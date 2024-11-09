iifl-logo-icon 1
Rajasthan Petro Synthetics Ltd Board Meeting

Jan 13, 2025

Rajas. Petro Syn CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting9 Nov 202429 Oct 2024
RAJASTHAN PETRO SYNTHETICS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve of Unaudited financial results for quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024 Approval of Unaudited Financial Results for half year ended 30.09.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.11.2024)
Board Meeting13 Aug 202431 Jul 2024
RAJASTHAN PETRO SYNTHETICS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve approval of Unaudited Financial Results for quarter ended 30.06.2024 and to approve Notice of 42nd AGM and Directors Report for the year ended 31.03.2024 Outcome of the Board meeting for approval of Unaudited Financial Results for 30.06.2024 of the Company (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/08/2024)
Board Meeting22 May 202415 May 2024
RAJASTHAN PETRO SYNTHETICS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for quarter and year ended 31.03.2024 of the Company Approval of Audited Financial Results for year ended 31.03.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 22.05.2024) Revised outcome of Board meeting held on 22.05.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/05/2024)
Board Meeting12 Feb 20243 Feb 2024
RAJASTHAN PETRO SYNTHETICS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for quarter ended 31.12.2023. Consider and approval of unaudited financial results of the Company for quarter ended 31.12.2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/02/2024)

