Lakhs for the FY 2023-24. The combined loss after tax for continued and discontinued operations is Rs. -137.08 Lakhs for the FY 2023-24.

3. Operations

Production and Sales: During the period under review, the Company did not carry on any production activities compared to the production of 52,336 Nos. of Cylinders during the previous year.

During the year under review, the manufacturing unit of Company located at SP-825, Road No. 14, VKI Area, Jaipur-302013 was inoperative and remained closed. This indicate that a material uncertainty exists that may cast significant doubt on the Company?s ability to continue as a going concern. However, The Company is in process to appoint a consultant for setting up a new business / project, hence, the financial statements for the year ended 31st March, 2024 have been prepared on going concern basis.

4. Dividend

The Board of Directors of the Company have decided not to recommend any dividend for the financial year 2023-24.

5. Transfer to Reserve

The Company has not transferred any amount to reserves for the financial year 2023-24.

6. Deposits

During the year under review, your Company has not accepted any deposit within the meaning of Section 73 and 74 of the Companies Act, 2013, read with the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014. There are no outstanding deposits as on 31st March, 2024.

7. Credit Rating

No Credit rating was obtained during the financial year 2023-24.

8. Particulars of Loans, Guarantees and Investments under Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013.

The details of loans, guarantees and investments covered under the provisions of Section 186 of the Act, are given in the respective notes to the standalone financial statements of the Company.

9. Details of Holding, Subsidiary, Associate Companies and Joint Ventures

During the year under review, the Company did not have any holding / Subsidiary / Joint Venture / Associate Company, Accordingly Form AOC-1 is not applicable.

10. Listing of Equity Shares

The equity shares of the Company are listed on BSE Limited having ISIN: INE929D01016 and the Annual Listing Fee for the Financial Year 2024-25 has been duly paid.

11. Share Capital

During the year under review, there was no change in the Capital Structure of the Company, the authorized, issued and paid up share capital of the Company remain unchanged. The Company has neither issued Shares, Debentures with differential voting rights nor granted stock options and sweat equity shares during the year. The capital structure of the company as on March 31, 2024 stands as follows:

AUTHORISED SHARE CAPITAL ISSUED AND SUBSCRIBED CAPITAL: PAID UP CAPITAL Rs. 7,00,00,000 divided into 70,00,000 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each. Rs. 3,36,15,950 divided into 33,61,595 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each. Rs. 3,36,15,950 divided into 3,361,595 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each.

12. Corporate Governance

Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 15 (2) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, compliance with the provisions of Regulation 17, 17A, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 24A, 25, 26, 27 and clauses (b) to (i) and (t) of sub-regulation (2) of regulation 46 and para C , D and E of Schedule V of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations) were not applicable on the company during the financial year 2023-24. Consequently, the Compliance Report on Corporate Governance as stipulated under Schedule V of the Listing Regulations does not form part of the Annual Report for the Financial Year 2023-24. The declaration of non-applicability of corporate governance provisions from Chairman cum Managing Director is annexed herewith as “Annexure 2”.

13. Management Discussion and Analysis Report

The Management Discussion and Analysis Report on the operations of the Company as required under SEBI Listing Regulations is provided in a separate section and forms an integral part of this Report as “Annexure-3”.

14. Board of Directors & Key Managerial Personnel

During the year under review, Ms. Yuktika Pilania has tendered her resignation as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company with effect from 14th August, 2023 due to her pre-occupation as cited in her notice of resignation. The Board placed on record its appreciation for her invaluable contribution and guidance to the Company during her tenure as a board member. Further, upon the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the Board of Directors of the company had appointed Mr. Girdhari Lal Sharma (DIN: 00136223) as an Additional Director in the category of Non-Executive Independent Director on the Board of the Company w.e.f. 14th August, 2023 for a term of five years commencing from 14th August, 2023 to 13th August, 2028, whose office shall not be liable to retire by rotation. This appointment was subsequently approved/regularized by the shareholders at Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 27th September, 2023. Pursuant to section 152 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Articles of Association of the Company, Mrs. Preetanjali Bajoria (DIN: 01102192), Whole Time Director of the Company is liable to retire by rotation at ensuing Annual General Meeting, and being eligible, offers herself for re-appointment. Further, upon recommendation of Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the Board have appointed Mrs. Preetanjali Bajoria (DIN: 01102192) as whole-time director of the Company for a further period of 3 years w.e.f. 1st October, 2024 subject to the approval of shareholders of the Company at ensuing Annual General Meeting Company. In terms of Section 149 of the Companies Act, 2013 and rules made thereunder Mrs. Preetanjali Bajoria (DIN:01102192) and Ms. Avanti Bajoria (DIN: 08778699), are acting as Woman Director on the Board of the Company.

