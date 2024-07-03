Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorLogistics
Open₹3.94
Prev. Close₹3.94
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.14
Day's High₹3.94
Day's Low₹3.94
52 Week's High₹3.94
52 Week's Low₹1.26
Book Value₹-0.99
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)6.38
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
16.8
16.8
16.8
16.8
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-17.79
-17.8
-17.8
-17.8
Net Worth
-0.98
-1
-1
-1
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.1
0.29
0.29
0.26
yoy growth (%)
-65.51
-0.37
11.66
141.38
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.07
-0.07
-0.05
-0.03
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.04
0.16
0.01
0.09
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
-0.01
0
0
Working capital
0.04
0.09
0.01
0.04
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-65.51
-0.37
11.66
141.38
Op profit growth
-46.84
-1,006.12
-89
-468.18
EBIT growth
-70.05
793.51
-80.56
-5,388.88
Net profit growth
-39.68
453.96
600
-200
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Container Corporation Of India Ltd
CONCOR
785.25
|37.22
|47,844.84
|371.05
|1.46
|2,283.03
|199.7
Delhivery Ltd
DELHIVERY
341.95
|199.97
|25,400.33
|19.09
|0
|2,019.96
|131.49
Blue Dart Express Ltd
BLUEDART
6,812.5
|59.9
|16,166.06
|60.76
|0.37
|1,448.46
|628.82
Transport Corporation of India Ltd
TCI
1,155.3
|24.54
|9,002.86
|82.5
|0.6
|998.5
|234.86
Zinka Logistics Solutions Ltd
BLACKBUCK
453.35
|0
|8,000.66
|-269.78
|0
|97.63
|49.63
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Independent Directo
B R Goyal
Managing Director
Rishabh Goel
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
K Sukumaran
Independent Director
Priyanka
Non Executive Director
Kanishka Jain
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Rajasthan Petro Synthetics Ltd
Summary
Rajasthan Petro Synthetics Ltd was established in 1983. The Company pioneered the introduction of polypropylene yarn for use in textiles in India. The Company is presently engaged in Office Management Services / C&F Agency Operations.The Company commissioned a plant to manufacture Polypropylene Multi-Filament Yarn (PPMFY) in technical collaboration with Core Engineering, Switzerland, in 1987, with an installed capacity of 1000 tpa. The capacity was later increased to 2750 tpa in 1991 in technical collaboration with Scam Engineering and STP Impianti, Italy. PPMFY manufactured by the Company, is texturised into crimped yarn which can be used in industrial applications such as filter fabrics, soft luggage fabrics, narrow-width fabrics (tapes and straps) and sewing threads. RSPL recently promoted a new Company, Poddar Pigments, to manufacture pigment-based polypropylene master batches, an import substitute. It was expanding the capacity for polypropylene partially oriented yarn (PPPOY)and setting up facilities to manufacture micro-denier polyester filament yarn (MDPFY). In 1995-96, the Company has increased the installed capacity of polyester filament yarn by 4500 tpa. During the year, the company earned foreign exchange worth Rs 98 lac.During 1996-97, production in three lines supplied by NOY vallsina for polyester yarn are still under trial run and in the process of stabilisation. In 1996-97, company earned a foreign exchange of worth Rs. 1.21 cr.The Company was declared Sick b
Read More
The Rajasthan Petro Synthetics Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹3.94 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Rajasthan Petro Synthetics Ltd is ₹6.38 Cr. as of 16 Dec ‘24
The PE and PB ratios of Rajasthan Petro Synthetics Ltd is 0 and -3.95 as of 16 Dec ‘24
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Rajasthan Petro Synthetics Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Rajasthan Petro Synthetics Ltd is ₹1.26 and ₹3.94 as of 16 Dec ‘24
Rajasthan Petro Synthetics Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -7.82%, 3 Years at 45.09%, 1 Year at 242.61%, 6 Month at 20.12%, 3 Month at 9.75% and 1 Month at 4.74%.
