Rajath Finance Ltd Summary

Rajath Finance Limited was incorporated in December, 1984. The Company got registered with Reserve Bank of India as a Non Banking Finance Company (NBFC) and engaged in the business of providing finance. The Company has one Subsidiary Company. M/s. Hitraj Developers Private Limited (HDPL).In 2004-05, the Company almost restricted business activities. There was no Hire Purchase disbursement during the year. This was due to imposition and increase rate of Service Tax, bad economic conditions and intense competition with National level NBFCs.In 2007, the Company was taken over by the new management and substantial shares were transferred to new management after compliance of Takeover Regulations, 1997 read with all other Rules/Regulations as framed by the SEBI. The Company started operations gradually in 2010. In 2011, the Company expanded the business into micro finance activites.In 2013-14, the Company reviewed the upcoming prospects of the segment funding lying into the business in diverse areas and took taken necessary steps to spread out the business activities of the Company into segment funding /finance activities.