Declaration by Independent Directors

The Company has received the confirmation that Independent Directors have complied with the Code for Independent Directors prescribed in Schedule IV of the Companies Act, 2013 and the declarations from all the Independent Directors of the Company confirming that they meet the criteria of independence as prescribed under Section 149(6) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 16(1)(b) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. The Board is of the opinion that Independent Directors of the Company fulfil the conditions of independence specified in the Act and the SEBI (LODR) Regulations and that they are independent of the management. Code of Conduct of Independent Directors available on the following web link: http://www.bajoriagroup.in/Conduct.aspx. Terms and Conditions for appointment of Independent Directors available on the following web link: http://bajoriagroup.in/ViewPolicies.aspx

Further, pursuant to the provisions of the Companies (Creation and Maintenance of Databank of Independent Directors) Rules, 2019 and sub rule (1) and (2) of Rule 6 of the Companies (Appointment and Qualification of Directors) Rules, 2014, the name of Independent Directors are included in the Databank maintained under Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs (IICA). During the reporting period, none of the Directors of the Company are disqualified in terms of sub-section (2) of Section 164 of the Companies Act, 2013. The changes in the composition of the Board of Directors that took place during the period under review were carried out in compliance with the provisions of the Act and Listing Regulations.

Following is the composition of the Board of Directors of the Company as on 31st March, 2024:-

Name of Director Category Mr. Avinash Bajoria [DIN: 01402573] Chairman cum Managing Director Mrs. Preetanjali Bajoria [DIN: 01102192] Whole-time Director Ms. Avanti Bajoria [DIN: 08778699] Non-Executive Non Independent Director Mr. Dhiresh Bansilal Soni [DIN: 08727145] Non-Executive Independent Director Mr. Girdhari Lal Sharma [DIN: 00136223]* Non-Executive-Independent Director

* Mr. Girdhari Lal Sharma appointed as an Additional Director in the category of Non-Executive Independent Director on the Board of the Company w.e.f. 14th August, 2023 and was further regularized as Independent Director in the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 27th September, 2023. Ms. Yuktika Pilania resigned as director of the company with effect from 14th August, 2023.

Key Managerial Personnel (KMP)

The Company duly complies with the provisions of Section 203 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 8 of The Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014. Following are the Key Managerial Personnel (KMP?s) in the company:-

Name of Key Managerial Personnel (KMP) Category Mr. Avinash Bajoria [DIN: 01402573] Chairman cum Managing Director Mrs. Preetanjali Bajoria [DIN: 01102192] Whole-time Director Mr. Ram Awtar Sharma Chief Financial Officer Ms. Neha Dusad Company Secretary

15. Committees of the Board

The Board Committees play a crucial role in the governance structure of the Company and have been constituted to deal with specific areas/activities as mandated by applicable regulations. During the year under review the Company has following three Committees:- Audit Committee Nomination and Remuneration Committee Stakeholders Relationship Committee

Audit Committee:

I. Composition of the Committee

Pursuant to the Companies Act, 2013, the Company has constituted an Audit Committee. The Company?s Audit Committee comprises 3 (three) Members with majority of Independent Directors. The member of the Audit Committee possesses relevant accounting and financial management expertise. The Composition of Audit Committee as on the date of the report is as follows:

S. No. Name of Members Designation 1 Mr. Girdhari Lal Sharma DIN: 00136223 Chairman 2 Mr. Dhiresh Bansilal Soni DIN: 08727145 Member 3 Mr. Avinash Bajoria DIN: 01402573 Member

II. Meetings held during the year and Members? Attendance

During the Financial Year 2023-24, four (4) Audit Committee Meetings were held i.e. 22-06-2023, 14-08-2023, 09-11-2023 and 09-02-2024 and not more than one hundred and twenty days lapsed between two consecutive meetings of the Audit Committee. The necessary quorum was present in all the meetings. The attendance details of the committee meetings are as follows:

