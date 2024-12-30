Rajath Finance Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4
4
4
4
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1.66
2.82
2.93
2.69
Net Worth
5.66
6.82
6.93
6.69
Minority Interest
Debt
0.47
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0.06
0.05
0.05
Total Liabilities
6.13
6.88
6.98
6.74
Fixed Assets
1.01
1.07
0.22
0.23
Intangible Assets
Investments
4.39
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.45
0.16
0.11
0.19
Networking Capital
-0.23
-0.62
-0.03
-0.37
Inventories
0.02
0.02
0.02
0.02
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
0.17
0.05
0.05
0.05
Sundry Creditors
-0.28
-0.04
-0.11
-0.44
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.14
-0.65
0.01
0
Cash
0.1
0.1
1.31
0.47
Total Assets
5.72
0.71
1.61
0.52
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.