Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.1
0.29
0.29
0.26
yoy growth (%)
-65.51
-0.37
11.66
141.38
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.07
-0.07
-0.05
-0.03
As % of sales
70.2
25.37
18.85
12.54
Other costs
-0.07
-0.3
-0.22
-0.13
As % of sales (Other Cost)
77
105.24
77.77
53.27
Operating profit
-0.04
-0.08
0
0.08
OPM
-47.2
-30.62
3.36
34.17
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0.09
0.25
0
0
Profit before tax
0.04
0.16
0.01
0.09
Taxes
0
-0.01
0
0
Tax rate
-14.94
-9.37
-31.89
-0.52
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.04
0.14
0.01
0.09
Exceptional items
0
-0.08
0
-0.09
Net profit
0.04
0.06
0.01
0
yoy growth (%)
-39.68
453.96
600
-200
NPM
42.1
24.06
4.32
0.69
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.