Name of Members No. of Meetings entitled to attend No. of Meetings attended Mr. Girdhari Lal Sharma 2 2 DIN: 00136223 Dhiresh Bansilal Soni 4 4 DIN: 08727145 Ms. Yuktika Pilania 2 2 DIN: 08726477 Mr. Avinash Bajoria 4 4 DIN: 01402573

Note:

1. Mr. Girdhari Lal Sharma (DIN: 00136223) appointed as Chairman and Member of Audit Committee w.e.f. 14th August, 2023.

2. Ms. Yuktika Pilania (DIN: 08726477) ceased to be Director of the Company and Member of the Committee w.e.f. 14th August, 2023.

3. Mr. Dhiresh Bansilal Soni (DIN: 08727145) re-designated as Member of the Committee w.e.f. 14th August, 2023.

Nomination and Remuneration Committee:

Pursuant to the Companies Act, 2013, the Company has constituted a Nomination and Remuneration Committee. In accordance with the provisions of Section 178 of the Companies Act, 2013 the Committee comprises 3 (three) Members with the majority of Independent Directors. The members of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee possess knowledge in determining qualifications, positive attributes and independence of Director on the Board.

I. Composition of the Committee

The Composition of Nomination and Remuneration Committee as on the date of the report is as follows:

S. No. Name of Member Designation 1 Mr. Girdhari Lal Sharma Chairman DIN: 00136223 2 Mr. Dhiresh Bansilal Soni Member DIN: 08727145 3 Mr. Avinash Bajoria Member DIN: 01402573

II. Meetings held during the year and Members? Attendance

The Committee met once during the financial year 2023-24 on 14-08-2023. The attendance of the members at the meeting is as under:-

Name of Member No. of Meetings entitled to attend No. of Meetings attended Dhiresh Bansilal Soni 1 1 DIN: 08727145 Ms. Yuktika Pilania 1 1 DIN: 08726477 Mr. Avinash Bajoria 1 1 DIN: 01402573 Mr. Girdhari Lal Sharma NA NA DIN: 00136223

Note:

1. Mr. Girdhari Lal Sharma (DIN: 00136223) appointed as Chairman and Member of Nomination and Remuneration Committee w.e.f. 14th August, 2023.

2. Ms. Yuktika Pilania (DIN: 08726477) ceased to be Director of the Company and Member of the Committee w.e.f. 14th August, 2023.

3. Mr. Dhiresh Bansilal Soni (DIN: 08727145) re designated as Member of the Committee w.e.f. 14th August, 2023.

Stakeholders Relationship Committee:-

The Stakeholders Relationship Committee is entrusted with the responsibility of addressing the shareholders?/ investors? complaints. The Company?s Stakeholders Relationship Committee comprises 3 (three) Members with majority of Independent Directors.

I. Composition of the Committee

The Composition of Stakeholders Relationship Committee as on the date of the report is as follows:

S. No. Name of Member Designation 1 Mr. Dhiresh Bansilal Soni Chairman DIN: 08727145 2 Mr. Girdhari Lal Sharma Member DIN: 00136223 3 Mr. Avinash Bajoria Member DIN: 01402573

III. Meetings held during the year and Members? Attendance

During the Financial Year 2023-24, Four (4) meetings were held i.e. on 22-06-2023, 14-08-2023, 09-11-2023 and 09-02-2024. The necessary quorum was present in all the meetings. The attendance details of the committee meetings are as follows:

Name of Member No. of Meetings entitled to attend No. of Meetings attended Mr. Girdhari Lal Sharma 2 2 DIN: 00136223 Dhiresh Bansilal Soni 4 4 DIN: 08727145 Ms. Yuktika Pilania 2 2 DIN: 08726477 Mr. Avinash Bajoria 4 4 DIN: 01402573

Note:

1. Mr. Dhiresh Bansilal Soni (DIN: 08727145) re designated as Chairman and Member of Stakeholders Relationship Committee w.e.f. 14th August, 2023.

2. Ms. Yuktika Pilania (DIN: 08726477) ceased to be Director of the Company and Chairman and Member of the Committee w.e.f. 14th August, 2023.

3. Mr. Girdhari Lal Sharma (DIN: 00136223) appointed as Member of the Committee w.e.f. 14th August, 2023.

Note: During the year under review, no complaints were received from the shareholders, therefore there was no investors? complaint pending as on 31st March, 2024.

