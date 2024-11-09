Board Meeting 9 Nov 2024 29 Oct 2024

RAJASTHAN PETRO SYNTHETICS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve of Unaudited financial results for quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024 Approval of Unaudited Financial Results for half year ended 30.09.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.11.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 31 Jul 2024

RAJASTHAN PETRO SYNTHETICS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve approval of Unaudited Financial Results for quarter ended 30.06.2024 and to approve Notice of 42nd AGM and Directors Report for the year ended 31.03.2024 Outcome of the Board meeting for approval of Unaudited Financial Results for 30.06.2024 of the Company (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/08/2024)

Board Meeting 22 May 2024 15 May 2024

RAJASTHAN PETRO SYNTHETICS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for quarter and year ended 31.03.2024 of the Company Approval of Audited Financial Results for year ended 31.03.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 22.05.2024) Revised outcome of Board meeting held on 22.05.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/05/2024)

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2024 3 Feb 2024