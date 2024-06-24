iifl-logo-icon 1
Rajath Finance Ltd EGM

29.17
(0.00%)
Dec 30, 2024|12:00:00 AM

CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM24 Jun 202417 Jul 2024
Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting Scheduled to be held on 17-07-2024 of Rajath Finance Limited EGM 17/07/2024 (As Per BSE Bulletin Dated on 24.06.2024) Proceeding of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of Rajath Finance Limited held on 17.07.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 17.07.2024) Voting Results and scrutinizer Report of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of Rajath Finance Limited. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 19.07.2024)
EGM5 Mar 202428 Mar 2024
Notice of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of Rajath Finance Limited scheduled to be held on 28.03.2024. Intimation of Book Closure for purpose of holding of Extra-ordinary General Meeting for Rajath Finance Limited Voting Results and Scrutinizer Report of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting held on 28.03.2024 of Rajath Finance Limited. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.03.2024)
EGM2 Jan 202425 Jan 2024
Notice of Extarordinary General Meeting of Rajath Finance Limited is scheduled to be held on 25.01.2024. Intimation for Book Closure for the purpose of holding of Extra-ordinary General Meeting of Rajath Finance Limited PROCEEDINGS OF EXTRA-ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF RAJATH FINANCE LIMITED HELD ON 25TH JANUARY 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.01.2024) Submission of Voting Results and Scrutinizer Report of Extra-ordinary General Meeting of Rajath Finance Limited held on 25th January 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/01/2024)