16. Board Meetings

During the financial year, the Board of Directors have met 6 (Six) times and the gap between two consecutive meetings did not exceed 120 days. The necessary quorum was present at all the Board Meetings. The directors? attendance at Board Meetings and Annual General Meeting held during the year are given below:-

Attendance at the Board Meeting held on Name of Director Attendance at 43rd AGM held on 27-09-2023 18-04-2023 22-06-2023 14-08-2023 09-11-2023 09-02-2024 30-03-2024 Mr. Avinash Bajoria Mrs. Preetanjali Bajoria Ms. Avanti Bajoria AB Mr. Dhiresh Bansi Lal Soni Ms. Yuktika Pilania NA NA NA NA Mr. Girdhari Lal Sharma NA NA NA

17. Familiarization Programme for Independent Director

As part of Board discussions, presentation on performance of the Company is made to the Board during its meeting(s). The Company has Familiarization Programme for Independent Directors to familiarize them with regard to their roles, rights, duties and responsibilities in the Company, along with industry, business operations, business model, code of conduct and policies of the Company. The details of such familiarization programmes for Independent Directors are posted on the website of the Company at http://www.bajoriagroup.in/ViewPolicies.aspx.

18. Policy on Directors? Appointment and Remuneration

The Company has a well-de ned policy for selection, appointment and remuneration of the Directors, Key Managerial Personnel and Senior Management. The main objective of the said policy is to ensure that the level and composition of remuneration is reasonable and sufficient to attract, retain and motivate the Directors, Key Managerial Personnel and Senior Management employees. In accordance with the provisions of section 178 of the Companies Act, 2013, the Company has Nomination and Remuneration Policy in place for Directors, Key managerial Personnel (KMP) and Senior Management Employees. The Nomination and Remuneration Policy of Directors, Key Managerial Personnel and Senior Management employees includes the criteria for determining qualifications, positive attributes, independence of director and other matters as per section 178(3) of the Companies Act. The web link of the policy is http://www.bajoriagroup.in/ViewPolicies.aspx Further, the remuneration paid to the directors and KMPs is as per the terms laid out in the Nomination and Remuneration Policy of the Company.

19. Performance Evaluation of Board, its Committees & Individual Directors

In terms of requirements of Listing Regulations and provisions of Companies Act, 2013, Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company specified the manner for effective evaluation of performance of Board, its Committees and Individual Directors. The Board has carried out an annual performance evaluation of its own performance, the Directors individually (including Independent Directors) and Board Committees as per the criteria defined in the Nomination and Remuneration Policy and expressed its satisfaction on the same.

The said evaluation was carried out on the basis of questionnaire prepared after considering various inputs received from the Directors, covering various aspects revealing the efficiency of the Board?s functioning such as development of suitable strategies and business plans, size, structure and expertise of the Board and their efforts to learn about the Company and its business, obligations and governance. Performance evaluation of Directors was carried out by Board and Nomination and Remuneration Committee on parameters such as appropriateness of qualification, knowledge, skills and experience, time devoted to Board, deliberations and participation level in board functioning, extent of diversity in the knowledge and related industry expertise, attendance and participations in the meetings and workings thereof and Initiative to maintain high level of integrity and ethics and the same was apprised to the Board of Directors. Independent Directors had carried out performance evaluation of Non-Independent Directors in their separate meeting, the Board as a whole and performance evaluation of Chairman was carried out, taking into account the views of Executive and Non-Executive Directors. The performance of Committees were evaluated on parameters such as whether the Committees of the Board are appropriately constituted, have appropriate number of meetings held each year to accomplish all of its responsibilities, maintain the confidentiality of its discussions and decisions, conduct self-evaluation at least annually, make periodical reporting to the Board along with its suggestions and recommendations. Independent Directors? performance evaluation was carried out on parameters such as whether the Directors uphold ethical standards of integrity and probity, the ability of the directors to exercise objective and independent judgment in the best interest of Company, the level of confidentiality maintained, adherence to the applicable code of conduct for Independent Directors and their role in bringing independent judgment during Board deliberations on strategy, performance, risk management etc.

