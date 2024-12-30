iifl-logo-icon 1
Rajath Finance Ltd Balance Sheet

29.17
(0.00%)
Dec 30, 2024|12:00:00 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR Rajath Finance Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4

4

4

4

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1.66

2.82

2.93

2.69

Net Worth

5.66

6.82

6.93

6.69

Minority Interest

Debt

0.47

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0.06

0.05

0.05

Total Liabilities

6.13

6.88

6.98

6.74

Fixed Assets

1.01

1.07

0.22

0.23

Intangible Assets

Investments

4.39

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.45

0.16

0.11

0.19

Networking Capital

-0.23

-0.62

-0.03

-0.37

Inventories

0.02

0.02

0.02

0.02

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

0.17

0.05

0.05

0.05

Sundry Creditors

-0.28

-0.04

-0.11

-0.44

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.14

-0.65

0.01

0

Cash

0.1

0.1

1.31

0.47

Total Assets

5.72

0.71

1.61

0.52

