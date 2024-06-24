EGM 24 Jun 2024 17 Jul 2024

Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting Scheduled to be held on 17-07-2024 of Rajath Finance Limited EGM 17/07/2024 (As Per BSE Bulletin Dated on 24.06.2024) Proceeding of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of Rajath Finance Limited held on 17.07.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 17.07.2024) Voting Results and scrutinizer Report of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of Rajath Finance Limited. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 19.07.2024)

EGM 5 Mar 2024 28 Mar 2024

Notice of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of Rajath Finance Limited scheduled to be held on 28.03.2024. Intimation of Book Closure for purpose of holding of Extra-ordinary General Meeting for Rajath Finance Limited Voting Results and Scrutinizer Report of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting held on 28.03.2024 of Rajath Finance Limited. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.03.2024)

EGM 2 Jan 2024 25 Jan 2024