20. Auditor and Auditor?s Report a. Statutory Auditor

M/s Chopra Vimal & Co., Chartered Accountants, (Firm Registration No. 006456C) were appointed as the Statutory Auditors of the Company at the 39th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 26th September, 2019 for a period of 5(five) years with effect from the conclusion of the 39th Annual General Meeting until the conclusion of 44th Annual General Meeting of the Company. M/s Chopra Vimal & Co., Chartered Accountants, statutory auditors of the Company, have submitted Auditors? Report on the financial statements of the Company for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024 which forms part of Annual Report. The Notes to the financial statements referred in the Auditors? Report are self-explanatory.

Further, the Auditors have issued a qualified opinion on the Financial Statements for the financial year ended on 31st March, 2024. The observations in the Auditor?s report have been dealt with by making relevant notes in the Accounts and following comments /clarifications are given below:-

S. No. Auditor?s Qualified opinion Management Reply 1. The interest payable u/s 16 of MSMED Act, 2006 and other disclosures of trade payable to micro enterprises and small enterprises has not been ascertained and not provided for. Payment to Creditors are being done as per contractual terms & conditions, hence no interest has been paid to MSME creditors on late payment. 2. Balances of trade payables, loans given, Interest receivable on loans and Unsecured Loan Taken and Unsecured Loans taken are subject to confirmation and consequent adjustments, if any. The company is in process of obtaining confirmation of trade payable, loans given, interest receivable on loans and unsecured loans taken. 3. The Company has recognised deferred tax assets amounting to Rs. 533.79 Lakhs as on 31st March 2024, which includes deferred tax assets on carried forward unused tax losses and other taxable temporary differences on the basis of expected availability of future taxable profits for utilization of such deferred tax assets. However, in view of the history of losses recorded by the Company and no operational segment, we are unable to comment on any adjustments that may be required to the carrying value of aforesaid net deferred tax assets as at 31st March 2024 The company is in process of appointment of a consultant for setting up a new business and hopeful to set off deferred tax assets recognised in financial statements against the future taxable income.

The Board, on the recommendation of the Audit Committee, recommended for the approval of members, the appointment of M/s S R Goyal & Co., Chartered Accountants, (Firm Registration No. 001537C) as the Statutory Auditors of the company for a term of five years from the conclusion of ensuing 44th AGM until the conclusion of 49th Annual General Meeting. Further, M/s S R Goyal & Co., Chartered Accountants has confirmed their consent/willingness and eligibility under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 read-with Rules made thereunder (the Act). They have also confirmed that they meet the criteria for appointment as specified in Section 141 and all other applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013. Further, the Company has also received a copy of Peer Review Certificate as prescribed by the Institute of Chartered Accountant of India from the said Auditors.

b. Secretarial Auditor

Pursuant to the provisions of section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, M/s. MSV & Associates, Practicing Company Secretaries, Jaipur having Firm Registration No. P2018RJ071900 were reappointed as Secretarial Auditors of the Company to conduct the secretarial audit of the Company for the financial year 2023-24. The Secretarial Audit Report for the financial year 2023-24 is attached herewith as “Annexure 4”. There has been no qualification, reservation, adverse remark or disclaimer given by the Secretarial Auditors in their Report. Information referred to in the Secretarial Auditors? Report are self-explanatory and do not call for any further comments. c. Internal Auditor

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 138 of Companies Act, 2013 read with rules made thereunder, the Board had appointed M/s. S.S. Surana & Co., Chartered Accountants, Jaipur(FRN: 001079C) as Internal Auditors of the Company to conduct the Internal Audit of the Company for the Financial Year 2023-24.

d. Cost records and Cost Audit

Maintenance of cost records and requirement of cost audit as prescribed under the provisions of Section 148 (1) of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable on the company.

21. Particulars of Contracts or Arrangements made with related parties

All Related Party Transactions that were entered into during the financial year were in the ordinary course of business and on arm?s length basis, in the ordinary course of business, and were in compliance with the applicable provisions of the Act and the SEBI (LODR) Regulations. There are no material significant related party transactions made by the Company with Promoters, Directors, Key Managerial Personnel or other designated persons and their relatives which may have a potential conflict with the interest of the Company at large. Particulars of contracts or arrangements with related parties referred to under Section 188(1) of the Act are given in the respective note no. 39 to the financial statements of the Company. Form AOC-2 pursuant to Section 188(1) of the Act, in the prescribed is annexed herewith as “Annexure 5”.

