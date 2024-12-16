iifl-logo-icon 1
Rajasthan Petro Synthetics Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

3.94
(0.00%)
Dec 16, 2024

Rajasthan Petro Synthetics Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.1

0.29

0.29

0.26

yoy growth (%)

-65.51

-0.37

11.66

141.38

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.07

-0.07

-0.05

-0.03

As % of sales

70.2

25.37

18.85

12.54

Other costs

-0.07

-0.3

-0.22

-0.13

As % of sales (Other Cost)

77

105.24

77.77

53.27

Operating profit

-0.04

-0.08

0

0.08

OPM

-47.2

-30.62

3.36

34.17

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0.09

0.25

0

0

Profit before tax

0.04

0.16

0.01

0.09

Taxes

0

-0.01

0

0

Tax rate

-14.94

-9.37

-31.89

-0.52

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.04

0.14

0.01

0.09

Exceptional items

0

-0.08

0

-0.09

Net profit

0.04

0.06

0.01

0

yoy growth (%)

-39.68

453.96

600

-200

NPM

42.1

24.06

4.32

0.69

