iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Rajasthan Petro Synthetics Ltd Share Price

3.94
(0.00%)
Dec 16, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open3.94
  • Day's High3.94
  • 52 Wk High3.94
  • Prev. Close3.94
  • Day's Low3.94
  • 52 Wk Low 1.26
  • Turnover (lac)0.14
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-0.99
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)6.38
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Rajasthan Petro Synthetics Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Logistics

Open

3.94

Prev. Close

3.94

Turnover(Lac.)

0.14

Day's High

3.94

Day's Low

3.94

52 Week's High

3.94

52 Week's Low

1.26

Book Value

-0.99

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

6.38

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Rajasthan Petro Synthetics Ltd Corporate Action

30 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

30 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 30 Aug, 2024

arrow

29 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Rajasthan Petro Synthetics Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Rajasthan Petro Synthetics Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:05 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 58.53%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 58.53%

Non-Promoter- 1.51%

Institutions: 1.51%

Non-Institutions: 39.95%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Rajasthan Petro Synthetics Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

16.8

16.8

16.8

16.8

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-17.79

-17.8

-17.8

-17.8

Net Worth

-0.98

-1

-1

-1

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.1

0.29

0.29

0.26

yoy growth (%)

-65.51

-0.37

11.66

141.38

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.07

-0.07

-0.05

-0.03

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.04

0.16

0.01

0.09

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

-0.01

0

0

Working capital

0.04

0.09

0.01

0.04

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-65.51

-0.37

11.66

141.38

Op profit growth

-46.84

-1,006.12

-89

-468.18

EBIT growth

-70.05

793.51

-80.56

-5,388.88

Net profit growth

-39.68

453.96

600

-200

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Rajasthan Petro Synthetics Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Container Corporation Of India Ltd

CONCOR

785.25

37.2247,844.84371.051.462,283.03199.7

Delhivery Ltd

DELHIVERY

341.95

199.9725,400.3319.0902,019.96131.49

Blue Dart Express Ltd

BLUEDART

6,812.5

59.916,166.0660.760.371,448.46628.82

Transport Corporation of India Ltd

TCI

1,155.3

24.549,002.8682.50.6998.5234.86

Zinka Logistics Solutions Ltd

BLACKBUCK

453.35

08,000.66-269.78097.6349.63

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Rajasthan Petro Synthetics Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Independent Directo

B R Goyal

Managing Director

Rishabh Goel

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

K Sukumaran

Independent Director

Priyanka

Non Executive Director

Kanishka Jain

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Rajasthan Petro Synthetics Ltd

Summary

Rajasthan Petro Synthetics Ltd was established in 1983. The Company pioneered the introduction of polypropylene yarn for use in textiles in India. The Company is presently engaged in Office Management Services / C&F Agency Operations.The Company commissioned a plant to manufacture Polypropylene Multi-Filament Yarn (PPMFY) in technical collaboration with Core Engineering, Switzerland, in 1987, with an installed capacity of 1000 tpa. The capacity was later increased to 2750 tpa in 1991 in technical collaboration with Scam Engineering and STP Impianti, Italy. PPMFY manufactured by the Company, is texturised into crimped yarn which can be used in industrial applications such as filter fabrics, soft luggage fabrics, narrow-width fabrics (tapes and straps) and sewing threads. RSPL recently promoted a new Company, Poddar Pigments, to manufacture pigment-based polypropylene master batches, an import substitute. It was expanding the capacity for polypropylene partially oriented yarn (PPPOY)and setting up facilities to manufacture micro-denier polyester filament yarn (MDPFY). In 1995-96, the Company has increased the installed capacity of polyester filament yarn by 4500 tpa. During the year, the company earned foreign exchange worth Rs 98 lac.During 1996-97, production in three lines supplied by NOY vallsina for polyester yarn are still under trial run and in the process of stabilisation. In 1996-97, company earned a foreign exchange of worth Rs. 1.21 cr.The Company was declared Sick b
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Rajasthan Petro Synthetics Ltd share price today?

The Rajasthan Petro Synthetics Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹3.94 today.

What is the Market Cap of Rajasthan Petro Synthetics Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Rajasthan Petro Synthetics Ltd is ₹6.38 Cr. as of 16 Dec ‘24

What is the PE and PB ratio of Rajasthan Petro Synthetics Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Rajasthan Petro Synthetics Ltd is 0 and -3.95 as of 16 Dec ‘24

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Rajasthan Petro Synthetics Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Rajasthan Petro Synthetics Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Rajasthan Petro Synthetics Ltd is ₹1.26 and ₹3.94 as of 16 Dec ‘24

What is the CAGR of Rajasthan Petro Synthetics Ltd?

Rajasthan Petro Synthetics Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -7.82%, 3 Years at 45.09%, 1 Year at 242.61%, 6 Month at 20.12%, 3 Month at 9.75% and 1 Month at 4.74%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Rajasthan Petro Synthetics Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Rajasthan Petro Synthetics Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 58.53 %
Institutions - 1.51 %
Public - 39.95 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Rajasthan Petro Synthetics Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.