All related party transactions are placed before the Audit Committee and the Board of Directors for their review and approval. Prior omnibus approval of the Audit Committee is obtained on an annual basis for the transactions which are planned/repetitive in nature and omnibus approvals are taken as per the policy laid down for unforeseen transactions. Related party transactions entered into pursuant to the omnibus approval so granted are placed before the Audit Committee for its review on a quarterly basis, specifying the nature, value and terms and conditions of the transactions. The Policy on materiality of related party transactions and dealing with related party transactions as approved by the Board may be accessed on the Company?s website at http://www.bajoriagroup.in/ViewPolicies.aspx

22. Reporting of frauds by auditors

During the year under review, the Statutory Auditors, Internal Auditors and Secretarial Auditors have not reported any instances of frauds committed in the Company by its officers or employees, to the Audit Committee under Section 143(12) of the Act, details of which needs to be mentioned in this Report.

23. Prevention of Insider Trading

In compliance with the provisions of Securities Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 (‘SEBI (PIT) Regulations?), the Board has adopted a code of conduct to regulate, monitor and report trading by Designated Persons to preserve the confidentiality of price sensitive information to prevent misuse thereof and regulate trading by designated persons. It prohibits the dealing in the Company?s shares by the promoters, promoter group, directors, designated persons and their immediate relatives, and connected persons, while in possession of unpublished price sensitive information in relation to the Company and during the period(s) when the Trading Window to deal in the Company?s shares is closed. Pursuant to the above, the Company has put in place adequate and effective system of internal controls to ensure compliance with the requirements of the SEBI (PIT) Regulations. The code is placed on the Company?s website. The Board of Directors have also formulated a code of practices and procedures for fair disclosure of unpublished price sensitive information containing policy for determination of ‘legitimate purposes? as a part of this Code, which is available on the Company?s website and the web link for the same is: http://www.bajoriagroup.in/ViewPolicies.aspx

24. Vigil Mechanism /Whistle Blower Policy

The Company has established a Vigil Mechanism/Whistle Blower Policy (‘Policy?) to deal with instances of fraud and mismanagement, if any. The policy has a systematic mechanism for directors and employees to report concerns about unethical behavior, actual or suspected fraud or violation of the Company?s code of conduct or policy and it provides adequate safeguards against victimization. The same is placed on the Company?s website and the web link for the same is: http://www.bajoriagroup.in/ViewPolicies.aspx

During the year under review, the Company has not received any complaint under this policy.

25. Annual Return

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 92(3) of the Act, read with Companies (Management & Administration) Rules, 2014, the annual return in the prescribed form is available on the website of the Company at http://www.bajoriagroup.in/AnnualReport.aspx

26. Particulars of Employees

Information pertaining to remuneration and other details as required under Section 197(12) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 5(1), 5(2) & 5(3) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 as amended from time to time has been given as “Annexure 6”, which forms a part of this Report. Remuneration Paid to Managing Director during Financial Year 2023-24:

Name of the Director Salaries and Allowances (Rs.) Perquisites Company?s Contribution to PF Commission & Performance linked incentives Sitting Fees Total (Rs.) Mr. Avinash Bajoria 18,00,000 NIL NIL NIL NIL 18,00,000

None of the Non-Executive Independent Directors had the pecuniary relationship with the company except Mr. Girdhari Lal Sharma was paid sitting fees of Rs. 82,500/- during the year 2023-24 for attending board and committee meetings. The non-executive Directors of the company are not paid any remuneration during the year 2023-24. The company enters into service contracts with all executive directors till the duration of their tenure. The services of the Executive Directors may be terminated by either party, giving the other party three months? notice or the company paying three months? salary in lieu thereof. There is no separate provision for payment of severance fees. The company does not have any stock option/Employees Stock Option Scheme.

