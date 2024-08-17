SectorFinance
Open₹29.17
Prev. Close₹29.17
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.03
Day's High₹29.17
Day's Low₹29.17
52 Week's High₹29.17
52 Week's Low₹21.79
Book Value₹11.44
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)11.67
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4
4
4
4
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1.66
2.82
2.93
2.69
Net Worth
5.66
6.82
6.93
6.69
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.1
-7.13
-0.09
-0.01
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Independent Director
Jayna Shah
Independent Director
Prakash Shah
Independent Director
Sarat Malik
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Akash Hirenbhai Bheda
Independent Director
Ashok Kumar Nag
Managing Director
Gautam K Shah
Summary
Rajath Finance Limited was incorporated in December, 1984. The Company got registered with Reserve Bank of India as a Non Banking Finance Company (NBFC) and engaged in the business of providing finance. The Company has one Subsidiary Company. M/s. Hitraj Developers Private Limited (HDPL).In 2004-05, the Company almost restricted business activities. There was no Hire Purchase disbursement during the year. This was due to imposition and increase rate of Service Tax, bad economic conditions and intense competition with National level NBFCs.In 2007, the Company was taken over by the new management and substantial shares were transferred to new management after compliance of Takeover Regulations, 1997 read with all other Rules/Regulations as framed by the SEBI. The Company started operations gradually in 2010. In 2011, the Company expanded the business into micro finance activites.In 2013-14, the Company reviewed the upcoming prospects of the segment funding lying into the business in diverse areas and took taken necessary steps to spread out the business activities of the Company into segment funding /finance activities.
The Rajath Finance Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹29.17 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Rajath Finance Ltd is ₹11.67 Cr. as of 30 Dec ‘24
The PE and PB ratios of Rajath Finance Ltd is 0 and 2.55 as of 30 Dec ‘24
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Rajath Finance Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Rajath Finance Ltd is ₹21.79 and ₹29.17 as of 30 Dec ‘24
Rajath Finance Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 33.04%, 3 Years at 54.04%, 1 Year at 33.87%, 6 Month at 27.55%, 3 Month at 4.97% and 1 Month at 0.00%.
