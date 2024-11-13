Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 8 Nov 2024

Rajath Finance Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting of Rajath Finance Limited scheduled to be held on 13th November 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on 13th November 2024 of Rajath Finance Limited To alter and modify terms and conditions of the Right Issue passed by the Board at the board meeting held on 14t August, 2024 and to adopt and approve revised terms of the Rights Issue. To constitute Right Issue Committee. Approximately for a value not exceeding Rs. 16 Crore. 1,60,00,000 Equity shares of 10 cach (Face Value of 10 per share) by way of Rights issue to the existing shareholders of the Company in proportion to their holdings on fully Paid-up Basis in the ratio of 4:1 i.e 4 (Four) Rights Equity Shares for every 1 (One) fully paid-up Equity Share held by the eligible Equity Shareholders of the Company as on the Record Date (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.11.2024)

Board Meeting 22 Oct 2024 17 Oct 2024

Rajath Finance Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting scheduled to be held on 22nd October 2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial result for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 and other agendas. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 22.10.2024 of Rajath Finance Limited (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 22.10.2024)

Board Meeting 17 Oct 2024 14 Oct 2024

Rajath Finance Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting to be held on 17th October 2024 of Rajath Finance Limited The Board Meeting to be held on 17/10/2024 Stands Cancelled. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 16.10.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 10 Aug 2024

Rajath Finance Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting schedule to be held on 14th August 2024 of Rajath Finance Limited Outcome of Board Meeting held on 14.08.2024 of Rajath Finance Limited (As Per BSE Announcment Dated on 14.08.2024)

Board Meeting 21 Jun 2024 14 Jun 2024

Rajath Finance Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting schedule to be held on 21.06.2024 for Approval of Audited Financial Results for quarter and year ended 31.03.2024 along with other Agenda of Rajath Finance Limited. Outcome of Board Meeting of Rajath Finance Limited (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 21.06.2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 24 May 2024

Rajath Finance Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting schedule to be held on 30.05.2024 for approval of Audited Financial Results for quarter and financial year ended March 2024 and other agenda of Rajath Finance Limited The Board Meeting to be held on 30/05/2024 Stands Cancelled. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/05/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 6 Feb 2024