27. Internal Control System and their adequacy

The internal control framework is designed to ensure proper safeguarding of assets, maintaining proper accounting records and providing reliable financial information and other data. This system is supplemented by internal audit, reviews by the management, guidelines and procedures. The Company has adequate internal control system to safeguard the company?s assets from any loss or damage, to control cost, prevent revenue loss and required financial and accounting controls and to effectively implement the applicable accounting standards. During the year under review, S.S. Surana & Co (FRN: 001079C), were engaged as Internal Auditors of the Company. Internal auditor evaluated the functioning and quality of internal controls and provided assurance of its adequacy and effectiveness through periodic reporting. Internal audit was carried out as per internal audit plan, which was reviewed by the Audit Committee of the Company. The Company intends to undertake further measures as necessary in line with its intent to adhere to the procedures, guidelines and regulations, as applicable, in transparent manner. To maintain its objectivity and independence, auditor directly reports to the Chairman of the Audit Committee of the Company. Further, the Statutory Auditors have also, in compliance with the requirements of the Companies Act, 2013, issued an opinion with respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls details of which may be referred to in the Auditor?s Report attached to the Audited Financial Statements of Financial Year 2023-24.

28. Risk Management

In compliance with the applicable provisions of Companies Act, 2013, the Board has framed and adopted the Risk Management Policy of the company in order to ensure that the Company?s affairs shall be carried out in a sound and prudent manner by managing its business, operating and financial risk by adopting appropriate risk identification, assessment, and control and mitigation measures. The Company?s success as an organisation largely depends on its ability to identify such opportunities and leverage them while mitigating the risks that arise while conducting its business. The Audit Committee has also been delegated the responsibility for monitoring and reviewing risk management, assessment and minimization procedures, developing, implementing and monitoring the risk management plan and identifying, reviewing and mitigating all elements of risks which the Company may be exposed to. The Board also reviews the risk management assessment and minimization procedures.

The various elements of risk which the Board think, that may threaten the existence of the Company are:-

a) Financial Risk: Financial risk generally arises due to instability and losses in the financial market caused by movements in stock prices, currencies, interest rates and more.

b) Liquidity Risk: It is the risk that the Company will be unable to meet its financial commitment to a Bank/Financial Institution in any location, any currency at any point in time. The risk stemming from the lack of marketability of an investment that cannot be bought or sold quickly enough to prevent or minimize a loss.

c) Credit Risk: The risk of loss of principal or loss of a financial reward stemming from a borrowers failure to repay a loan or otherwise meet a contractual obligation.

d) Operational Risk: Operational risk is the risk that is not inherent in financial, systematic or market-wide risk. It is the risk remaining after determining financing and systematic risk, and includes risks resulting from breakdowns in internal procedures, people and systems.

The Risk Management Policy laid down by the Board of the Company may be accessed on the following web link: http://www.bajoriagroup.in/ViewPolicies.aspx

29. Statement on compliances of applicable Secretarial Standards

Your Directors states that they have devised proper systems and process to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable Secretarial Standards issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (‘ICSI?) and that such system are adequate and operating effectively and the Company has complied with all applicable Secretarial Standards during the year under review.

30. Conservation of Energy, Technology Absorption and Foreign Expenditure

The particulars as prescribed under Sub Section 3 (m) of Section 134 of the Companies Act, 2013, read with the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 are enclosed as “Annexure-7” to this Board?s Report.

31. Details of policy developed and implemented by the company on its Corporate Social Responsibility Initiatives

The Company has not developed and implemented any Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives as the company does not fall under the ambit as provided under Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 read-with Rules made thereunder.

32. Material Changes and Commitments, affecting the financial position of the company between the end of financial year and the date of this report

No material changes and commitments have occurred between the end of the financial year 2023-24 and the date of this report which may affect the financial position of the company.

33. Significant and Material Orders Passed by the Regulators or Courts or Tribunals impacting the going concern status and company?s operations in future

There are no significant and material orders passed by the Regulators or courts or tribunals which would impact the going concern status of the company and its future operations.

34. Penalties imposed by Regulators, Courts and Tribunals.

During the Financial Year 2023-24, no penalty has been imposed on the Company by any of the Regulators, Courts or Tribunal.

35. Human Resources

The company have strong, motivated and dedicated team of employees who is working continuously with great zeal and enthusiasm towards the growth of the company and hence, as a token of gratitude the Directors wish to express their sincere appreciation to all the employees for their support, co-operation and dedicated services. During the year under review the Company has reduced its Human Power as the Company has closed its operations and to reduce the cost of the company there were no Contract labour for manufacturing activity employed after 9th December, 2022 due to inoperative manufacturing unit. Your Directors express their inability to retain the employees due to the adverse and negative circumstances.

