Rajath Finance Ltd Share Price

29.17
(0.00%)
Dec 30, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open29.17
  • Day's High29.17
  • 52 Wk High29.17
  • Prev. Close29.17
  • Day's Low29.17
  • 52 Wk Low 21.79
  • Turnover (lac)0.03
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value11.44
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)11.67
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Rajath Finance Ltd KEY RATIOS

Rajath Finance Ltd Corporate Action

8 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

24 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

29 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 29 Aug, 2024

arrow

29 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Rajath Finance Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

View More

View More

Rajath Finance Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:06 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 73.75%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 73.75%

Non-Promoter- 26.24%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 26.24%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Rajath Finance Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4

4

4

4

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1.66

2.82

2.93

2.69

Net Worth

5.66

6.82

6.93

6.69

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0.1

-7.13

-0.09

-0.01

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Rajath Finance Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Rajath Finance Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Jayna Shah

Independent Director

Prakash Shah

Independent Director

Sarat Malik

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Akash Hirenbhai Bheda

Independent Director

Ashok Kumar Nag

Managing Director

Gautam K Shah

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Rajath Finance Ltd

Summary

Rajath Finance Limited was incorporated in December, 1984. The Company got registered with Reserve Bank of India as a Non Banking Finance Company (NBFC) and engaged in the business of providing finance. The Company has one Subsidiary Company. M/s. Hitraj Developers Private Limited (HDPL).In 2004-05, the Company almost restricted business activities. There was no Hire Purchase disbursement during the year. This was due to imposition and increase rate of Service Tax, bad economic conditions and intense competition with National level NBFCs.In 2007, the Company was taken over by the new management and substantial shares were transferred to new management after compliance of Takeover Regulations, 1997 read with all other Rules/Regulations as framed by the SEBI. The Company started operations gradually in 2010. In 2011, the Company expanded the business into micro finance activites.In 2013-14, the Company reviewed the upcoming prospects of the segment funding lying into the business in diverse areas and took taken necessary steps to spread out the business activities of the Company into segment funding /finance activities.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Rajath Finance Ltd share price today?

The Rajath Finance Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹29.17 today.

What is the Market Cap of Rajath Finance Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Rajath Finance Ltd is ₹11.67 Cr. as of 30 Dec ‘24

What is the PE and PB ratio of Rajath Finance Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Rajath Finance Ltd is 0 and 2.55 as of 30 Dec ‘24

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Rajath Finance Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Rajath Finance Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Rajath Finance Ltd is ₹21.79 and ₹29.17 as of 30 Dec ‘24

What is the CAGR of Rajath Finance Ltd?

Rajath Finance Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 33.04%, 3 Years at 54.04%, 1 Year at 33.87%, 6 Month at 27.55%, 3 Month at 4.97% and 1 Month at 0.00%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Rajath Finance Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Rajath Finance Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 73.75 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 26.25 %