36. Disclosure under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013

Your Company is fully committed to uphold and maintain the dignity of women working in the Company. The Company has adopted a policy on prevention, prohibition, and redressal of sexual harassment at workplace as per the requirement of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition & Redressal) Act, 2013 and Rules made thereunder. All employees (permanent, contractual, temporary and trainees) are covered under this policy. Further, it is hereby stated that the company has complied with provisions relating to the constitution of Internal Complaints Committee under the Sexual Harassment of Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 and have given training to its employees. During the period under review, no complaint had been received under the Act. The policy is available on the Company?s website on the following link http://www.bajoriagroup.in/ViewPolicies.aspx

The following is a summary of sexual harassment complaints received and disposed off during the year 2023-24: No. of Complaints received: NIL

No. of Complaints disposed off: NA

37. Green Initiative for Paperless Communication

Ministry of Corporate Affairs ("MCA"), Government of India has announced "Green Initiative in Corporate Governance" by allowing Companies to send Notices / Documents / Annual Reports and other communication to its shareholders by electronic mode i.e. by e-mail. In line with the initiatives taken by MCA, RAJASTHAN CYLINDERS AND CONTAINERS LIMITED proposes to send documents such as Notices of General Meeting(s), other Notices, Annual Report and all other communications to its Shareholders through electronic mode i.e. on the e-mail address provided by you. To support this green initiative in full measure, We request members who have not registered their email address with the Company to update and register their e-mail addresses with M/s Beetal Financial & Computer Services Pvt. Ltd., at beetal@beetalfinancial.com, the Registrars & Share Transfer Agent of the Company and members holding shares in demat mode are requested to register their e-mail addresses with their respective Depository Participants (DPs) to enable the Company to send communications including the Annual Report, Notices and other documents electronically.

38. Environmental Stewardship

Environmental stewardship refers to responsible use and protection of the natural environment through conservation and sustainable practices. To make the system more environments friendly your company is taking care of and planting many trees/plants of different species both fruit/non-fruit bearing plants in its factory premises.

39. Disclosures with respect to demat suspense account

There is no share in the demat suspense account of the Company as on date of this report.

40. Directors? Responsibility Statement

The Board of Directors acknowledge the responsibility for ensuring compliance with the provisions of Section 134(3) (c) read with Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013, in preparation of annual accounts for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024 and state that: a) In the preparation of the Annual Accounts for the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2024, the applicable accounting standards have been followed with proper explanation relating to material departures. b) the Directors had selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that were reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March 2024 and of profit and loss of the Company for that period. c) The Directors have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities. d) The Directors had prepared the annual accounts for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024 on a going concern basis. e) The Directors had laid down proper internal financial controls to be followed by the company and that such internal financial controls are, adequate and are operating effectively; and . f) That the Directors had devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

41. Other Disclosures

During the financial year under review:

I. No application has been made under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code; hence the requirement to disclose the details of application made or any proceeding pending under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 (31 of 2016) during the year along with their status as at the end of the financial year is not applicable. II. The requirement to disclose the details of difference between amount of the valuation done at the time of onetime settlement and the valuation done while taking loan from the Banks or Financial Institutions along with the reasons thereof, is not applicable. III. Further, we hereby confirm that no corporate action has been pending for implementation as at the end of the financial year. IV. Other disclosures with respect to Board?s Report as required under the Act, Rules notified thereunder and Listing Regulations are either NIL or Not Applicable.

42. Disclosure of Agreements Binding on Company

The Company does not have any agreement(s) as specified in clause 5A of para A of part A of schedule III of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 impacting management or control of the Company or imposing any restriction or create any liability upon the Company.

43. Disclosure of Accounting Treatment

The Audited Financial Statements of the Company for Financial Year 2023-24 have been prepared in accordance with Indian Accounting Standards (‘Ind-AS?) as prescribed under Section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the rules made there under.

44. Acknowledgement

Your Directors acknowledge a deep sense of gratitude for the continued support extended by Investors, Customers, Business Associates, Bankers and Vendors and place on record its appreciation for the significant contribution made by the employees at all levels through their hard work and dedication at all levels which has continued to be Company?s major strength. We also take this opportunity to express our deep sense of gratitude to all the Government, non-government agencies, Regulatory Authorities, Bankers and Vendors for their continued support. We also express gratitude to shareholders for their patronage, support and faith in the Company. The Board looks forward to their continued support in future.